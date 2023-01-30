California Avocado Commission Shares 2023 Marketing Plans and Seasonal Forecast; Jeff Oberman Details

OVIEDO, FL - What’s going on over at the fields of Duda Farm Fresh Foods? Luckily for our curious minds, the supplier’s latest weather update is spilling the deets. In its most recent release and crop update, the grower reported that Florida is experiencing warmer temperatures this week ranging from the low-60s to mid-80s with a small chance of rain. The company also noted cooler-than-normal temperatures on the West Coast, ranging from the low-30s to mid-60s with mostly sunny skies.

