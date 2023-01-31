ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New book club at Ellis Library starts tonight and aims to get kids, adults outside

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago
A local book club based on a national movement begins tonight at the Ellis Library & Reference Center.

The 1,000 Hours Outside Book Club 2023 will meet from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays, starting tonight, at Ellis, 3700 S. Custer Road.

The book club was inspired by Ginny Yurich’s “1,000 Hours Outside Movement.” Yurich, a mom of five from southeastern Michigan, read that children should spend four to six hours outside daily.

“This seemed excessive to us and, quite frankly, way too long. But, we tried it and, you know what? We have not looked back,” Yurich wrote on her website, www.1000hoursoutside.com. “Nature play aids children in every area of development."

Yurich has published a book on the concept, and it has become a global movement for children of all ages and adults.

At the Ellis book club, adults will learn about Yurich’s movement, read books that relate to the topic and learn how to get kids outside.

Tonight, attendees will discuss “Microadventures” by Alistair Humphreys.

“We will read fantastic books each month, ask questions and discuss how adults can help our families and ourselves accomplish this outside time goal,” the library system said.

To register, visit bit.ly/ellis1000.

