sjvsun.com
Calif.’s storms are gone. Here’s how much water we flushed to the Pacific.
California’s mandated first flush of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in January resulted in the vast majority of incoming Delta water being sent out into the San Francisco Bay. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the month of January revealed that more than 90 percent of all water...
Phys.org
Wildfires are increasingly burning California's snowy landscapes, colliding with winter droughts to shrink snowpack
The early pandemic years overlapped with some of California's worst wildfires on record, creating haunting, orange-tinted skies and wide swaths of burned landscape. Some of the impacts of these fires are well known, including drastic declines in air quality, and now a new study shows how these wildfires combined with midwinter drought conditions to accelerate snowmelt.
KCRA.com
Study shows dangerously high levels of toxins in fish from Northern California rivers
Some freshwater fish in Northern California are testing for dangerously high levels of toxic chemicals, according to a new study by the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA says it is finding dangerous levels of PFAS and PFOS in fish that are found in rivers located across northern California. A toxicologist...
Silicon Valley
A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter
Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
California witness says hovering sphere disappeared and reappeared at lower altitude
A California witness at North Hollywood reported watching a hovering light at a high altitude that disappeared and then reappeared at a lower altitude at 10:45 a.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fresnoalliance.com
Central Valley Groundwater Sinking Faster Than Ever
Aquifers in the Central Valley are being depleted at an ever-increasing rate according to a study recently published online by the prestigious Nature magazine. The research looked at two decades of data collected from on-the-ground measurements combined with remote sensing data gathered from satellite surveillance. The stunning scientific paper documents...
mavensnotebook.com
MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for February 2
The New Year’s Atmospheric River storms of 2023 have abated and catchments across the State are draining as exemplified by continuing baseflows through their hydrograph recession limbs. River flows are still elevated, but releases have been incrementally curtailed and stage levels continue to drop. Despite early positive signs, however,...
beyondbordersnews.com
California Water Agencies Submit Colorado River Modeling Framework to Bureau of Reclamation
California water agencies that rely on the Colorado River proposed a modeling framework for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to evaluate as it considers actions to help stabilize reservoir elevations and protect critical infrastructure to ensure the Colorado River system can continue to support 40 million people, nearly 6 million acres of agriculture, and Tribes across seven states and portions of Mexico.
Don’t hold the guac: California’s avocado industry poised to take advantage of winter’s historic rains
A series of atmospheric river events that began in late 2022 and continued into 2023 dropped historic rainfall over the Golden State, which is considered beneficial for harvesters.
travelawaits.com
This California Natural Wonder Could Be The Next U.S. National Monument — How You Can Visit Now
Nestled alongside the popular Joshua Tree National Park, a massive swath of land stretching from just east of Palm Springs in the Coachella Valley nearly to the Arizona border is under study to become America’s newest national monument. A coalition of environmental groups hopes the designation will protect native species, indigenous heritage sites, and the raw beauty of these desert landscapes for generations to come. If successful, the Chuckwalla National Monument will become a place visitors to the California desert will have on their list of must-see sights.
California’s water plan ignores evaporation, honors letter of ‘Law of the River’
California releases its own plan for the Colorado River -- but makes it clear that it doesn't need to budge as long as the "Law of the River" protects its supply.
Is Lake Mead Filling Back Up?
While Lake Mead's water levels have increased by a few feet since December 2022 thanks to the recent rain, it is projected to hit record lows later in 2023.
Phys.org
Far-off storms fuel dangerous 'sneaker' waves along Pacific Northwest coast, new research suggests
On Jan. 16, 2016, beachgoers up and down the Washington, Oregon and northern California coasts were surprised by multiple "sneaker" waves that inundated beaches, caused injuries and swamped a vehicle. Sneaker waves, also known as wave runup events, can be perceived as a mini-tsunami because the waves surge much farther...
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
kvpr.org
California’s Sierra Nevada gives the Central Valley more water than we thought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Imagine the Sierra Nevada is the world’s largest bathroom scale. The rain that falls on mountain peaks each year is like a giant foot stepping on the scale, according to Donald Argus, a researcher with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. But unlike a foot, some of that water stays in the Sierra, and seeps deep below.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
California Grants Billions for Transit Projects
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Billions of dollars were awarded to big transit capital projects in California yesterday. $2.54 billion,...
This Could Be The Coolest Job Opportunity In California
This sweet gig includes free rent, food, and 360-degree ocean views!
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
California burglar falls into small pond before burglarizing home, ringing doorbell on way out
A group of thieves broke into a California home and made off with valuable stolen items
