Read full article on original website
Related
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq slide on shocking January jobs report as unemployment rate reaches lowest level since 1969
9.35am: January hiring surge sends stocks lower US stocks have started the day in the red after January’s non-farm payrolls job report blew away expectations, with the unemployment rate reaching the lowest level since 1969 at 3.4%. The strength of the labor market has crushed investor optimism around the Fed’s next move, with any hope that the central bank may soon pause rate…
Strong U.S. employment growth expected in January and cooling wages
WASHINGTON, Feb 3- U.S. job growth is likely to have remained strong in January amid a persistently resilient labor market, but an anticipated slowdown in wage gains should reassure the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. This would allow the U.S. central bank, focused on wage inflation, to maintain a moderate pace of rate hikes and reduce the risk of…
Aon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ Aon PLC ( AON ) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $657 million. . Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were. expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by. Zacks Investment Research. was for earnings of. $3.67. The insurance brokerage posted revenue of. $3.13 billion. in the...
U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January, per 'astonishingly strong' jobs report
The U.S. added 517,000 jobs last month, smashing Wall Street estimates, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent, its lowest level since May 1969, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. But the "astonishingly strong" report may present the Federal Reserve, who only just slightly slowed its aggressive, inflation-fighting interest rate increases, with a bit of a…
US filings for jobless aid lowest since April
Harrison Daily Times (AR) U.S. applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the. Federal Reserve. as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation. Applications for jobless aid in...
January may have delivered lower, if still solid, job growth
WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy has an unusual problem: The job market looks too strong — at least to the inflation fighters at the. Companies are still seeking more workers and are hanging tightly onto the ones they have. Putting aside some high-profile layoffs at big tech companies like Microsoft, Google,
MetLife Among the World’s Most Admired Companies, According to Fortune Magazine
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it once again has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2023 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” Eight life insurers were included in the annual report card of the best-regarded companies. Annually, Fortune partners with Korn Ferry...
Assurant Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™ in the U.S.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, is proud to be Certified™ by. Great Place. to Work® in the. U.S. for the second consecutive year. The recognition, a gold standard in employer rankings, is based...
Last year's slump hits Markel Markel hit by tough financial markets
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) Hit by last year's slump in financial markets, Richmond-based specialty insurance giant <a href="https://www.markel.com/insurance/our-locations" target="_blank">Markel</a> reported investment losses, even as its core insurance operations saw gains in its business. The company reported operating revenue fell 9% for the year, to. $11.68 billion. , as it saw a...
If economy meets expectations, rate cuts unlikely this year: Powell
Feb 1- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday rebutted growing hopes that the U.S. central bank may unwind some of its interest rate hikes this year. The current outlook points to slower growth, a modest rise in unemployment and a slow decline in inflation, Powell said at the Fed's post-policy decision press conference. "If the economy behaves…
MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial Lines Operations across Multiple Countries
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial. will replace legacy core systems in French, Belgian and Dutch markets. with Sapiens Core P&C Platform and Reinsurance module, underpinned by its Data &. Analytics solution; all delivered in the Sapiens Cloud.
The dramatic fall of the third richest man in the world
He was only ahead of France's Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH, and the American Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and owner of Twitter. On January 24, the small New York investment firm Hindenburg Research published an explosive document of more than 100 pages in which it accuses the conglomerate Adani Group of committing accounting fraud for decades and enriching…
KKR to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that , Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.
Is there light at the end of the tunnel for home buyers in 2023? | Commentary
With the housing market oscillating from a buyer’ s market to a buyer’ s nightmare throughout the pandemic, many are optimistic that 2023 will give buyers some more leverage as mortgage rates start to cool off from what they were in 2021 and 2022.. While a nightmare for buyers, the Federal Reserve signaled that the spiking mortgage rates would help the market to“…
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited (BKI) (. Thailand. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as...
U.S. stock futures slide after strong January jobs report, disappointing corporate earnings
U.S. stock index futures extended a drop Friday after an unexpectedly strong rise in January nonfarm payrolls, while the technology sector bore the brunt of the losses following disappointing results from Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet. How are stock-index futures trading? Dow Jones Industrial Average futures YM00, -0.60% fell 0.2%, or 87 points, to 34,010 S&P 500 futures ES00, -1.
Stocks hit summer highs
NEW YORK- Wall Street climbed Wednesday to its best level since the summer following the latest hike to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which said it's finally seeing improvements in inflation. Much of Wall Street is hoping that cooling inflation since the summertime means the Fed may raise rates just a bit more, before taking a pause and then possibly…
Here’s what the latest interest rate hike means for your clients
NEW YORK— The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive. The rate increase will likely make it even costlier to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. Over the past year, consumer inflation in the United States…
MassMutual named to 2023 FORTUNE World's Most Admired Company list
Company Ranked #1 for Innovation in Life and Health Insurance Industry Category. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. by FORTUNE® Magazine, placing #2 in the life and health insurance industry category and leading among mutual company peers. Notably, MassMutual ranked No. 1 for innovation in its industry category,...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0