Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
thepostathens.com
Women's Basketball: Ohio looks make it two in a row against Toledo
Ohio (4-16, 2-7 Mid-American Conference) took down Eastern Michigan earlier this week, and it faces Toledo (16-4, 7-2 MAC) on Saturday. Ohio is 8-10 against Toledo since 2011 and has lost two in a row. Ohio is looking to flip that script but has a tall task ahead of them as Toledo ranks third in the conference with a 7-2 MAC record. Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s matchup.
thepostathens.com
Women's Basketball: Ohio survives late push to take down Eastern Michigan, 65-55
Ohio (4-16, 2-7 Mid-American Conference) was victorious Wednesday evening against Eastern Michigan (11-9, 3-6 MAC), who had won two of its last three games. After Ohio's last game against Ball State, freshman Jaya McClure and sophomore Kate Dennis emphasized the importance of sticking together as a team. They also mentioned the impact the team could still have on the season and finishing MAC play strong, that was evident in the team's performance tonight.
Maize n Brew
2024 four-star RB Jordan Marshall puts Michigan in final four list
Announced on Thursday afternoon on his Twitter page, 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall included the Michigan Wolverines in his top four list along with Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Tennessee. The 5-foot-10.5, 193-pounder from Cincinnati has long been considered one of the top running backs on the board for Mike...
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Ohio to face No. 1 Minot State in home series
Ohio is gearing up to take on the No. 1 team in the American Collegiate Hockey Association this weekend: Minot State. After a lackluster performance against Illinois on Friday, No. 4 Ohio showed up reinvigorated on Saturday and won 10-1. Heading into this home series, Ohio will hope to show the determination and cohesion it has lacked in recent performances. Here is everything you need to know:
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adding FCS position coach as offensive analyst, per report
Michigan is reportedly bringing in an FCS position coach to be an analyst on Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Josh Sinagoga is leaving Youngstown State to be an offensive analyst for the Wolverines, according to John Brice of FootballScoop. Sinagoga leaves Youngstown State after 3 seasons with the program. Sinagoga coached Youngstown State wide receivers for 2 seasons before becoming the team’s quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator in 2022.
thepostathens.com
Hockey: Ohio's Division II team is much more than a JV team
Phillip Oberlin started Ohio's Division II hockey program in 2010, and, since then, the program has taken the ACHA by storm. The academically-driven group has racked up one regular season title, one playoff title as well as a trio of seasons where Ohio was the runner-up. In addition, the Division II team has four appearances in Regionals as well as one appearance in Nationals since its inception. Ohio University has always had top-tier hockey that was played by athletes attempting to bring back trophies and allure to Athens. However, Oberlin left the Division II program in 2018 to pursue other ventures. That meant that the team was placed in the hands of the students to not only run it, but keep it alive.
thepostathens.com
Men's Basketball: Numbers to know from Ohio's 90-79 loss to Eastern Michigan
Ohio dropped to 3-6 in the Mid-American Conference with a 90-79 loss to Eastern Michigan Tuesday night. It was the first time in Mid-American Conference play this season that the Bobcats have lost to a team with a worse conference record than them, and they are now firmly locked in a fight near the bottom of the conference standings.
Detroit News
DeJuan Rogers looks at home as Belleville head coach on Signing Day
Belleville – A thunderous round of applause was given to DeJuan Rogers when he introduced himself as the new head coach at Belleville prior to watching 10 of his players ink deals with colleges across the country on National Signing Day in the school’s cafeteria in front of their parents, family members and friends Wednesday afternoon.
Echo online
Makhail Wood: A Record-Breaking Talent
Records are made to be broken. Recently in the sports world, we’ve seen Ray Allen’s three-point record splashed away by Stephen Curry, Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record crushed by Aaron Judge, and now Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time career scoring record that is to be broken by LeBron James very, very soon.
thepostathens.com
Women's Basketball: Ohio looks for second MAC win against Eastern Michigan
Ohio (3-16, 1-7 Mid-American Conference) is looking to pick up some steam with a win over Eastern Michigan (11-8, 3-5 MAC). Since 2005, the Bobcats and Eagles have had a very competitive series, but the Eagles have a slight edge. The Eagles have won 13 of the last 24 games between the two teams. Recently, however, the Bobcats have been the better team. Since the 2018-19 season, the Bobcats have won three of the last four games. Last year the Bobcats beat the Eagles 66-53.
Michigan dominating 247Sports Crystal Ball for four-star flip
With all eight predictions in their favor, Michigan is the heavy favorite to flip Sierra Canyon (CA) Chatsworth 2023 four-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt on National Signing Day. Brandt has been committed to Stanford since the end of July but has kept things open since the departure of head coach David Shaw.
Michigan Signee, Ronnie Bell's Little Brother, Kendrick, Can Fly
We might just end up seeing little brother follow in big brother's footsteps as Kendrick Bell attempts to become an unheralded recruit who does big things at Michigan.
Howard University lands former Michigan State commit
Jonathan Slack was headed for Michigan State a year ago. Now he’s headed to Howard University. The post Howard University lands former Michigan State commit appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Detroit student on life support after collapsing during basketball game
A Northwestern High School student is fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game.
Detroit Northwestern basketball player suffers cardiac arrest, remains on life support
A Detroit high school boys basketball player was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and placed on life support after suffering a cardiac event during a game. Detroit Public Schools Community District superintendent Nikolai Vitti sent a message late Tuesday night, announcing that Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School, "went into cardiac arrest" while he was playing in the varsity basketball home game against Detroit Douglass.
wlen.com
Adrian Schools Receive Report from J.V. Basketball Game Incident from Police/Ypsilanti Admin.
Adrian, MI – A complete investigation has been conducted by the Washtenaw Police Department regarding the incident at Ypsilanti High School during the J.V. basketball game between the Adrian Maples and Ypsilanti Grizzlies on Tuesday. This includes a thorough review of video available. The following conclusions have been reported...
thepostathens.com
Lillian’s Lowdown: Why prospective students should choose OU
Deciding on a college can be a daunting and oftentimes nerve-wracking task. As prospective students flood the campus, taking tours and exploring their potential future, many leave wondering if Ohio University is the right place for them. In truth, OU has a lot to offer. OU boasts a beautiful campus...
thepostathens.com
Family of OU grads receive support for serious genetic condition
Operation “Save Caleb” has raised over $24,000 on GoFundMe since Jan. 16 with contributions from Bobcats and people connecting to the cause from Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and beyond. Kathy White, former Ohio University student and current budget manager and student services specialist for the Honors Tutorial College, and...
thepostathens.com
Local police staffing issues, OU's updated Ridges development plan and sports roundup
The Post Weekly Round-up is here to keep OU’s campus informed on the most important stories published by The Post each week. Hosts Donovan Hunt, Sophie Young and Arielle Lyons give you a brief round-up of current Athens and OU news. This episode goes over the staffing issues Ohio...
tourcounsel.com
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
