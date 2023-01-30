Read full article on original website
Georgia officials mum on incentives offered to global auto parts supplier
(The Center Square) — A global auto parts supplier plans to spend nearly $76 million on a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. However, it is not clear whether Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of any incentives state officials offered the company. Seoyon E-HWA plans to create 740 new direct and indirect jobs as part of the project. Officials said production at the new facility, located at the Savannah...
fox5atlanta.com
Over 700 auto parts manufacturing jobs coming to Georgia
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. - On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Seoyon E-Hwa, a global auto parts supplier, would be bringing almost $76 million and more than 740 new jobs to Chatham County through a new manufacturing facility. The move would nearly double Georgia employment. "When I announced the largest economic...
Statesboro entrepreneur Josh Rogers shares his keys to success
Josh Rogers, born and raised in Bulloch County, has been an entrepreneur since a remarkably young age. He shared with me, during our interview, the story of how his very first business experience was selling Little Debbie Snacks out of his locker for $1 each. He learned about profit and success at an early age until the school administration shut him down. But he didn’t let getting shut down in elementary school limit his dreams to one day be a successful business owner.
WJCL
TikTok favorite Crumbl Cookies opens this week in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Crumbl prepares for opening in Cincinnati. If you are using TikTok, you have probably seen videos of people eating cookies out of a pink box. On Friday, those pink boxes will be all around coastal Georgia. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie chain, is opening...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Bananas, The Jinx, and Savannah Bee Company get busy moving to new home bases
While some people binge Netflix, I binge building permits and meeting agendas. This column is based on what I find. Savannah Bananas making move towards new home base. Plans are also moving forward for the Savannah Bananas’ new headquarters at 2934 Bee Road, with the submission this month of a building permit application and renovation plans.
Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
Gov. Kemp: Auto parts manufacturer heading to Chatham County, creating 700+ new jobs
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced over 700 jobs were heading to Chatham County. Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, will invest almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. Seoyon E-Hwa supplies door trim, headlining, seats, C/PAD, bumpers, and […]
claxtonenterprise.com
City inks Facilities Agreement for gas pipeline to Hyundai site
The City of Claxton has executed a Facilities Agreement with Hyundai Motor Corporation for installation of a new natural gas pipeline to support the Bryan County Mega-Site, near the I- 16 and Hwy. 280 interchange. Last week’s signing of the facilities agreement followed the opening of third party contract bids on Jan. 18 for construction of a 12-inch natural gas line to the Mega-Site. A bid of nearly $4 million from Equix Energy of Corpus Christi, TX was accepted to build the 8 miles of pipeline.
WJCL
'We want this company gone': Ogeecheeton Community pushing back against company, citing health
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Ogeecheeton Community is pushing back against a company they believe has been contributing to toxins in their area for decades. Johnnie M. Law says her husband’s mother moved into the neighborhood in 1926. “We want this company gone,” said Law. That’s more than...
Richmond Hill Cares on cusp of welcoming GS graduate Caitlin Jensen to her new home
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Richmond Hill Cares is on the cusp of completing a goal they set out to accomplish last year. What’s the goal? Renovating former Georgia Southern University graduate Caitlin Jensen’s home to give her an ADA-accessible home in which she can prosper and start her next chapter of recovery. Richmond Hill […]
What the homeless in Savannah want you to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
WJCL
Country superstar, Georgia Southern alum Luke Bryan coming to Savannah this fall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell at CMA. Country music superstar Luke Bryan is on his way to the Hostess City of the South. According to the Enmarket Arena, Bryan, a Georgia Southern University alum, will perform Friday, October 6. It's part of the...
eatitandlikeit.com
Coming Very Soon: Waters Café
Clinton Edminister can best be described as a fixture on Savannah’s civic scene. For years he’s been a business owner in the Starland District. Ever an advocate for development growth outside of Savannah’s historic district, he’s decided to put his money where his mouth is once again.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
WJCL
Looking for work? The Housing Authority of Savannah is hosting a job fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Housing Authority of Savannah (otherwise known as HAS) is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 15. It will include on-the-spot interviews and job offers, so make sure you dress to impress. They are currently looking to fill several different positions. They include the following:
Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winning Ciara heading to Savannah this month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the Southeast Georgia Leadership forum announced, Ciara, and Russell Wilson will headline the speakers for this year’s Forum. Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, dancer actress, model and entrepreneur. Russell Wilson is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The two-day event will […]
Luke Bryan is coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Country music superstar Luke Bryan will be making his way to the Hostess City in the Fall of this year. The Oct. 6 show will be held at the Enmarket Arena at 7 p.m. Present at the show will be special guests Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock. […]
WJCL
Dads Donut House serving up inspiration and plenty of sweet treats
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's time to make the donuts and more memories at the home of Tom and Grace Neary. "I was on my way back from a delivery with my son and I hear him say, two best friends riding in the van. He starts singing this little song," laughs Tom Neary. "That's something I didn't have in my old job."
wtoc.com
Unexploded military device found while dredging the Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unexploded device was found during dredging at the entrance channel of the Savannah River on Jan. 25. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the device was found during a routine dredging operation. The vessel captain called the U.S. Coast Guard Command Duty Officer to report the find.
Quinton Simon case: Dental care focus in Georgia toddler's murder probe, report says
Georgia prosecutors have subpoenaed a local dentists’ office for records related to Leilani Simon, who has been accused of murdering her son then discarding his body.
