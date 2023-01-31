Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, KilledcreteWashington, DC
Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!Anthony JamesWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Related
Bomb threats cause Alexandria City High School campus 2 days in a row
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Virginia high school campus has been forced to evacuate students and staff twice this week due to bomb threats. In a letter to students and families Wednesday, Executive Principal Peter Balas said the first bomb threat was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Following the threat, Alexandria City High School (ACHS) King Street campus at King Street was evacuated.
WJLA
Frustration among businesses as safety concerns persist at Alexandria shopping center
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — 7News is hearing from business owners and store employees at Alexandria's Bradlee Shopping Center, who say safety concerns persist nearly eight months after a fight between teens turned deadly in the shopping center parking lot. It was May of 2022 when an 18-year-old Alexandria City...
Ireland's Four Courts in Arlington hopes to reopen this summer
ARLINGTON, Va. — The beloved Ireland's Four Courts will be back!. Managing partner Dave Cahill told WUSA9 Wednesday that he hopes they'll be able to reopen by August. Crews began demolition work on the inside of the pub this week, but still have a long ways to go before the doors can be reopened.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Firefighter sustains ‘minor’ injury in Vienna house fire
A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Vienna just before midnight. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department units were dispatched to the 1000 block of Westwood Drive NE at 11:58 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday), according to a tweet. “Crews arrived [with] fire visible from 2nd floor of...
theburn.com
After burst water pipe, The Local Cut opens in Purcellville
The big opening was delayed by a few weeks thanks to a broken water pipe, but the good news is that The Local Cut is back in business and ready for customers. The Local Cut is a new restaurant on South Maple Avenue in Purcellville. As The Burn has been reporting, the restaurant features a bar and dining room on one half and a fast-casual counter service restaurant on the other side.
Vandalized Historic Black church in Maryland part of $4M preservation grants
POTOMAC, Md. — A historic Black church in Potomac, Maryland, that was burglarized and vandalized last year is one of 35 historic Black churches nationwide to receive part of $4 million in grants. The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced the list of churches to receive grant money last...
theburn.com
MangoLina holds grand opening in Sterling
A new Salvadoran snack shop specializing in sweet drinks like “mangonadas” and horchata, as well as desserts, opens today in Sterling. It’s called MangoLina and this is the brand’s fourth location in the region. The Burn told you about MangoLina back in December when we learned...
The story behind Fairfax Co.'s first public high school for Black students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — It is officially Black History Month and we are bringing you some quick Black history facts about the DMV!. Did you know that during the Jim Crow era, Fairfax County had only one high school for Black students to attend? According to the Fairfax County website, Luther Jackson High School opened in 1954 after many community members pushed for a school in the county.
theburn.com
Slapfish seafood restaurant closed at One Loudoun
A fast-casual seafood restaurant at One Loudoun has closed its doors — but it’s unclear if it’s permanent or only temporary. We’re talking about Slapfish, which bills itself as a “modern seafood shack.”. Slapfish opened at One Loudoun back in 2018 in a corner spot...
fox5dc.com
Deadly car accident prompts safety changes for Lee Chapel Road
BURKE, Va. - Improvements to make Lee Chapel Road safer are taking place right now. The road has been a concern for many in Fairfax County over the years, but now more than ever after two teen girls were killed in a car accident earlier this month. Transportation leaders, county...
Frederick County holds contest to redesign its flag
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Fancy yourself a designer? Well, why not take a shot at redesigning your county's flag?. One county in Maryland is giving its residents an opportunity to do just that. Frederick County will celebrate its 275th anniversary in June, and the county is giving its community...
Tens of thousands donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the murdered 64-year-old Metro mechanic. Metro Transit Police were stationed...
sungazette.news
Supervisors reject bid for pool by McLean homeowners
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 unanimously upheld county officials’ denial of a McLean couple’s request to add a rear-yard swimming pool in an environmentally sensitive area. Applicants John Zecca and Lindsy Noble, who own the nearly 1-acre lot at 917 Whann Ave., had asked...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Metro announces a three-week summer shutdown involving the Ballston and EFC stations
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) The Ballston and East Falls Church Metro stations are among those set to be impacted by a multi-week closure starting in June. WMATA recently announced that it is planning to shut down a significant portion of the Orange Line during the summer for “system maintenance and modernization.”
washingtoninformer.com
Upscale Dining Option GrillMarX Comes to College Park
GrillMarX opened its newest steakhouse in the lobby of The Hotel at the University of Maryland, College Park, on Jan. 28, and the local community is coming out to support the venture. “We were ecstatic to see so many friendly faces welcome us to the College Park community. With our...
High school student sets new 'speed run' record for visiting all DC-area Metro stations
WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old high school student is in the record books after they performed a "speed run" of all 97 Metro stations in D.C.'s transit system. Claire Aguayo captured their whole journey on a video for their YouTube channel. It's already got dozens of comments wishing congratulations and saying others are also going to attempt the feat.
Classes canceled at Wakefield High School on Friday after armed police search
ARLINGTON, Va. — Classes are canceled at Wakefield High School on Friday, officials announced Thursday evening. This comes after video showed the scary moments Arlington County Police officers searched classrooms while carrying long guns during a temporary lockdown Thursday. "We will keep the building open during normal hours to...
'Sprayed with mace, burned with hot coffee, doused in urine and spit' | Union says WMATA is failing to protect workers, riders
WASHINGTON — A union representing transit and allied workers in the U.S. and Canada is blasting the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) for failing to provide better protection following the death of a metro worker Wednesday morning. The Metro employee, later identified as 64-year-old Robert Cunningham was one...
Trash or recycle that empty pizza box? Here's what you need to know.
WASHINGTON — When it comes time to clean up, for years, it’s been a sad ending, tossing cardboard pizza boxes in the trash--because of a little grease. Turns out, that might not actually be an issue in every municipality. THE QUESTION:. Are greasy pizza boxes unrecyclable?. THE SOURCES:
arlnow.com
DEVELOPING: Person shot, Bob & Edith’s on Columbia Pike damaged after night of gunfire
(Updated at 1:40 p.m.) One person was seriously injured and Bob & Edith’s Diner was damaged after two incidents of gunfire in Arlington last night. The first shooting happened in the Green Valley neighborhood, near the intersection of 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing 5-6 gunshots in the area, exchanged between two vehicles, per scanner traffic.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0