ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

What's happening with the Bank Street Armory? Here's Fall River's latest plan.

By Dan Medeiros, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

FALL RIVER — The city is taking another crack at redeveloping the long-empty Bank Street Armory , also known as the Municipal Veterans Memorial, as the building approaches its eighth year closed to the public.

Mayor Paul Coogan said last week that a new request for proposals was being drafted for the 126-year-old castle-like building, which is owned by the city. The RFP could be ready soon, he said.

“We’re going to put it out to bid and see what we get for people who are interested in tackling it,” Coogan said.

The armory, which opened to the public on Feb. 24, 1897, was once home to a volunteer militia, the National Guard, and later Greater Fall River Re-Creation and Youth Build. It has been shuttered since April 2015 when a building inspection revealed one of the building’s chimneys had loose granite blocks leaning in toward the gym. City workers later repaired the chimney, but the building has been used solely for storage since.

“It’s pretty rough. It’s got a few leaks in there,” Coogan said of the building’s condition. “There’s some warped wood in the floor of the old basketball court. ... But again, it’s not something that a developer or someone that does construction would be afraid of. They could go in there and tackle it.”

A lovely home: Fall River Preservation Society is creating low-income housing in a way you'd never expect

Developer backs out of plans

Coogan had previously suggested, as recently as his 2022 State of the City address, that the Redevelopment Authority would soon be working with a developer to transform the property into an arts and entertainment venue .

Both Coogan and former RDA Chairman Joseph Marshall said that developer backed out of the project about two months ago.

Previously, New Hampshire-based developer Brian Thibault had been connected with the armory, having also been involved with armory rehabs in Pawtucket and Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

“He told me he got a couple of big construction jobs and he was spread way too thin,” Coogan said.

How do you get there from here? Your Route 79 shutdown and construction questions answered

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6wqO_0kX5E0fP00

Bringing back the building to its 'former glory'

The armory is a sturdy “fortress,” noted the Fall River Daily Herald on the day of its opening, built of local granite quarried “in the eastern part of the city.” It was designed by the Boston architectural firm of Wait and Cutter in association with prominent local architect Louis Destremps, who also designed local landmarks including the original Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, Saint Anne’s Church and the former Jesus Marie Convent on St. Joseph Street. For years after the National Guard moved out, it was the home court of B.M.C. Durfee High School basketball. In 1976 the state sold it to the city for the token sum of $1 for civic use.

According to the Register of Deeds, the building is under a preservation restriction agreement with the Massachusetts Historical Commission , which does not allow changes to "the architectural, archaeological and historical integrity of the premises."

Coogan said though his hope was to see the armory become an arts and events center, he’s unsure if that’s "doable in this market right now,” but that a developer could still see that as a possibility.

“I’d like to click my fingers and go back to something for the arts, and restaurants, some offices — but I don’t think in this climate we’re going to be able to get that done,” Coogan said. “That being said, I’d love to see someone go in there, put in a new HVAC system, a heating system, repair the roof, get some activity in and out of that building, make it a showplace.

“We definitely want to see it back to its former glory.”

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: What's happening with the Bank Street Armory? Here's Fall River's latest plan.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Uprise RI

Pawtucket’s only warming center closes days before severe winter freeze

Update: Grace Voll, Communications person for the Office of Mayor Grebien, sent Uprise RI an email early Thursday morning. See below. The Black Lives Matter RI Warming Center on 92 East Avenue in Pawtucket has been closed, days before a cold front will be moving into Rhode Island plunging temperatures below zero. Currently there are no shelters or warming centers operating in Pawtucket, but according to Grace Voll, who works in the office of Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, the city is scrambling get the shelter at 1139 Main Street going, with or without state assistance.
PAWTUCKET, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford, MBTA Agree On “Landmark” Pedestrian Bridge

Officials in New Bedford say the city will not be on the hook for any construction costs associated with a $21 million pedestrian bridge that will provide a link to a new downtown inter-city rail station. New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell’s office reported Tuesday that after more than a year...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Valley Breeze

Broad Street crossing guards say they work in fear

CUMBERLAND – Crossing guards who work every morning and afternoon along Broad Street in Cumberland say the situation with drivers has gotten so bad that they work every day in constant fear for their own safety and the safety of students and families. Karen McKenna, the crossing guard who...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close

Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket to begin new recycling, bulky-waste programs

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Department of Public Works announced a new bulky-waste program and recycling awareness program to begin in February. Richard Karsulavitch, business manager for the DPW said the new campaigns are designed to inform residents about safe and responsible recycling. “Pawtucket has been seeing more...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Owner weighing options for Christiansen Dairy property

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The future of the former Christiansen’s Dairy property on Smith Street is still up in the air, says its owner, with various options being discussed with a number of parties. Anthony Manzo said he expects to be getting a permit for construction within the next...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Dangerous, Bitter Cold, A Concern For All

All of Rhode Island except for Block Island is under a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time frame, the weather service says the Ocean State is expected to calculate wind chills as low as thirty degrees below zero.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location

Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
WORCESTER, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
MassLive.com

Morning commute in southern New England could be slick from snowfall

Overnight and early morning snowfall in parts of southern New England could impact the morning commute Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters announced Tuesday. Rhode Island and most of Connecticut were forecast to receive up to an inch of snow, as well as Springfield, Worcester, Boston, the South Shore, Fall River and Cape Cod. Weather service forecasters said the greatest risk for accumulation would be in southeastern Massachusetts along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mybackyardnews.com

FOUR CORNERS TIVERTON, RHODE ISLAND

Learn the basics of working with stained glass. We will address safety, design and basic methods so that each student will be able to create a predetermined project to bring it home to enjoy. This is a hands-on introduction into the art of this enchanting craft. Students can choose to take one or both classes as they will both be beginner projects.
TIVERTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River, Dartmouth, Newport, Bristol County, MSP authorities seize over 5.5 kilos of cocaine, guns, $28,000 cash, arrest 2

An ongoing investigation being led by the Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Unit assigned to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office resulted in the arrest Monday of two Fall River men and the seizure of more than five-and-a-half kilos of cocaine, two illegal guns and more than $28,000 in cash.
FALL RIVER, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy