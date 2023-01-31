ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq slide on shocking January jobs report as unemployment rate reaches lowest level since 1969

9.35am: January hiring surge sends stocks lower US stocks have started the day in the red after January’s non-farm payrolls job report blew away expectations, with the unemployment rate reaching the lowest level since 1969 at 3.4%. The strength of the labor market has crushed investor optimism around the Fed’s next move, with any hope that the central bank may soon pause rate…
InsuranceNewsNet

Strong U.S. employment growth expected in January and cooling wages

WASHINGTON, Feb 3- U.S. job growth is likely to have remained strong in January amid a persistently resilient labor market, but an anticipated slowdown in wage gains should reassure the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. This would allow the U.S. central bank, focused on wage inflation, to maintain a moderate pace of rate hikes and reduce the risk of…
WASHINGTON STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Aon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Aon PLC ( AON ) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $657 million. . Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were. expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by. Zacks Investment Research. was for earnings of. $3.67. The insurance brokerage posted revenue of. $3.13 billion. in the...
InsuranceNewsNet

U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January, per 'astonishingly strong' jobs report

The U.S. added 517,000 jobs last month, smashing Wall Street estimates, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent, its lowest level since May 1969, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. But the "astonishingly strong" report may present the Federal Reserve, who only just slightly slowed its aggressive, inflation-fighting interest rate increases, with a bit of a…
InsuranceNewsNet

US filings for jobless aid lowest since April

Harrison Daily Times (AR) U.S. applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the. Federal Reserve. as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation. Applications for jobless aid in...
InsuranceNewsNet

Assurant Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, is proud to be Certified™ by. Great Place. to Work® in the. U.S. for the second consecutive year. The recognition, a gold standard in employer rankings, is based...
InsuranceNewsNet

Last year's slump hits Markel Markel hit by tough financial markets

Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) Hit by last year's slump in financial markets, Richmond-based specialty insurance giant <a href="https://www.markel.com/insurance/our-locations" target="_blank">Markel</a> reported investment losses, even as its core insurance operations saw gains in its business. The company reported operating revenue fell 9% for the year, to. $11.68 billion. , as it saw a...
InsuranceNewsNet

If economy meets expectations, rate cuts unlikely this year: Powell

Feb 1- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday rebutted growing hopes that the U.S. central bank may unwind some of its interest rate hikes this year. The current outlook points to slower growth, a modest rise in unemployment and a slow decline in inflation, Powell said at the Fed's post-policy decision press conference. "If the economy behaves…
InsuranceNewsNet

MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial Lines Operations across Multiple Countries

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial. will replace legacy core systems in French, Belgian and Dutch markets. with Sapiens Core P&C Platform and Reinsurance module, underpinned by its Data &. Analytics solution; all delivered in the Sapiens Cloud.
InsuranceNewsNet

The dramatic fall of the third richest man in the world

He was only ahead of France's Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH, and the American Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and owner of Twitter. On January 24, the small New York investment firm Hindenburg Research published an explosive document of more than 100 pages in which it accuses the conglomerate Adani Group of committing accounting fraud for decades and enriching…
NEW YORK STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

KKR to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum 2023

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that , Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.
NEW YORK STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Is there light at the end of the tunnel for home buyers in 2023? | Commentary

With the housing market oscillating from a buyer’ s market to a buyer’ s nightmare throughout the pandemic, many are optimistic that 2023 will give buyers some more leverage as mortgage rates start to cool off from what they were in 2021 and 2022.. While a nightmare for buyers, the Federal Reserve signaled that the spiking mortgage rates would help the market to“…
InsuranceNewsNet

U.S. stock futures slide after strong January jobs report, disappointing corporate earnings

U.S. stock index futures extended a drop Friday after an unexpectedly strong rise in January nonfarm payrolls, while the technology sector bore the brunt of the losses following disappointing results from Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet. How are stock-index futures trading? Dow Jones Industrial Average futures YM00, -0.60% fell 0.2%, or 87 points, to 34,010 S&P 500 futures ES00, -1.
InsuranceNewsNet

Stocks hit summer highs

NEW YORK- Wall Street climbed Wednesday to its best level since the summer following the latest hike to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which said it's finally seeing improvements in inflation. Much of Wall Street is hoping that cooling inflation since the summertime means the Fed may raise rates just a bit more, before taking a pause and then possibly…
NEW YORK STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Here’s what the latest interest rate hike means for your clients

NEW YORK— The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive. The rate increase will likely make it even costlier to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. Over the past year, consumer inflation in the United States…
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy