A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.

3 DAYS AGO