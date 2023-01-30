Read full article on original website
Related
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
dotesports.com
Just three days in, Fortnite players are already begging Epic to delete The Kid Laroi crossover
While The Kid Laroi’s music attracts billions of listens on Spotify, his Fortnite game mode might’ve overstayed its welcome just days after it hit live servers. The Kid Laroi is a part of a long list of crossovers within the battle royale. The musician’s event commenced on Friday, Jan. 27 with a concert available on-demand. Once you’ve reached the end of the activated gig, you can also visit a special island with your best buds and listen to all The Kid Laroi music all over again.
dotesports.com
Absurd Warzone 2 win shows exactly why backpacks and looting are changing in season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s season two update is less than two weeks away, and battle royale players everywhere are excited to try out the game’s new changes as soon as possible. One of the changes coming to CoD’s BR is a a shift away from windows and...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 gives players a week of bonus match XP to end season 2
Overwatch 2’s second competitive season is coming to an end on Feb. 6, making way for season three and all of the potential changes that come with it. Luckily, for players who have been unable to grind the game for the last few months, there is still a chance in this final week of the season that players can finish up the Battle Pass and claim all of their rewards.
Red Dead Online player loses horse they named after departed daughter following Stadia shutdown
Less than four years since its public launch, Google Stadia was officially shut down earlier this week. While the cloud gaming service never really took off in a widespread way, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have its fans, and its termination has had an impact across the gaming community.
EA has reportedly canceled a single-player game in the Titanfall and Apex Legends universe
50 developers are said to have been working on Titanfall Legends
The PS4 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
There are a lot of lengthy games on the PS4, to say the least. Take "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," recently rereleased on PS5, PC, and Xbox consoles as well, which takes 173 hours to fully complete according to HowLongToBeat. The lengthy winter trucking expedition game "Snowrunner" clocks at close to 200 hours for full completion. That being said, the longest PS4 game of them all clearly has a lot to live up to.
dotesports.com
BetBoom traded Dota 2 for PUBG, Overwatch and still claimed DPC Winter Tour glory
The top-table clash between BetBoom and Team Spirit was always destined to be an exciting series. Not only was it a showdown between the two best teams in the Eastern European DPC Winter Tour, but it was also personal, at least to an extent, for some of the players. The...
ComicBook
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
New Content for 'Overwatch 2' Is Almost Here — When Does Season 2 End?
Developed by Activision Blizzard, Overwatch 2 is the latest iteration of the IP leading the charge for hero team-based shooter games. Players can jump into 5v5 battlefield matches and enjoy a slew of game modes aiming to keep fans glued to the game for months through its content cycles. Article...
dotesports.com
All FNCS Major 1 Twitch drops and how to redeem them
The Fortnite Champion Series is starting up once again in 2023, all culminating in the World Championship later this year. But before that, players will need to qualify through the FNCS Majors, with those who tune in to them being awarded as well. As usual, Epic Games is offering cosmetics through the Twitch system.
dotesports.com
A heavily-requested streamer feature is finally arriving with Overwatch 2 season 3
This past week, Overwatch 2 developers have been slowly announcing some of the changes coming in season three, which begins on Feb. 7. Competitive mode enthusiasts already received their good news in the form of matchmaking changes and easier rank-ups while Ramattra experts may have to plan around a newly-nerfed ultimate.
dotesports.com
How to earn Overwatch Credits in Overwatch 2
Season three of Overwatch 2 is gearing up to be a meta-changing extravaganza, but not only for game mechanics. Overwatch Credits are making their triumphant return, and players will be able to save up each and every credit to purchase in-game goodies. The Overwatch Credit system was in the previous...
dotesports.com
How to get Kamehameha in Fortnite: Locations, stats, and how to use
Every single Dragon Ball Super fan has tried to do a Kamehameha once in their lifetime only to realize that you’re clearly having an off “ki” day. Fortunately, Fortnite brings the Kamehameha wave to your fingertips in its non-competitive game modes. Players can pretend to be Goku...
dotesports.com
Game-losing Overwatch 2 control mode issue has players begging for a patch
Overwatch 2’s famed Control mode, which sees players duke it out in a confined space for objective supremacy, is hard enough without glitches deciding the victors—so, of course, a suspected new issue popping up in the playlist has landed squarely in the fandom’s targets. The problem hit...
dotesports.com
Activision ignores Warzone 2 players’ wishes by including AI enemies on new Resurgence map Ashika Island
Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map may have some heavy lore implications, but it appears it will come at the cost of continuing a feature with which battle royale players seem to be quite fed up. In a new blog breaking down the map and its points...
dotesports.com
These 3 League champions are getting banned in over half of their games in Master tier and above among Korean solo queue players
With the League of Legends meta still shifting and transforming, many players are discovering powerful champions to pick and ban through their various solo queue adventures. At the top of the ladder in Korea, for example, there is a new trio that has taken over as the most-banned champions in the game in Master rank and above.
dotesports.com
Why are pro VALORANT players using the Stinger so much?
After months of waiting, exciting VALORANT competitive action has returned in 2023, starting with thrilling tier two Challengers competition across numerous regions, followed by international VCT play beginning in mid-February. Early into the new campaign, a new trend has emerged: the Stinger meta. The breakthrough of the Stinger meta is...
dotesports.com
A handful of new Dota 2 items have been leaked early
The Dota 2 community returned to its former strength on the back of The International 2022 Swag Bag. While many came back for the arcanas, longtime players are now looking for something new to revitalize their love for the game since a lack of major updates has caused the meta to grow stale.
dotesports.com
Riot Mortdog surprises players with TFT Set 8 Augment data
Game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer provided fans with a data dive into Teamfight Tactics Set Eight today that features two regular Augments and one Hero Augment taken over 60 percent of the time at Stage 2-1. Balancing TFT Set Eight is back on track, with the 13.1 C-patch...
Comments / 0