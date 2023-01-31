Read full article on original website
Related
thepostathens.com
SAB organizes diversity speaker series and panel
Ohio University’s Student Alumni Board will be hosting a series about diversity in the workplace beginning in February. The series was inspired by an event held exclusively for SAB last year, which consisted of three speakers from various diversity organizations on campus who spoke with SAB about diversity in the workplace, Jacob Myers, vice president of professional development for SAB, said.
thepostathens.com
Lillian’s Lowdown: Why prospective students should choose OU
Deciding on a college can be a daunting and oftentimes nerve-wracking task. As prospective students flood the campus, taking tours and exploring their potential future, many leave wondering if Ohio University is the right place for them. In truth, OU has a lot to offer. OU boasts a beautiful campus...
thepostathens.com
Family of OU grads receive support for serious genetic condition
Operation “Save Caleb” has raised over $24,000 on GoFundMe since Jan. 16 with contributions from Bobcats and people connecting to the cause from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and beyond. Kathy White, former Ohio University student and current budget manager and student services specialist for the Honors Tutorial College, and...
thepostathens.com
Graduate Student Senate: Study Space Task Force presentation
Ohio University graduate student senate met on Tuesday to hear a presentation regarding OU’s Study Space Task Force and discuss their search for a new president. Assistant Dean for Research and Education Services Kelly Broughton and Library Support Specialist Ryan Spellman kicked off the GSS meeting with their presentation updating the body on the OU Study Space Task Force. Broughton explained the task force began in August 2021 and is working on cataloging all study spaces at the university into a singular, accessible database.
Where are the heroes now?
Many of you may remember Jun as the Postmaster of the Portsmouth and Wheelersburg post offices. Like many of our hospice patients, Jun had can
WTAP
No present threat at Marietta High School following rumors of violence
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, threats made against Marietta High School online are not credible. Marietta City Schools’ administrative team says it worked the investigation started Wednesday. They worked together overnight with the Marietta...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta’s Lafayette Square 7 movie theater closing Feb. 23
MARIETTA — The show won’t go on much longer at Marietta’s only movie theater. Minnesota-based Odyssey Entertainment announced Thursday that their Lafayette Square 7 Theatre in Marietta will close at the end of the day on Feb. 23. “The lease for the property has matured, and negotiations...
thepostathens.com
Q&A: Em Knotts, owner of the OU groundhogs account, discusses Groundhog Day
It’s finally Groundhog Day, but Ohio University has one student who celebrates all year round. Em Knotts, a sophomore studying psychology, runs a popular Instagram account, @OU_Hogs, which features photos of OU’s resident groundhogs. People can DM Knotts photographs they see on campus and those photos are then shared for all groundhog enthusiasts to see. The Post sat down with Knotts for a Groundhog Day exclusive.
thepostathens.com
Local police staffing issues, OU's updated Ridges development plan and sports roundup
The Post Weekly Round-up is here to keep OU’s campus informed on the most important stories published by The Post each week. Hosts Donovan Hunt, Sophie Young and Arielle Lyons give you a brief round-up of current Athens and OU news. This episode goes over the staffing issues Ohio...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Waverly City School Board votes to part ways with district Superintendent
WAVERLY, Ohio — In a vote on Tuesday, the school board of Waverly School District in Pike County voted not to retain their district superintendent. Superintendent Ed Dickens’ contract was not renewed in a board meeting on Tuesday. The vote was 4-1, with the majority saying that the district wanted to “be better and go in a different direction.”
meigsindypress.com
Southern Local teacher under investigation
RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
WOUB
“Athens Independent” reporters give update on Nelsonville government turmoil
Over the last few months, Nelsonville has lost a city manager, a police chief, an interim police chief/manager, two city council members and a clerk of mayor’s court. These vacancies have caused turmoil within Nelsonville city government and the many changes have been closely followed by the new non-profit news agency for Athens County, the “Athens County Independent.”
thepostathens.com
APD, OUPD face department vacancies, hiring officers
Both the Athens Police Department and the Ohio University Police Department are seeking new hires due to vacancies in the respective departments. APD is currently looking to fill three vacant spots in its department. OUPD told The Post it does not advertise the number of vacant positions within the department.
thepostathens.com
Women's Basketball: Ohio looks make it two in a row against Toledo
Ohio (4-16, 2-7 Mid-American Conference) took down Eastern Michigan earlier this week, and it faces Toledo (16-4, 7-2 MAC) on Saturday. Ohio is 8-10 against Toledo since 2011 and has lost two in a row. Ohio is looking to flip that script but has a tall task ahead of them as Toledo ranks third in the conference with a 7-2 MAC record. Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s matchup.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
WTAP
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - A teacher at the Southern Local Junior High School in Racine, Ohio is under investigation by the district superintendent and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is in the middle of an investigation...
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Ohio to face No. 1 Minot State in home series
Ohio is gearing up to take on the No. 1 team in the American Collegiate Hockey Association this weekend: Minot State. After a lackluster performance against Illinois on Friday, No. 4 Ohio showed up reinvigorated on Saturday and won 10-1. Heading into this home series, Ohio will hope to show the determination and cohesion it has lacked in recent performances. Here is everything you need to know:
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on US Route 50 in Athens County, Ohio
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A West Virginia woman is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 50 near Troy Township, Ohio, Thursday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Torch Road at around 4:35 p.m. Troopers say […]
police1.com
Gallia County Sheriff's Office - Gallipolis, Ohio
The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a hiring process for a specialized position of Detective assigned to work investigations of adult protective and child protective services. The current rate of pay for this position is $23.86 until June 1 2023, at which time the rate of pay will become $25.11.
WTAP
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
Comments / 0