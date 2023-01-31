ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA students react to news of Bennett arrest

By Tim Bryant
 2 days ago

Some students at the University of Georgia tell Channel 2 Action News they were stunned by the arrest of former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Bennett, who led the Georgia Bulldogs to a second consecutive national football championship in early January, was arrested in Dallas, Texas early Sunday morning on a charge of public intoxication. His arrest came after complaints that a man was banging on apartment doors around 6 a.m. Dallas time. Bennett made no statement after he was released from jail on bond.

“I don’t this diminishes his football legacy in any way at all. I don’t think this is going to reflect on him poorly. It’s a one-off, an aberration,” said UGA student Trey Ellington.

Another student speculated on the impact on Bennett’s future in the NFL.

“It will be kind of interesting to see the response of the university and the NFL draft,” said student Bridgette Neighbor.

Bennett was in Dallas to train for the NFL combine, where scouts assess the potential of future players. Some NFL watchers believe Bennett’s arrest may complicate his effort to get a higher draft position.

“It might show a pattern with Stetson, unfortunately and some of his disagreeable nature,” said former sports agent Terry Watson.

Watson believes Bennett will be drafted as a backup quarterback in the NFL. But, he has to shape a smart narrative going forward.

“If I was agent, or I was involved in his PR, I would get in front of the story, or at least behind the scene with NFL scouts. And I would urge him to say this is not who I am, I made a mistake,” said Watson.

