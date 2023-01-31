Ohio (4-16, 2-7 Mid-American Conference) took down Eastern Michigan earlier this week, and it faces Toledo (16-4, 7-2 MAC) on Saturday. Ohio is 8-10 against Toledo since 2011 and has lost two in a row. Ohio is looking to flip that script but has a tall task ahead of them as Toledo ranks third in the conference with a 7-2 MAC record. Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s matchup.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO