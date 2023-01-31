Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
earnthenecklace.com
Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?
Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good
A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
krocnews.com
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant
Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
KIMT
Woman, 32, was 4 times over the legal limit when arrested at Rochester elementary school
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 32-year-old woman was four times over the legal BAC limit when her car became stuck in a snowbank at an elementary school this week. Jennifer Hanson was arrested for third-degree DUI Monday at 3 p.m. at Bonner Elementary. Deputies were called and found a driver passed...
valleynewslive.com
Actor Gerard Butler dines at popular Rochester restaurant
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Actor Gerard Butler was spotted in Rochester several times over the summer. He recently returned to Rochester at least for the weekend. Greek restaurant Nupa posted a picture of the actor Tuesday saying, “We were honored to serve Leonidas, King of Sparta, this past weekend.”
KIMT
Four electric co-ops in North Iowa and SE Minnesota issue a peak energy alert
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert starts at 5 pm for thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar say their members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional grid. Co-op members with grain dryers, voluntary manual standby generators, and dairy water heaters will be affected from approximately 4:50 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
tourcounsel.com
Apache Mall | Shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota
Apache Mall is the largest enclosed shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota. It was built in 1969 at the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and U.S. Route 14. The Mall's food court has had free Wi-Fi access provided by Charter Communications since January 2007. Apache Mall is owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, who acquired General Growth Properties in 2018. The mall's anchor stores are Scheels All Sports, Barnes & Noble, Macy's, and JCPenney. Boston Shoe & Boot Repair, Orangetheory Fitness, and Men's Wearhouse are junior anchors.
KAAL-TV
Trailer park residents forced out of their homes
(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park say they never received an official notice they had to leave after they were told they could stay, now their utilities have been shut off and their homes condemned. I guess if they were in this...
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
DWI Suspect Crashes at Stewartville School During School Day
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman accused of having a blood-alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit is set to face charges after her vehicle crashed into a snowbank at an elementary school in Stewartville. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to the...
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for New Year's Day chase
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over a year after leading law enforcement on a multi-county car chase, an Olmsted County man is sentenced. Peter Allam, 50 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Law enforcement says Allam was spotted just after midnight...
KAAL-TV
Vehicle rollover on E. Circle Dr. slows traffic
(ABC 6 News) – First responders responded to a single vehicle crash, on East Circle Drive Northeast and Stonehedge Drive Northeast, this morning just before 8:00 a.m. The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Community Serviceand the Rochester Fired Department were on-scene to assist. The Vehicle was cleared, and traffic flow...
winonaradio.com
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea woman to enter plea in alleged drug sale that led to sister’s death
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman is scheduled to enter a plea after being charged with contributing to a fatal Chatfield overdose in 2021. Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in Fillmore County Court Feb. 6. Penhollow’s plea agreement has not...
KIMT
Fillmore County man sentenced for keeping meth items around a child
PRESTON, Minn. – A man accused of keeping drug items around a child has been sentenced. Evan Dillon Kringler, 29 of Spring Valley, was arrested in June 2022 after the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said it located suspected meth, psychedelic mushrooms, THC wax, and a handgun in the 600 block of Division Ave in Spring Valley. Kringler was charged with six drug-related felonies and three misdemeanors.
KAAL-TV
Rochester couple accused of cashing $125K in checks from vulnerable relative’s banking account
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester couple are accused of writing themselves more than $125,000 in checks from an elderly relative’s account in a single year. Colleen Marie Siverling-Keigher, 35, and Corey Jonathon Keigher, 33, each face two charges of aiding and abetting financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult–uses/manages or takes property for benefit of someone else.
KIMT
Mitchell County man pleads not guilty to gunfire after fight
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man accused of firing a weapon after an altercation is pleading not guilty. Brandon Joe Melloon, 32 of McIntire, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Law enforcement says it received a call around 2:20 am on December 10, 2022, about an assault at Goosey’s Bar in McIntire. Investigators say a fight broke around around 1:30 am outside the bar involving Melloon and several other people.
951thebull.com
Howard County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Burglary of Hardware Store
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to the theft of tools often used to commit a crime that has seen a dramatic increase in recent years. A department Facebook post says the Sheriff’s office took a report of a burglary from a hardware store near Elma in the overnight hours of Friday night into Saturday morning. Items taken included cordless tools such as grinders, reciprocating saws, and batteries.
Comments / 0