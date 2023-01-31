Effective: 2023-02-03 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Greene A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT PARTS OF WESTERN GREENE...SCHOHARIE AND WESTERN ALBANY COUNTIES HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds 30 to 35 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1204 AM EST, a snow squall was over Cobleskill moving southeast at 35 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Central Bridge around 1220 AM EST. Middleburgh, Schoharie and Breakabeen around 1225 AM EST. Livingstonville around 1235 AM EST. Berne around 1240 AM EST. Preston-Potter Hollow and Preston Hollow around 1245 AM EST. Westerlo around 1255 AM EST. This includes Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 23. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

GREENE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO