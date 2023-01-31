ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

pajaronian.com

PHOTO: Officials tour flood-damaged neighborhoods in Watsonville

Mark Strudley (center), Flood Control Division Manager of Santa Cruz County Department of Public Works, joins other officials in touring a College Road neighborhood recently to assess recent flood damage. Included in the tour were representatives from the offices of Senator Alex Padilla, Assemblyman Robert Rivas and Santa Cruz County Supervisors Zach Friend and Felipe Hernandez. Members of Monterey Bay Economic Partnership were also on hand. All said they were there to build an understanding of the breadth of the damage from the storms.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Bay Aquarium debut baby penguin

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gerry the African penguin is the newest addition to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. This little guy was hatched on Nov. 30 but just turned old enough to join the colony on Feb. 1. Gerry weighed in at a robust 52 grams and now weighs 2.22 kg. Amigo and Elizabeth are Gerry's parents The post Monterey Bay Aquarium debut baby penguin appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

California’s weather-predicting ‘groundhog’ is a tortoise named Maxine

California doesn’t have the kind of weather-predicting groundhogs like Punxsutawney Phil – the closest thing you’ll find is probably an animatronic puppet in Quincy called Chuck Wood. What it does have is a desert tortoise named Mojave Maxine, who looks like a large, armored potato and during the winter is generally just as active.
PALM DESERT, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Local Scene: Camino Arroyo hotel project; historic walking tour

Environmental report released for Camino Arroyo proposal. A draft environmental report for a development that could add two hotels and other buildings on Camino Arroyo is now available for public review. The 10-acre project, known as Gilroy Square, is proposed on 6970 Camino Arroyo between Highway 152 and Holloway Road,...
GILROY, CA
pajaronian.com

Floodwaters contaminate residences throughout Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE—Francisco Elcanto schleps a five-gallon bucket into the back seat of his car. A peek under the lid reveals an assortment of neatly packed cleaning supplies. Today, all he needs is some cleaning supplies, which he is borrowing from the Santa Cruz Volunteer Center. The center is one of...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School, Pacific Grove Schools canceled

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A shelter-in-place order has been given for a Monterey school Wednesday evening. San Carlos School is currently in a shelter-in-place and there are few details as to why. A reporter on the scene says there is a heavy police presence in the area. Pacific Grove Police said a text message circulating online The post Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School, Pacific Grove Schools canceled appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
lookout.co

Santa Cruzan gets ‘Jeopardy!’ spotlight

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here. If you’re a “Jeopardy!” fan, you might have gotten...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Seaside wants to bring back a farmers market. The hope is that this time it sticks.

The city of Seaside has had two farmers markets in the past few decades, but neither of them stuck. Perhaps the third time will be a charm. On Jan. 23, the city issued a request for proposals for an organization or persons to launch another farmers market in the city at one of three potential locations: lower Broadway (Seaside’s downtown, and where the most recent market shut down in 2019 due to lack of traction), Oldemeyer Center (which is across the street from a bus stop and multifamily housing) or the parking lot at City Hall, which is mostly empty on weekends.
SEASIDE, CA
KSBW.com

Volunteers needed to clean up Seacliff State Beachfront

APTOS, Calif. — It’s been almost a month since winter storms battered the Central Coast and split the Seacliff State Beach pier in half, sending piles of huge pieces of wood on the shore — clean-up is off to a slow start. According to a spokesperson for...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Paradise Post

Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years

The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System launches Rose River Memorial

SALINAS VALLEY — A photo of the father she lost to Covid-19 was close by as Maria Munoz cut into red felt fabric and participated in the Rose River Memorial project launched by Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS). “My dad’s battle with Covid lasted a few weeks to...
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Business at Seaside’s newest taco spot is already booming.

David Schmalz here, thinking about tacos and about how much joy it brings me when I see a new, affordable, family-owned restaurant open with a buzz that wasn’t even planned—no promotion, not even a banner, just people suddenly showing up. I’m also thinking about drive-thrus, because the restaurant...
SEASIDE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Eight things you know about homelessness that are wrong

Housing advocate Don Lane has worked on issues of homelessness for three decades. Here, he addresses the eight misconceptions "we need to overcome to advance our community thinking about homelessness." A former Santa Cruz mayor, Lane addresses the mental health argument, our community counting skills, the "send them back" stance and more.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Alderwood Pacific Opens This Week

January 31, 2023 – A big year of restaurant openings beckons in Santa Cruz, and one of the flashier new debuts happens this Friday, Feb. 3. That’s when Alderwood Pacific throws its doors wide in downtown Santa Cruz, building on a budding dynasty that started with the original Alderwood several blocks away.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
foodgressing.com

Rantei Japanese Cuisine in Santa Clara California

Rantei Japanese Cuisine is a popular, local spot in Santa Clara for sushi, sashimi, yakitori and more. They are known for high quality food at reasonable prices. On the menu are appetizers (like chicken karaage and takoyaki); soups & salads; sashimi & sushi; entrees (like katsu don and curry katsu); udon; yakitori; and more.
SANTA CLARA, CA

