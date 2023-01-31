Read full article on original website
Related
KBUR
Jefferson Street Farmers Market vendor applications available
Burlington, IA- Burlington Downtown Partners Inc. is seeking vendors for the 2023 Jefferson Street Farmers Market. The Hawk Eye Reports that the Farmers Market Steering Committee is offering a discount to vendors who sign up in advance, as well as new seasonal vendors, $150 a space for the entire season.
KBUR
College bus carrying Iowa Wesleyan students crashes in Polk County
Polk County, IA- An Iowa Wesleyan University minibus, driven by a faculty member, and carrying multiple students crashed outside Des Moines on Wednesday. According to Iowa Wesleyan, the minibus was being driven by a faculty member with seven student passengers. The bus rolled onto its side just east of Des...
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for Domestic Assault
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for Domestic Abuse Assault and violation of a no-contact order. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 31st, at about 8:37 PM, deputies were dispatched to 12149 Highway 99 Apartment A for an intoxicated subject who was swinging a large knife around and making threats.
KBUR
SE Iowa man facing multiple charges following police chase
Jefferson County, IA- A Southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges after a lengthy vehicle pursuit. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 1st, at about 1:23 AM, a Fairfield police officer observed a known stolen vehicle leaving a Casey’s General Store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted...
KBUR
Burlington Police Department: woman arrested for robbery
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says a Mt. Pleasant woman and a Burlington man are in jail following a robbery that occurred Tuesday, January 31st. According to a news release, at about 11 PM Tuesday, DESCOM received a call that a man had been assaulted at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street, and he was bleeding from the face. When officers arrived, they located a male with a laceration under his right eyelid.
KBUR
Hamilton police arrest juvenile in connection with robbery
Hamilton, Ill.- The Hamilton, Illinois Police Department has announced the arrest of a juvenile for armed robbery. According to a news release, Hamilton Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Hamilton for Armed Robbery on Sunday, January 29th. The investigation also resulted in the positive identification of a second suspect, a 14-year-old male, also from Hamilton, who has charges pending for Armed Robbery.
KBUR
Mt Pleasant man arrested for Assault while Displaying a Weapon
Mount Pleasant, IA- A Mount Pleasant man was arrested Monday, January 30th on multiple charges, including Assault by Displaying a Weapon, and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to a news release, on Monday, January 30th at about 1:33 AM, Mount Pleasant police were dispatched to 1301...
Comments / 0