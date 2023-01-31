Phillip Oberlin started Ohio's Division II hockey program in 2010, and, since then, the program has taken the ACHA by storm. The academically-driven group has racked up one regular season title, one playoff title as well as a trio of seasons where Ohio was the runner-up. In addition, the Division II team has four appearances in Regionals as well as one appearance in Nationals since its inception. Ohio University has always had top-tier hockey that was played by athletes attempting to bring back trophies and allure to Athens. However, Oberlin left the Division II program in 2018 to pursue other ventures. That meant that the team was placed in the hands of the students to not only run it, but keep it alive.

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO