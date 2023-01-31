Read full article on original website
The Writing Life
“Talent plus perseverance equals luck.” – filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. For literary minded-people, publishing a book can be a lifetime achievement that could earn you significant cash. But since publishing your work is terribly difficult and competitive, you could also end up tearing your hair out. Richmond has plenty...
Graffiti Guru
Taron Sparks is not your typical artist. Lacking a college degree or a long list of gallery shows under his belt, the graffiti artist better known as Silly Genius has spent nearly two decades fighting to get his foot in the door of the Richmond art scene. Sparks’ upcoming exhibition...
