ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Bomb threats cause Alexandria City High School campus 2 days in a row

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia high school campus has been forced to evacuate students and staff twice this week due to bomb threats. In a letter to students and families Wednesday, Executive Principal Peter Balas said the first bomb threat was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Following the threat, Alexandria City High School (ACHS) King Street campus at King Street was evacuated.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: Firefighter sustains ‘minor’ injury in Vienna house fire

A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Vienna just before midnight. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department units were dispatched to the 1000 block of Westwood Drive NE at 11:58 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday), according to a tweet. “Crews arrived [with] fire visible from 2nd floor of...
VIENNA, VA
theburn.com

After burst water pipe, The Local Cut opens in Purcellville

The big opening was delayed by a few weeks thanks to a broken water pipe, but the good news is that The Local Cut is back in business and ready for customers. The Local Cut is a new restaurant on South Maple Avenue in Purcellville. As The Burn has been reporting, the restaurant features a bar and dining room on one half and a fast-casual counter service restaurant on the other side.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
theburn.com

MangoLina holds grand opening in Sterling

A new Salvadoran snack shop specializing in sweet drinks like “mangonadas” and horchata, as well as desserts, opens today in Sterling. It’s called MangoLina and this is the brand’s fourth location in the region. The Burn told you about MangoLina back in December when we learned...
STERLING, VA
WUSA9

The story behind Fairfax Co.'s first public high school for Black students

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — It is officially Black History Month and we are bringing you some quick Black history facts about the DMV!. Did you know that during the Jim Crow era, Fairfax County had only one high school for Black students to attend? According to the Fairfax County website, Luther Jackson High School opened in 1954 after many community members pushed for a school in the county.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Slapfish seafood restaurant closed at One Loudoun

A fast-casual seafood restaurant at One Loudoun has closed its doors — but it’s unclear if it’s permanent or only temporary. We’re talking about Slapfish, which bills itself as a “modern seafood shack.”. Slapfish opened at One Loudoun back in 2018 in a corner spot...
ASHBURN, VA
fox5dc.com

Deadly car accident prompts safety changes for Lee Chapel Road

BURKE, Va. - Improvements to make Lee Chapel Road safer are taking place right now. The road has been a concern for many in Fairfax County over the years, but now more than ever after two teen girls were killed in a car accident earlier this month. Transportation leaders, county...
BURKE, VA
WUSA9

Frederick County holds contest to redesign its flag

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Fancy yourself a designer? Well, why not take a shot at redesigning your county's flag?. One county in Maryland is giving its residents an opportunity to do just that. Frederick County will celebrate its 275th anniversary in June, and the county is giving its community...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Tens of thousands donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the murdered 64-year-old Metro mechanic. Metro Transit Police were stationed...
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

Supervisors reject bid for pool by McLean homeowners

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 unanimously upheld county officials’ denial of a McLean couple’s request to add a rear-yard swimming pool in an environmentally sensitive area. Applicants John Zecca and Lindsy Noble, who own the nearly 1-acre lot at 917 Whann Ave., had asked...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
washingtoninformer.com

Upscale Dining Option GrillMarX Comes to College Park

GrillMarX opened its newest steakhouse in the lobby of The Hotel at the University of Maryland, College Park, on Jan. 28, and the local community is coming out to support the venture. “We were ecstatic to see so many friendly faces welcome us to the College Park community. With our...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
arlnow.com

DEVELOPING: Person shot, Bob & Edith’s on Columbia Pike damaged after night of gunfire

(Updated at 1:40 p.m.) One person was seriously injured and Bob & Edith’s Diner was damaged after two incidents of gunfire in Arlington last night. The first shooting happened in the Green Valley neighborhood, near the intersection of 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing 5-6 gunshots in the area, exchanged between two vehicles, per scanner traffic.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy