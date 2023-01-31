Read full article on original website
NBC12
Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
How an NSU student's design ended up in 700 Target stores across the country
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk State University art student’s design is now in stores across the country. What started as an assignment for Mekenzy Linder’s art class, ended with her design on the shelves at Target. "I was like, maybe this is a pretty good design," she...
13newsnow.com
National Signing Day a busy one for area high schools in the 757
Several area high school football players decided on where they will play their college years on Wednesday. The last day of the National Signing period came to a close. Over at the American Theatre in Hampton, the curtain officially closing on the careers of six Phoebus Phantoms. They were apart of back to back Class 3 state titles in the school's history. Among them wide receiver/cornerback Jordan Bass who is now a Pittsburgh Panther.
WUSA
Virginia parents say proposed changes to state standards would 'erase parts of history' in schools
Education in Virginia has been getting a lot of attention lately. parents and advocates say proposed changes to state standards would erase parts of history.
Virginia Business
CNU chooses next president, Coast Guard Academy chief
Rear Adm. William G. Kelly will retire from military. U.S. Coast Guard Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. William G. Kelly will become Christopher Newport University’s sixth president on July 1, the Newport News-based public liberal arts school announced Thursday. CNU Chief of Staff Adelia P. Thompson has been serving as...
royalexaminer.com
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
Augusta Free Press
Twelve Virginia hospitals named ‘best’ in the nation for clinical excellence
Twelve Virginia hospitals have been recognized by Healthgrades as the 2023 “Best Hospitals” in the nation for clinical excellence. The rankings are based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
Virginia Business
Cox expands Myers’ role to East Coast
Exec oversees cable provider's operations from Rhode Island to Florida. Cox Communications Inc. has expanded Virginia executive J.D. Myers II’s’ role so that he now oversees much of the East Coast. Myers, who is based in Chesapeake, previously had oversight of operations and business growth in Virginia. As...
cardinalnews.org
Six reasons why people are moving out of Northern Virginia
Editor’s note: In his Jan. 25 column, executive editor Dwayne Yancey wrote about how Virginia has more people moving out than moving in, with the bulk of that net out-migration driven by Northern Virginia. He wrote that Governor Glenn Youngkin has cited Virginia’s tax policies as the reason and wrote: “I haven’t heard anyone advance an alternative theory. It would be nice to hear Democrats offer their own explanation for these migration numbers because something sure seems to be happening here.” Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax County, sends this response:
Top Republican gives up on bill to legalize electronic ‘skill games’ in Virginia
A top Republican lawmaker doubts his bill to legalize so-called skill machines in Virginia will move forward this year, saying the prolonged legal fight over the issue has left some hesitant about the proposal.
Story of Loving v. Virginia is being turned into an opera
More than a half century after their legal battle began, Richard and Mildred Loving's love story lives on with an opera about their fight to marry each other.
country1037fm.com
Virginia High School Basketball Coach Caught Playing In Game As Student
A Virginia high school basketball coach has been fired after allegedly impersonating a 13-year-old player and competing as her during a game earlier this month. This is according to a story on Fox News. The Portsmouth Public Schools district is reportedly investigating the incident after 22-year-old Arlisha Boykins impersonated one...
Some families caring for children at home are facing a new challenge
More than 2,000 Virginia children rely on pediatric medical equipment to survive while receiving medical care from home.
Courthouse News Service
Virginia prepares for special election with national implications
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Virginians will head to the polls this month for a special election to send a new representative for the 4th Congressional District to Washington following the death of Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin, a three-term congressman, died of complications from colorectal cancer last November. The...
'Human error' leads to $200+ million Virginia schools shortfall
The Virginia Department of Education is acknowledging it made a mistake in calculating state aid for K-12 schools, an error that is leaving divisions with less funding than expected.
WDBJ7.com
Death of former Virginia delegate leads to half-staff flag order
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered US and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former delegate who died last week. Jimmie Massie III, a Republican who served the 72nd District in Henrico County from 2008 to 2018, died January 25 at age 64.
WSET
'Be passionate about it:' State Registrar retires after nearly half a century of service
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — During her nearly half-century working for Virginia’s Vital Records unit, the Virginia Department of Health said State Registrar Janet Rainey had a front-row seat to historical, cultural, societal, and technological changes. The changes, all impacting the state’s collection and distribution of information about births,...
WTKR
2023 National Signing Day: Where will some 757 stars play in college?
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- National Signing Day is a day where dreams become reality for numerous high school student-athletes and their families. Wednesday saw area stars from throughout the 757 put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent. This marks the first day of the spring signing period and football fans in Hampton Roads will get to see another crop of young talent take the college stage.
13newsnow.com
Black History Month: Lawrence Douglas Wilder
Wilder was Virginia's first Black governor. He was also the first Black governor in America as a whole.
Virginia union membership drops
Union membership dropped in Virginia last year, per recently released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The big picture: In 2022, 10.1% of U.S. workers were unionized, down from 10.3% in 2021 and a high of 20.1% in 1983, the first year the BLS reported comparable figures, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.
