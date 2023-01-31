Read full article on original website
Related
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
fintechfutures.com
US payments platform Moov lands $45m Series B
Moov, an open source platform enabling users to integrate payments into their products, has raised $45 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Commerce Ventures and saw participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Visa and Sorenson Ventures. Announcing Moov’s $45 million Series B, the firm’s co-founder...
financemagnates.com
Horizon Updates Its Extend Platform, Focuses on Trading-as-a-Service Offering
Horizon Software, an algorithmic and electronic trading technology solution provider, has announced an update to its cross-asset electronic platform Horizon Extend. This year, the company wants to focus on developing its agency and principal trading solutions. Horizon Extend with New Module Updates. Horizon Extend allows clients to customize pricing modules...
financemagnates.com
CMC Invest Aims Q1 2023 Launch in Singapore
London-listed CMC Markets (LON: CMC) announced on Tuesday that its services in Singapore, under the entity CMC Markets Singapore Invest, are expected for a soft launch by the end of the first quarter of 2023. CMC Markets Singapore Invest to Launch Services in Q1. The decision to invest came after...
thepennyhoarder.com
No Experience Required for This Job With Benefits at Red Ventures
Red Ventures, a digital media company, is hiring a customer experience professional in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. This is a full-time remote position, and your schedule will fall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST weekdays, plus a rotating Saturday...
financemagnates.com
FX Veteran Fred Scala Joins Direct Trading Technologies as B2B Sales MD
Fred Scala, a well-known executive in the forex trading industry, has joined brokerage Direct Trading Technologies as a Managing Director and is in charge of business-to-business (B2B ) sales. Fred Scala Joins Direct Trading Technologies. Direct Trading Technologies offers online brokerage services, including trading with currencies, contracts for differences (CFDs),...
financemagnates.com
Fintech Funding Slashed by Almost Half in 2022. Will 2023 Be Any Better?
According to CB Insights’ 2022 State of Fintech Report, global fintech funding slumped by 46% to $75.2 billion in 2022. During the last quarter of the year, the industry generated $10.7 billion in funding, which is its lowest since 2018. The decline in funding comes even as the total number of deals signed during the period dropped by 8% year-over-year (YoY) to 5,048 deals.
financemagnates.com
eToro Introduces AI-Powered Porfolio that Targets High-Growth US Firms
EToro, an Israel-based social trading network, has introduced a new smart portfolio that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide retail investors’ exposure to the stocks of 12 high-growth United States companies. The portfolio is tagged 'InvestorAI-US'. In a statement released on Tuesday, eToro disclosed that it launched the portfolio...
financemagnates.com
BUX to Offer ETF Savings Plan in Europe with BlackRock
BUX, a financial technology company and neobroker, has teamed up with BlackRock, a major investment provider, to launch an ETF (exchange-traded fund) savings plan in Europe. The offering provides European consumers with a simple way to invest in a diversified portfolio of ETFs managed by iShares, a subsidiary of BlackRock.
financemagnates.com
UK FCA Warns against Clone of FX Broker Axi
AxiCorp owns both Axi and One Financial Markets. The FCA clamped down on a number of clone companies in 2022. The United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a warning against ‘AXI Corp Limited’, a clone firm of the registered forex and CFD broker Axi and its sister company, One Financial Markets. The financial markets regulator flagged the clone on Thursday in a warning published on its website.
financemagnates.com
Match-Prime Liquidity Wraps Up 2022
Today we meet with Andreas Kapsos, the CEO of Match-Prime Liquidity, a CySEC licensed Liquidity Provider that works with professional clients and institutions on a Prime of Prime model, offering bespoke liquidity for over 2000 instruments. Andreas, what's the first thing that comes to your mind when you think about...
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
financemagnates.com
CySEC Withdraws License of TradoCenter and Toro Invest Operator
The Cyprus Securities and Investment Commission (CySEC) has withdrawn the operational license of FF Simple and Smart Trades Investment Services Ltd, which operated multiple forex and contracts for difference (CFDs) brands, the regulatory announced on Wednesday. CySEC Renounces TradoCenter and Toro Invest Operator’s License. FF Simple and Smart Trades...
ChatGPT parent OpenAI faces a blockchain rival as a new NFT project creates 3D avatars from text
OpenAI, the creator of the language bot ChatGPT and image generator Dall-E, could face competition from Polygon's blockchain AI product, CharacterGPT. While Dall-E creates images, CharacterGPT is designed to generate a 3D avatar that can answer questions on the fly. Polygon has previously partnered with notable brands including Starbucks, Nike,...
financemagnates.com
Titan FX Launches New Social Trading App
Titan FX wants to help its traders better connect with peers and easily copy expert traders using a new mobile app custom-built in partnership with Pelican Trading. Called Copy Social, the app allows users to chat with fellow traders, follow experienced mentors, showcase their performance, and share insights with others from across the globe, in 17 languages no less.
financemagnates.com
Can the Cost-of-Living Crisis Be a Major Catalyst for Fintech Growth?
With the words recession and inflation being tossed around more frequently, consumers seem scared of a potential escalation of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, making it a prime opportunity for fintech to take the center stage. Why a Cost-of-Living Crisis Can Be an Opportunity. The cost-of-living crisis is in essence a...
ChatGPT Is Just the Beginning – AI Is Quietly Reshaping Every Aspect of Your Life
ChatGPT became a viral sensation upon its release to the public on Nov. 30, 2022. It hit over 1 million users in under a week and has only continued to grow, with hundreds of companies using its application programming interface (API) integrations to create or improve their products. While ChatGPT...
financemagnates.com
Fxview Crowned “Best ECN/STP Broker” at UF AWARDS MEA 2023
Fxview, a leading multi-asset global brokerage headquartered in Cyprus, just won the “Best ECN/STP Broker” award this year at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023!. One of the most coveted awards in the finance and fintech industry, the UF Awards followed iFX EXPO Dubai, on January 18, 2023, at the Orange Feels Bar of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. The esteemed audience applauded the best B2B and B2C brands in the Middle East and Africa region.
salestechstar.com
Broadvoice Names Sean Johnston New VP of Channel Partnerships and Alliances
Channel Veteran Brings UCaaS and CCaaS Leadership to Partnership Strategy. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP Trunking services for small and mid-market businesses, has named cloud communications channel veteran Sean Johnston as its new Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Alliances.
ZDNet
AI has caused a renaissance of tech industry R&D, says Meta's chief AI scientist
The strength of the deep learning era of artificial intelligence has lead to something of a renaissance in corporate R&D in information technology, according to Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist for Meta. "The type of techniques that we've been working on have had a much bigger commercial impact, much more...
Comments / 0