Indiana State

Coaches Confidential: Last IHSAA girls basketball coach you want to face in winner-take-all

By Brian Haenchen, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
We granted area coaches anonymity and asked them to answer a series of questions before the season. With sectionals tipping off Tuesday night, today's topic seems rather timely.

Who's the last coach you'd want to face in a winner-take-all game?

Here's who Central Indiana's girls basketball coaches want to avoid:

Stan Benge, Ben Davis, 9 responses

"The man has seen it all and is the winningest of all time, lots of respect for him!"

Class 4A sectional preview:Schedule, players to watch, predictions

Class 3A sectional preview: Schedule, players to watch, predictions

Mark Hurt, Mooresville, 3

"Now, Mark Hurt. Ever, Greg Kirby of Valparaiso."

Andy Maguire, Zionsville, 3

"Andy does an awesome job and his kids play hard. He has a strong staff and the Eagles are always well-prepared."

"Always has his teams prepared and ready to play for any game. Does a great job scouting and making in game adjustments."

Julie Shelton, Mt. Vernon, 3

Jeff Allen, Bedford North Lawrence, 2

"Brilliant. Fundamentally sound. Gets the best out of his kids."

Chris Giffin, Lawrence North (former girls coach), 2

James Banks, Attucks

Justin Bennett, Greenwood

Donna Buckley, Noblesville, 2

Donna Cheatham, Scottsburg (retired)

Keegan Cherry, Hamilton Heights

"Because he would just hold the ball the entire game."

Tom Downard, Cardinal Ritter (former)

Scott Flatt, Covenant Christian boys coach

"He's my brother-in-law."

Brian Gardner, South Putnam

Bob Kirkhoff, Roncalli (retired)

Doug Laker, North Decatur (Greenfield-Central prior)

Kathie Layden, Northwestern

Melissa Marlow, Rushville

Rod Parker, Homestead, 2

Rick Risinger, Heritage Christian (retired)

Brad Stevens

Lauren Votaw, Fishers

"There is no coach in the STATE who gets more out of their kids. The Tigers play hard and that is a testament to Votaw and the relationship she forms with her kids. Fishers is relentless in what they do and Lauren is a steady constant for their team."

