Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Officials tour flood-damaged neighborhoods in Watsonville
Mark Strudley (center), Flood Control Division Manager of Santa Cruz County Department of Public Works, joins other officials in touring a College Road neighborhood recently to assess recent flood damage. Included in the tour were representatives from the offices of Senator Alex Padilla, Assemblyman Robert Rivas and Santa Cruz County Supervisors Zach Friend and Felipe Hernandez. Members of Monterey Bay Economic Partnership were also on hand. All said they were there to build an understanding of the breadth of the damage from the storms.
Monterey Bay Aquarium debut baby penguin
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gerry the African penguin is the newest addition to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. This little guy was hatched on Nov. 30 but just turned old enough to join the colony on Feb. 1. Gerry weighed in at a robust 52 grams and now weighs 2.22 kg. Amigo and Elizabeth are Gerry's parents The post Monterey Bay Aquarium debut baby penguin appeared first on KION546.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
California’s weather-predicting ‘groundhog’ is a tortoise named Maxine
California doesn’t have the kind of weather-predicting groundhogs like Punxsutawney Phil – the closest thing you’ll find is probably an animatronic puppet in Quincy called Chuck Wood. What it does have is a desert tortoise named Mojave Maxine, who looks like a large, armored potato and during the winter is generally just as active.
Gilroy Dispatch
Local Scene: Camino Arroyo hotel project; historic walking tour
Environmental report released for Camino Arroyo proposal. A draft environmental report for a development that could add two hotels and other buildings on Camino Arroyo is now available for public review. The 10-acre project, known as Gilroy Square, is proposed on 6970 Camino Arroyo between Highway 152 and Holloway Road,...
pajaronian.com
Floodwaters contaminate residences throughout Santa Cruz County
WATSONVILLE—Francisco Elcanto schleps a five-gallon bucket into the back seat of his car. A peek under the lid reveals an assortment of neatly packed cleaning supplies. Today, all he needs is some cleaning supplies, which he is borrowing from the Santa Cruz Volunteer Center. The center is one of...
Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School, Pacific Grove Schools canceled
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A shelter-in-place order has been given for a Monterey school Wednesday evening. San Carlos School is currently in a shelter-in-place and there are few details as to why. A reporter on the scene says there is a heavy police presence in the area. Pacific Grove Police said a text message circulating online The post Monterey Police order shelter in place for San Carlos School, Pacific Grove Schools canceled appeared first on KION546.
lookout.co
Santa Cruzan gets ‘Jeopardy!’ spotlight
This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here. If you’re a “Jeopardy!” fan, you might have gotten...
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
montereycountyweekly.com
Seaside wants to bring back a farmers market. The hope is that this time it sticks.
The city of Seaside has had two farmers markets in the past few decades, but neither of them stuck. Perhaps the third time will be a charm. On Jan. 23, the city issued a request for proposals for an organization or persons to launch another farmers market in the city at one of three potential locations: lower Broadway (Seaside’s downtown, and where the most recent market shut down in 2019 due to lack of traction), Oldemeyer Center (which is across the street from a bus stop and multifamily housing) or the parking lot at City Hall, which is mostly empty on weekends.
KSBW.com
Volunteers needed to clean up Seacliff State Beachfront
APTOS, Calif. — It’s been almost a month since winter storms battered the Central Coast and split the Seacliff State Beach pier in half, sending piles of huge pieces of wood on the shore — clean-up is off to a slow start. According to a spokesperson for...
Storm aftermath leaves entire Los Gatos neighborhood without water for nearly a week
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A water outage has been reported in a Los Gatos community with no estimated time of restoration, according to officials with the Santa Clara District Division of Drinking Water. Water has reportedly been shut off for hundreds of residents in Aldercroft Heights since Saturday afternoon when the county sent out […]
Paradise Post
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System launches Rose River Memorial
SALINAS VALLEY — A photo of the father she lost to Covid-19 was close by as Maria Munoz cut into red felt fabric and participated in the Rose River Memorial project launched by Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System (SVMHS). “My dad’s battle with Covid lasted a few weeks to...
montereycountyweekly.com
Business at Seaside’s newest taco spot is already booming.
David Schmalz here, thinking about tacos and about how much joy it brings me when I see a new, affordable, family-owned restaurant open with a buzz that wasn’t even planned—no promotion, not even a banner, just people suddenly showing up. I’m also thinking about drive-thrus, because the restaurant...
kvpr.org
California’s Sierra Nevada gives the Central Valley more water than we thought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Imagine the Sierra Nevada is the world’s largest bathroom scale. The rain that falls on mountain peaks each year is like a giant foot stepping on the scale, according to Donald Argus, a researcher with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. But unlike a foot, some of that water stays in the Sierra, and seeps deep below.
This Could Be The Coolest Job Opportunity In California
This sweet gig includes free rent, food, and 360-degree ocean views!
Eight things you know about homelessness that are wrong
Housing advocate Don Lane has worked on issues of homelessness for three decades. Here, he addresses the eight misconceptions "we need to overcome to advance our community thinking about homelessness." A former Santa Cruz mayor, Lane addresses the mental health argument, our community counting skills, the "send them back" stance and more.
ediblemontereybay.com
Alderwood Pacific Opens This Week
January 31, 2023 – A big year of restaurant openings beckons in Santa Cruz, and one of the flashier new debuts happens this Friday, Feb. 3. That’s when Alderwood Pacific throws its doors wide in downtown Santa Cruz, building on a budding dynasty that started with the original Alderwood several blocks away.
foodgressing.com
Rantei Japanese Cuisine in Santa Clara California
Rantei Japanese Cuisine is a popular, local spot in Santa Clara for sushi, sashimi, yakitori and more. They are known for high quality food at reasonable prices. On the menu are appetizers (like chicken karaage and takoyaki); soups & salads; sashimi & sushi; entrees (like katsu don and curry katsu); udon; yakitori; and more.
Bay Area shelters euthanize healthy animals due to vet shortage
A shortage of qualified veterinarians in the Bay Area and across the state is having a devastating impact on local animal shelters. More than 60% of California animal shelters are currently struggling to fill open positions for veterinarians.
Comments / 0