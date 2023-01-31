ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rupert Grint admits Harry Potter role became ‘suffocating’

By Louis Chilton
 2 days ago

Rupert Grint has said that it became “suffocating” starring in the Harry Potter film franchise.

The actor, 34, played Harry’s friend Ron Weasley in the eight fantasy films between 2001 and 2011.

Speaking to Bustle , Grint said: “ Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating.

“I wanted a break, to reflect on everything... It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill.”

The actor also described how the lines between his off-screen persona and Ron began to “blur” as the franchise progressed.

“I was feeling the difficulty of being seen, being overshadowed,” he said. “In the movies, we merged into one. By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred.

He added that he stills answers to “Ron” if anyone calls him it, describing it as his “second name”.

In another interview this week, Grint revealed that he had developed a fear of bees after taking up beekeeping as a hobby.

The actor also told GQ that he would “love” to see Harry Potter adapted into a TV show, amid speculation that a new adaptation of JK Rowling’s best-selling book series could be in the works .

His words echo those of Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton, who spoke about the prospect of a new Harry Potter adaptation in an interview with The Independent last year .

“I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t consider it,” he said, when asked about a potential return to the role. “I definitely don’t miss Draco Malfoy, but I am very affectionately linked to him.”

Grint can next be seen in the M Night Shyamalan horror A Knock at the Cabin.

The Independent

The Independent

