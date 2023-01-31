Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says a Mt. Pleasant woman and a Burlington man are in jail following a robbery that occurred Tuesday, January 31st. According to a news release, at about 11 PM Tuesday, DESCOM received a call that a man had been assaulted at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street, and he was bleeding from the face. When officers arrived, they located a male with a laceration under his right eyelid.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO