ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Do you have covid XBB.1.5? Symptoms for new ‘crazy’ highly infectious variant

The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
Prevention

How Long Can a Lingering COVID Cough Last?

If you’ve been unfortunate enough to contract the COVID-19 virus, you may have noticed that your COVID cough is lingering longer than after your typical cold. And if it bothers you for long enough, you may even find yourself googling “how long does COVID cough last?”. First of...
The Independent

Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about

For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
MedicalXpress

Scientists document two separate reservoirs of latent HIV in patients, delineating another challenge in creating a cure

When people living with HIV take antiviral therapy (ART), their viral loads are driven so low that a standard blood test cannot detect the virus. However, once ART is stopped, detectable HIV re-emerges with new cells getting infected. This is called "rebound" virus, and the cells that release the virus to re-ignite the infection come from a small population of HIV-infected CD4+ T cells that had remained dormant in blood and lymph tissue while individuals were on ART.
MedicalXpress

Vitamins and supplements: What you need to know before taking them

If you were to open your medicine cabinet right now, there's a fair chance that you'd find at least one bottle of vitamins alongside the painkillers, plasters and cough syrup. After all, people are definitely buying vitamins: in 2020, the global market for complementary and alternative medicines, which includes multivitamin supplements, had an estimated value of US$82.27 billion. The use of natural health products such as minerals and amino acids has increased—and continues to rise, partly driven by consumers' buying habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MedicalXpress

Will Biden's plans to lift COVID emergency end free tests and vaccines?

What will happen to free testing, vaccination and treatment for COVID-19 under the Biden administration's plan to end the coronavirus public health emergency in May?. Northeastern public health policy experts say lifting the emergency declaration is a natural next step in the evolution of the pandemic. Those experts, Neil Maniar...
MedicalXpress

Survey finds breakthrough COVID-19 cases occur in 7.5% of vaccinated Texans

Breakthrough COVID-19 infections after vaccination occurred in 7.5% of Texans surveyed and were linked to Hispanic ethnicity, larger household size, rural versus urban living, type of vaccination, and multiple comorbidities, according to findings from UTHealth Houston School of Public Health published today in the Journal of Infectious Diseases. The data...
TEXAS STATE
MedicalXpress

Link between coffee and kidney disease may depend on genetic variant, study finds

Researchers at the University of Toronto and University of Padova have found that the association between heavy coffee consumption and kidney dysfunction hinges on a common genetic variation. In a study, the researchers showed that markers of kidney dysfunction were nearly three times higher in heavy coffee drinkers with a...
SELF

The COVID Vaccine Strategy in the US Could Look Very Different by Next Year

If you’ve struggled to convince people in your life to get vaccinated against COVID-19—or even struggled to keep up with the ever-changing booster recommendations yourself—take heart: On Thursday, an advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted unanimously to streamline the COVID vaccination process in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy