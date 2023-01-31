The city of Seaside has had two farmers markets in the past few decades, but neither of them stuck. Perhaps the third time will be a charm. On Jan. 23, the city issued a request for proposals for an organization or persons to launch another farmers market in the city at one of three potential locations: lower Broadway (Seaside’s downtown, and where the most recent market shut down in 2019 due to lack of traction), Oldemeyer Center (which is across the street from a bus stop and multifamily housing) or the parking lot at City Hall, which is mostly empty on weekends.

SEASIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO