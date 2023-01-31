Read full article on original website
Related
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq slide on shocking January jobs report as unemployment rate reaches lowest level since 1969
9.35am: January hiring surge sends stocks lower US stocks have started the day in the red after January’s non-farm payrolls job report blew away expectations, with the unemployment rate reaching the lowest level since 1969 at 3.4%. The strength of the labor market has crushed investor optimism around the Fed’s next move, with any hope that the central bank may soon pause rate…
Strong U.S. employment growth expected in January and cooling wages
WASHINGTON, Feb 3- U.S. job growth is likely to have remained strong in January amid a persistently resilient labor market, but an anticipated slowdown in wage gains should reassure the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. This would allow the U.S. central bank, focused on wage inflation, to maintain a moderate pace of rate hikes and reduce the risk of…
MetLife Among the World’s Most Admired Companies, According to Fortune Magazine
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it once again has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2023 list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” Eight life insurers were included in the annual report card of the best-regarded companies. Annually, Fortune partners with Korn Ferry...
US filings for jobless aid lowest since April
Harrison Daily Times (AR) U.S. applications for jobless aid fell again last week to their lowest level since April, further evidence that the job market has withstood aggressive rate hikes by the. Federal Reserve. as it attempts to cool the economy and bring down inflation. Applications for jobless aid in...
U.S. stock futures slide after strong January jobs report, disappointing corporate earnings
U.S. stock index futures extended a drop Friday after an unexpectedly strong rise in January nonfarm payrolls, while the technology sector bore the brunt of the losses following disappointing results from Amazon.com, Apple and Alphabet. How are stock-index futures trading? Dow Jones Industrial Average futures YM00, -0.60% fell 0.2%, or 87 points, to 34,010 S&P 500 futures ES00, -1.
January may have delivered lower, if still solid, job growth
WASHINGTON (AP) — The American economy has an unusual problem: The job market looks too strong — at least to the inflation fighters at the. Companies are still seeking more workers and are hanging tightly onto the ones they have. Putting aside some high-profile layoffs at big tech companies like Microsoft, Google,
MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial Lines Operations across Multiple Countries
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. MS Amlin Insurance Selects Sapiens for Transformation of its Commercial. will replace legacy core systems in French, Belgian and Dutch markets. with Sapiens Core P&C Platform and Reinsurance module, underpinned by its Data &. Analytics solution; all delivered in the Sapiens Cloud.
Last year's slump hits Markel Markel hit by tough financial markets
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) Hit by last year's slump in financial markets, Richmond-based specialty insurance giant <a href="https://www.markel.com/insurance/our-locations" target="_blank">Markel</a> reported investment losses, even as its core insurance operations saw gains in its business. The company reported operating revenue fell 9% for the year, to. $11.68 billion. , as it saw a...
The dramatic fall of the third richest man in the world
He was only ahead of France's Bernard Arnault, owner of LVMH, and the American Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and owner of Twitter. On January 24, the small New York investment firm Hindenburg Research published an explosive document of more than 100 pages in which it accuses the conglomerate Adani Group of committing accounting fraud for decades and enriching…
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited (BKI) (. Thailand. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as...
Journal of Financial Services Research Issues Research Articles in February 2023 Edition
BASEL, Switzerland , Feb. 3 -- The Journal of Financial Services Research , a journal that says it features banking, risk management, capital markets, mutual funds, insurance, venture capital, consumer and corporate finance, published research articles on the following topics in its. February 2023. edition:. Original Papers:. *. and. Firm...
Here’s what the latest interest rate hike means for your clients
NEW YORK— The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive. The rate increase will likely make it even costlier to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. Over the past year, consumer inflation in the United States…
Stocks hit summer highs
NEW YORK- Wall Street climbed Wednesday to its best level since the summer following the latest hike to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which said it's finally seeing improvements in inflation. Much of Wall Street is hoping that cooling inflation since the summertime means the Fed may raise rates just a bit more, before taking a pause and then possibly…
Fed expected to hike rates by a quarter of a percentage point
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to hike interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, slowing the pace of its inflation fight while keeping pressure on an economy that remains out of whack. "The Fed is likely to take another step towards its long-expected peak in the rate hike cycle," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.
Mortgage rates in U.S. fall again, hit 6.09%
Press-Telegram (Long Beach, CA) fell for a fourth straight week. The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.09%, down from 6.13% last week,. said in a statement Thursday. Mortgage costs have come down almost a full percentage point from their recent high, giving hope to some would-be homebuyers looking for a way into a deal. The bidding wars that marked the pandemic housing rally have cooled, and prices are expected to moderate further in the coming months. Still, with listings in short supply, affordability hurdles remain.
Wall Street resumed its upward trend in January after declining in December
Wall Street rises on Tuesday, January 31, as wage growth data indicated that the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to controlling inflation is taking hold ahead of its monetary policy decision. The Fed will decide on rates on Wednesday and traders are betting on a 25 basis point hike at the end of its two-day meeting, and a terminal rate of 4.9% in June.
[Latest Report] Global Fire Insurance Market Competitive Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Share, And Forecast To 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- Market.biz released extensive research on the Global Fire Insurance Market. It includes 100+ market data tables, a pie chart, and graphs & figures. These are all spread over pages and provide easy-to-understand analysis. The market's constant developments, capacity, production, and production value are all covered in the report. It also includes a detailed analysis of import/export, demand/supply, and cost/profit. This.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0