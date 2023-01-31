ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkley, MA

'My heart and soul': Berkley mom rides in PMC for daughter who lost battle with cancer

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago

BERKLEY — In the wake of unthinkable loss, one local mom is making it her mission to help cancer research.

Kristina McGarry, of Berkley , will be pedaling in the 2023 Pan-Mass Challenge Winter Cycle on Feb. 4 in memory of her daughter, Kyla.

Kyla was just 14 years old when she was diagnosed with metastatic alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma in May 2018.

She died in March 2020, just as the country was shutting down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After McGarry experienced the unfathomable grief of a parent losing a child, she turned to the Pan-Mass Challenge, which donates 100% of funds raised to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in the hope that someday, no one else will have to endure the kind of loss that her family has.

This year, when she takes on the PMC Winter Cycle, she will be doing so with Team Kyla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iyg4D_0kX5Dk1f00

‘One of those people that just lit up the room’

Today, McGarry is a paraprofessional at the Berkley Community School and has worked in the school system on and off for about 10 years.

But when Kyla and her younger brother Drew were still little, she stayed home with her children so that she could be with them all of the time.

The family also had a home on the Cape, in Falmouth, so in the summer when school was out that’s where they’d go. They’d spend their days at the beach, and McGarry’s husband James would join them for long weekends.

“We enjoyed it so much. The beach was one of Kyla’s favorite things,” McGarry said in a phone interview.

In addition to her love for the beach and the ocean, Kyla was a promising student athlete.

She loved running, and just two weeks before her diagnosis, she had broken Somerset Berkley Regional High School’s freshman hurdle record .

In addition to track and field, Kyla also played soccer, and she loved to ski. And she was a great student while she kept up with all of her athletics, her mom said.

When she was in seventh grade, Kyla already knew that she wanted to be a pediatrician someday, a dream that she held on to.

“She dreamed of becoming a pediatrician. And that was well before she was diagnosed. She loved children,” McGarry said.

Kyla also loved photography.

“She loved photographing sunrises and sunsets, any kind of beautiful sky,” McGarry said.

After her diagnosis with metastatic alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma , a soft tissue cancer, she kept up with the hobbies that she loved so much.

When she was going through treatment, she and her mother would sit and paint together, too.

“We have so many pictures that she took and that she painted,” McGarry said.

Field Hockey All-Scholastics: Here are the 2022 Taunton Daily Gazette picks

Kyla loved sunny themes, and her own disposition reflected that.

She never complained. She was a 14-year-old girl who lost all her hair, and she was sad about it, but she never complained, her mother said.

“She just marched right through.”

Kyla offered the same sweetness to everyone who crossed her path, from family and friends to people at school and her healthcare providers and fellow patients.

During her treatment, when she was able to go to school, even if she was feeling horrible, her teachers would see a warm smile on her face.

“She was a great friend to people. She was the type of person that everybody just wanted to be around. She just always had a smile on her face,” McGarry said.

Her doctors and nurses would say the same thing.

“She was one of those people that just lit up the room, and made everybody feel good,” McGarry said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1KXT_0kX5Dk1f00

Treatment with Dana-Farber and Jimmy Fund

Kyla’s care team at Dana Farber and the Jimmy Fund “were just amazing,” McGarry said.

McGarry recalled being particularly touched by how emotionally invested the team was in her daughter’s care.

“I can’t even say enough about them. They do this day in and day out. People might think it becomes kind of robotic to them, giving bad news. When they have tears in their eyes, it’s pretty amazing, the level of care,” McGarry said.

Kyla was treated along with kids who were closer to her age and also dealing with cancer, separate from the younger kids, who might not have understood what they were going through as much as the older kids did, McGarry said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHVHr_0kX5Dk1f00

The staff there was “great, absolutely wonderful. We still keep in touch with them.”

Her nurse practitioner, who adored Kyla, will be a member of Team Kyla during the PMC Winter Cycle.

Kyla finished treatments in September 2019 and was getting ready to go on her Make-A-Wish trip in November, but “she knew something was wrong,” McGarry said.

Kyla said she needed to know, and so they did not go on their trip.

She relapsed in November 2019 and died on March 18, 2020.

‘We have to learn to survive it every morning’

For the McGarry family, their lives are divided into before and after.

“That’s our life now. That’s how we operate. Before she was diagnosed, when she was here, and now, when she’s not,” Kristina McGarry said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxJrn_0kX5Dk1f00

Their home is full of Kyla’s pictures and paintings, and Drew, who is now 17, also attends Somerset Berkley Regional High School, where teachers and staff also remember his sister fondly.

McGarry said that this is the hardest thing they’ve had to deal with as a family.

“It’s a learning experience every day. Time goes by, and people think we’ve survived this loss, but really, we have to learn to survive it every morning,” she said.

They are all learning how to carry their grief.

“We keep going because she would want us to keep going, and that’s the type of person she was.”

Team Kyla honors her memory in PMC Winter Cycle

One way McGarry has found to keep going is participating in the PMC, to help fund cancer research so that someday, other people will not have to experience the same kind of loss.

“Anything that I can do, or that anyone around us can do, we try to do. We do rides, we do fundraisers … we’re just hoping that someday we live in a world where somebody won’t have to go through this same hell,” McGarry said.

For her first Winter Cycle, McGarry was part of Team Joey, named after a little boy that Kyla befriended and loved during her treatment.

McGarry, who is also a runner and has participated in triathlons, wanted to contribute, but said at that time she couldn’t grasp putting her own team together. She remembered raising about $6,000 for Team Joey, and reflecting that maybe she could start her own team.

For the 2023 PMC Winter Cycle, she began Team Kyla when she was still a team of one.

“I had no idea what was gonna happen,” she said, but she figured if she was the only person on the team, then so be it.

She need not have worried.

“I sent out a simple text to a few of my friends, and I think within 15 minutes we had a team of 10, and now we have a team of 15,” McGarry said.

“I don’t know why I thought that making a team to support Kyla and everything that she went through was going to be difficult, because it happened so fast. It was a testament to Kyla’s character.”

Team Kyla will be participating in five, 45-minute rides, led by local spin instructors, at The 521 Overlook at Fenway Park in Boston.

Real estate: Custom-built colonial on over an acre of land sells for $699K in Dighton

According to PMC’s Winter Cycle Fact Sheet , this event has a fundraising goal of $750,000.

The Winter Cycle takes place on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., with an after party at Lansdowne Pub from 3 to 7 p.m.

For people who want to participate, there is a non-refundable $50 registration fee and a $500 fundraising minimum per session. All fundraising minimums must be met by March 1.

To learn more or to register, visit wintercycle.pmc.org .

McGarry praised the PMC as an “amazing organization” and acknowledged the need for more funding for research into childhood cancer.

She’s riding for Kyla because “she is my heart, and my soul, and my number one reason for riding. We ride to remember her, and remember her battle, to honor her, and to ride for patients who fought and won already, patients who are fighting right now … It’s just riding for everybody to hopefully end it at some point.”

Taunton Daily Gazette/Herald News copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: 'My heart and soul': Berkley mom rides in PMC for daughter who lost battle with cancer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Norton couple races against time to save blind horses from slaughter

NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Norton couple is doing everything possible to save two horses from heading to the slaughterhouse, but they only have until Friday to get it done. Heidi Medas and her husband Bobby own Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton. It is an animal sanctuary, especially for unwanted horses.
NORTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury

The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
Turnto10.com

Worker burned after drum of acid explodes in Cranston

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A worker was burned Wednesday morning in a hazmat incident at Technic, a company in Cranston that supplies chemicals and finishing equipment. Cranston Fire Chief James Warren told NBC 10 the worker was transporting a 55-gallon drum of acid on Wednesday morning when "some sort of 'explosion," occurred. The Department of Environmental Management said the worker was splashed with the cleaner containing acids as a result.
CRANSTON, RI
homenewshere.com

Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine

WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close

Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Woman accused of killing her father in their Woonsocket home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with her father's death. Police chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10's Cal Dymowski on Tuesday the department obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula on a domestic first-degree murder charge. The charge comes less than...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy