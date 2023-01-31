Read full article on original website
Mom and Boyfriend Charged with Murder in 8-Month-Old Boy’s DeathWestland DailyNew Straitsville, OH
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
NBC4 Columbus
Basketball World Reacts to Breanna Stewart’s Liberty Signing
The forward’s new teammates are thrilled for her to join the team in New York. Breanna Stewart shocked the basketball world on Wednesday when she announced her signing with the Liberty. The 2016 No. 1 pick played six seasons with the Storm, finishing with two WNBA titles and four...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Kara Lawson makes shocking allegation about Duke-FSU game
Duke lost to Florida State 70-57 last Sunday, and head coach Kara Lawson was still upset four days later about what happened in that game. Lawson revealed Thursday night that men’s basketballs were used for the first two quarters of their women’s basketball game and slammed those responsible for the oversight. Lawson said, “This would Read more... The post Kara Lawson makes shocking allegation about Duke-FSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Basketball MVP Has A New Team
There is major news in the basketball world today, as a former MVP and two-time champion has a new home at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York with the New York Liberty. In a tweet posted to social media by Women's National Basketball Association superstar Breanna Stewart, the former Most Valuable Player has announced that she will be signing with the New York Liberty as a free agent on the first day eligible.
Is it time for a 24-second shot clock in men's college basketball?
In 2015, the NCAA shortened the shot clock from 35 seconds to 30 for college basketball. What would happen if it shaved another six off, like the rest of the hoops world?
Why USC track coach Curtis Frye deems 2-sport athlete Nyckoles Harbor ‘generational’
The ability to participate in both track and football was a priority for Harbor.
How South Carolina women's basketball reversed the rivalry with UConn
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. When South Carolina faces UConn Sunday, the Gamecocks have the opportunity to flip the script in the rivalry. For the third time in...
Syracuse Women's Basketball's Chances to Make the NCAA Tournament
This year was the start of a new chapter for Syracuse Women's Basketball when it was announced that the new head coach would be former SU player and University of Buffalo head Coach Felisha Legette Jack. Almost halfway through the regular season, one question remains. Will the Syracuse women's ...
Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
Tthe Georgia Tech Athletic Association could pull off a hat trick of firings over one collegiate year. AD Todd Stansbury and football coach Geoff Collins were given the gate in September. Basketball’s Josh Pastner mightn’t make it past March. His team holds last place in a 15-team league.
Former MVP Breanna Stewart returns home to play for Liberty
Stewart went to Cicero-North Syracuse High School before attending UConn (a rival of Syracuse University), where she helped lead the Huskies to four straight national titles. Stewart was selected first overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2016 WNBA Draft, won the Rookie of the Year Award and has been named an All-Star four times.
Florida hoops lands commitment from Australian C Alex Condon
Florida basketball has added its second member of it 2023 recruiting class on Thursday evening when Australian center Alex Condon committed to Todd Golden and his coaching staff. This addition comes after the overseas big man took an official visit to Florida back in January, which was the weekend of the 13th.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: NBA Announces STARRY to Takeover NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest
The NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League in North America will now serve STARRY, a recently released lemon-lime beverage from PepsiCo. Utilizing the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, which will be broadcast live on TNT at 8 p.m. ET on February 18, STARRY will capitalize on the leagues’ successful collaboration with MTN DEW by using the platform of the largest weekend in basketball to create a splash.
