Read full article on original website
Related
Linton, North Knox advance to sectional semis
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Linton 31, Eastern Greene 28 North Knox 55, Mitchell 48 Linton will play North Knox Friday night for a spot in the sectional championship.
Girls basketball sectional results in Greater Lafayette area
Girls basketball sectional tournaments tipped off Tuesday night. Follow all the results in the Lafayette area. Class 4A At Lafayette Jeff Tuesday, Jan. 31 ...
WLKY.com
Lanesville girls basketball eyes a fifth-straight sectional championship
LANESVILLE, Ind. — Lanesville girls' basketball finished its regular season nearly perfect. A 22-2 record for the Lady Eagles makes them a team to watch during the postseason. "The mental hurdles that we had to face and get over, they finally matured, as a group," head coach Angie Hinton...
WLFI.com
IHSAA Girls State Tournament: First round of sectionals
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — High School girl's sectionals are back. It’s time to win or go home. Many teams are hoping to advance to the state finals, but they first have to make it through their sectional to do so. Below are the scores from games around the area.
IHSAA boys basketball top performers: Huge week for Mr. Basketball contender, records fall
Get your votes in by noon Friday for the high school boys basketball player of the week for Jan. 23-28: Cast your vote at the bottom of this article, or click here to vote. Zayvion Baker, Terre Haute South: Baker had 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 64-59 loss to Bloomington South and went for 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in an 80-73 win over Evansville Bosse.
Coaches Confidential: Last IHSAA girls basketball coach you want to face in winner-take-all
We granted area coaches anonymity and asked them to answer a series of questions before the season. With sectionals tipping off Tuesday night, today's topic seems rather timely. Who's the last coach you'd want to face in a winner-take-all game?. Here's who Central Indiana's girls basketball coaches want to avoid:
Daviess County high school bowling team going to state
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – A local high school girls’ sports team is having a lot of success. Apollo High School Girls’ Bowling is heading to the state tournament held in Louisville next week. The team finished as the runner up in the Region One Tournament in Paducah and punched their ticket to the state […]
Comments / 0