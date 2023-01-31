Read full article on original website
Allstate Elects Monica Turner To Board Of Directors
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced that , 57, President,. (NYSE: PG), has been elected to Allstate's board of directors, effective. Feb. 1. . As of that date, Allstate's board will have 12 directors. "Monica's extensive strategic expertise with consumer-focused brands and outstanding operational leadership...
Canadian Premier rebrands to Securian Canada, following acquisition of Sun Life’s Sponsored Markets business
(“Canadian Premier”) announced its rebrand to Securian Canada1 following its completed acquisition of Sun Life’s Sponsored Markets business. After more than doubling its position in the Canadian market, Canadian Premier, along with. Valeyo, Inc. (a sister company to Canadian Premier, and provider of technology and services for...
MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial Lines Operations across Multiple Countries
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial. will replace legacy core systems in French, Belgian and Dutch markets. with Sapiens Core P&C Platform and Reinsurance module, underpinned by its Data &. Analytics solution; all delivered in the Sapiens Cloud.
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Duck Creek Welcomes CCC’s Industry-Leading Claims Solutions Through its Partner Program
Boston , Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), an intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, today welcomes. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, as the newest strategic member in its partner program. Through the integration,
Assurant Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, is proud to be Certified™ by. Great Place. to Work® in the. U.S. for the second consecutive year. The recognition, a gold standard in employer rankings, is based...
David Zoffer Joins Leading Farm / Ag Specialty Underwriter as General Counsel
ARU, the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, and loss control, announced the addition of. David is a key addition to the ARU team. Not only is he exceptionally well qualified... but he has also demonstrated a rare skill set that is near and dear to ARU: David is a builder."
Studies from Ted Rogers School of Management Yield New Data on Mathematics (Generalised Additive Modelling of Auto Insurance Data with Territory Design: A Rate Regulation Perspective): Mathematics
-- A new study on mathematics is now available. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Pricing using a Generalised. is the gold standard in the auto insurance industry and rate regulation. Generalised Additive Model applications in insurance pricing are receiving increasing attention from academic researchers and actuarial pricing professionals.”
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited (BKI) (. Thailand. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as...
Journal of Financial Services Research Issues Research Articles in February 2023 Edition
BASEL, Switzerland , Feb. 3 -- The Journal of Financial Services Research , a journal that says it features banking, risk management, capital markets, mutual funds, insurance, venture capital, consumer and corporate finance, published research articles on the following topics in its. February 2023. edition:. Original Papers:. *. and. Firm...
KKR to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that , Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to The Pie Insurance Company and Pie Casualty Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to. (Pie). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Pie’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
Strong U.S. employment growth expected in January and cooling wages
WASHINGTON, Feb 3- U.S. job growth is likely to have remained strong in January amid a persistently resilient labor market, but an anticipated slowdown in wage gains should reassure the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. This would allow the U.S. central bank, focused on wage inflation, to maintain a moderate pace of rate hikes and reduce the risk of…
“Digital Safety and Account Discovery” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20230018050): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Park, Jason D. ( Chicago, IL , US); Parkinson, John S. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Protecting confidential information in today’s online environment is difficult due to the increased connectivity and the increased number of consumer accounts accessible via web enabled computing devices. Consumers today have a large number of online subscriptions and keeping track of all of them is difficult and time consuming. Many consumers have subscriptions and financial accounts that they have long forgotten about but those subscriptions and financial accounts may still be active and accessible online. It is important from a digital safety perspective that consumer be aware of all of their online accounts and be diligent in closing unused or no longer wanted subscriptions.
Federal University Rio de Janeiro Researchers Focus on Risk Management (Water Scarcity Risk Index: A Tool for Strategic Drought Risk Management): Risk Management
-- Current study results on risk management have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Drought events have affected many regions of the world, having negative economic, environmental and social impacts. When accompanied by increasing water demands, these events can lead to water scarcity.”
US filings for jobless aid lowest since April
Harrison Daily Times (AR) U.S. applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the. Federal Reserve. as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation. Applications for jobless aid in...
Researchers at Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. Release New Study Findings on Sustainability Research (Sustainable Return to Work for Workers with Mental Health and Musculoskeletal Conditions): Sustainability Research
-- A new study on sustainability research is now available. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Common mental health and musculoskeletal disorders (CMDs and MSDs) are two of the most significant causes of non-participation in employment amongst working age adults. This case study fills an important gap in the scientific literature on reintegration back to work after sickness absence due to CMDs and MSDs.”
Wall Street resumed its upward trend in January after declining in December
Wall Street rises on Tuesday, January 31, as wage growth data indicated that the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to controlling inflation is taking hold ahead of its monetary policy decision. The Fed will decide on rates on Wednesday and traders are betting on a 25 basis point hike at the end of its two-day meeting, and a terminal rate of 4.9% in June.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Health Management for Magnetic Storage Media”, for Approval (USPTO 20230020009): Marvell Asia Pte Ltd.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventor Nangare, Nitin (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Electronic devices provide many services to modern society. These services enable an electronic device to provide entertainment, assist with scientific research and development, and provide many modern-day conveniences. Many of these services create or use data, which the electronic device stores. This data may include digital media such as books or movies, algorithms that execute complex simulations, personal user data, applications, and so forth. To avoid exceeding data storage limits, it is beneficial to increase the data storage capacity of the electronic device and avoid deleting data, limiting services, or purchasing additional external storage devices.
The dramatic fall of the third richest man in the world
He was only ahead of France's Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH, and the American Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and owner of Twitter. On January 24, the small New York investment firm Hindenburg Research published an explosive document of more than 100 pages in which it accuses the conglomerate Adani Group of committing accounting fraud for decades and enriching…
