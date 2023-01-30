California Avocado Commission Shares 2023 Marketing Plans and Seasonal Forecast; Jeff Oberman Details

Read full article on original website
Duda Farm Fresh Foods Highlights Category Growth and Weather Update
OVIEDO, FL - What’s going on over at the fields of Duda Farm Fresh Foods? Luckily for our curious minds, the supplier’s latest weather update is spilling the deets. In its most recent release and crop update, the grower reported that Florida is experiencing warmer temperatures this week ranging from the low-60s to mid-80s with a small chance of rain. The company also noted cooler-than-normal temperatures on the West Coast, ranging from the low-30s to mid-60s with mostly sunny skies.
Jim Matiasevich, Co-Founder and President of Veg-Land Sales, Passes Away
WATSONVILLE, CA - We are saddened to announce that Jim Matiasevich, Co-Founder and President of Veg-Land Sales and its subsidiaries, passed away on January 28 at the age of 76. Born and raised in Watsonville, California, Matiasevich had a passion for football and produce, a release stated. He was an...
California Fresh Fruit Association and International Fresh Produce Association Share Support of 2023 Farm Bill Recommendations; Ian LeMay and Robert Guenther Comment
WASHINGTON, DC & FRESNO, CA - A unified call of arms has been vocalized between International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) and California Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA) for the reauthorization of the 2023 Farm Bill. Recent recommendations were delivered to Capitol Hill by the Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance (SCFBA), representing a year-long effort to address the vital need for ongoing and additional investment and support for the United States specialty crop agriculture community.
Kroger Expands Delivery Service to South Florida; Bill Bennett and James Kohnstamm Detail
MIAMI, FL - Besides beautiful beaches, nightlife, and gators, consumers in South Florida can now find Kroger's delivery service. Recently, the retailer announced that it was expanding the growing program to the region with the help of its new spoke facility and 90 newly hired associates. "We are thrilled to...
Craig Hurlbert and Brian Cook Discuss Texas Expansion and Vision for Local Bounti
HAMILTON, MT - It’s all in the name: Local Bounti. As a company that prides itself on year-round, sustainable, flavorful, and abundant produce options—Local Bounti is scaling up that “local” element even more this year, setting the operation apart in a highly competitive controlled environment agriculture (CEA) space.
Aldi Opens New Headquarters in Alabama; Heather Moore Comments
ALABAMA - Is a massive regional headquarters and distribution center currently in the works in the state of Alabama? You bet it is! Aldi officially opened the large facility last Tuesday, with plans for more stores to come to the region. “At Aldi, we really try hard, and we have...
