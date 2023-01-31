ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
VIRGINIA STATE
13newsnow.com

National Signing Day a busy one for area high schools in the 757

Several area high school football players decided on where they will play their college years on Wednesday. The last day of the National Signing period came to a close. Over at the American Theatre in Hampton, the curtain officially closing on the careers of six Phoebus Phantoms. They were apart of back to back Class 3 state titles in the school's history. Among them wide receiver/cornerback Jordan Bass who is now a Pittsburgh Panther.
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia Business

CNU chooses next president, Coast Guard Academy chief

Rear Adm. William G. Kelly will retire from military. U.S. Coast Guard Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. William G. Kelly will become Christopher Newport University’s sixth president on July 1, the Newport News-based public liberal arts school announced Thursday. CNU Chief of Staff Adelia P. Thompson has been serving as...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
royalexaminer.com

Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children

URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

Cox expands Myers’ role to East Coast

Exec oversees cable provider's operations from Rhode Island to Florida. Cox Communications Inc. has expanded Virginia executive J.D. Myers II’s’ role so that he now oversees much of the East Coast. Myers, who is based in Chesapeake, previously had oversight of operations and business growth in Virginia. As...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Six reasons why people are moving out of Northern Virginia

Editor’s note: In his Jan. 25 column, executive editor Dwayne Yancey wrote about how Virginia has more people moving out than moving in, with the bulk of that net out-migration driven by Northern Virginia. He wrote that Governor Glenn Youngkin has cited Virginia’s tax policies as the reason and wrote: “I haven’t heard anyone advance an alternative theory. It would be nice to hear Democrats offer their own explanation for these migration numbers because something sure seems to be happening here.” Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax County, sends this response:
VIRGINIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Virginia High School Basketball Coach Caught Playing In Game As Student

A Virginia high school basketball coach has been fired after allegedly impersonating a 13-year-old player and competing as her during a game earlier this month. This is according to a story on Fox News. The Portsmouth Public Schools district is reportedly investigating the incident after 22-year-old Arlisha Boykins impersonated one...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Courthouse News Service

Virginia prepares for special election with national implications

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Virginians will head to the polls this month for a special election to send a new representative for the 4th Congressional District to Washington following the death of Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin, a three-term congressman, died of complications from colorectal cancer last November. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

2023 National Signing Day: Where will some 757 stars play in college?

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- National Signing Day is a day where dreams become reality for numerous high school student-athletes and their families. Wednesday saw area stars from throughout the 757 put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent. This marks the first day of the spring signing period and football fans in Hampton Roads will get to see another crop of young talent take the college stage.
NORFOLK, VA
Axios

Virginia union membership drops

Union membership dropped in Virginia last year, per recently released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The big picture: In 2022, 10.1% of U.S. workers were unionized, down from 10.3% in 2021 and a high of 20.1% in 1983, the first year the BLS reported comparable figures, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy