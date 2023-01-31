ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

At least 10 wounded in ‘targeted’ Florida drive-by shooting

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHZ6F_0kX4m0F000

Ten people were injured, two critically, in a drive-by shooting in Lakeland, Florida , in what is believed to be a “targeted attack”, police said.

Eight victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds, Lakeland police chief Sam Taylor said at a news conference.

On Monday afternoon, a dark-blue, four-door Nissan sedan rolled past a spot where a crowd of people were gathered along a residential street, Chief Taylor said.

“The vehicle slowed, did not stop, and the four windows went down. It appeared to be occupied by four shooters in the vehicle,” he said.

“They started firing from all four windows of the vehicle and shooting males on both sides.”

The four people who opened fire remain at large.

“I’ve been here 34 years, and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people were shot at one time, ever,” Mr Taylor said.

The officers were searching for the vehicles and shooters on Monday night and they believe it the shooting was a “targeted attack”, he said.

Police found a “quantity” of marijuana at the scene which suggests that “there was a narcotic sales or sales of marijuana going on at the time,” he said.

“Whether that is significant or related to this is unknown.”

Lakeland police said they are offering a reward of upto $5,000 in partnership with Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida, a portal that offers citizens anonymous tips on crimes and get cash rewards.

All the victims of the shooting were adult males between the ages of 20 and 35.

Chief Taylor said the area has been known as a “challenged” neighbourhood and because of that, police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years.

The incident comes as Americans are shocked following the brutal beating and killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black man. The case has triggered protests in Memphis in a chilling reminder of the arrest and killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Watch: New video shows drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured 11

LAKELAND, Fla. - New video has been released of a drive-by shooting in Lakeland that injured eleven people this week. The shooting happened along North Iowa Avenue near Plum Street around 3:45 p.m. Monday. Officers believe they found the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video driving by when gunshots rang out, but they're still searching for the four suspects who were inside.
LAKELAND, FL
The Free Press - TFP

One Dead In Tampa Shooting Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 1700 block of E. 24th Ave at 10:21 Tuesday morning. Officers arrived to find an adult black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. He was transported to
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Man in his 20s shot, killed; Tampa police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:20 a.m. There, officers found who they described as a black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. The […]
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman Found Dead Next To Her Sleeping Toddler

The Tampa police department tells us that a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night. According to reports, deputies were called to Pictorial Park drive located in New Tampa. When they arrived, they found a woman lying in the street. They also found a toddler sleeping in a SUV. The child was unharmed but his mother had upper body trauma.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland shooting rocks community

Terry Coney, president of the NAACP’s Lakeland Branch, said the community needs to come together to support the shooting victims, the officers, and their families who will all be affected. Then, the neighborhood will need to dig deep and address the root causes of any issues. Coney also asked...
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa man shot and killed; police searching for gunman

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to East 24th Avenue near North 17th Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man in his late twenties with a gunshot wound.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

South Florida man gets six years for dealing meth in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A South Florida man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for dealing methamphetamine in Bradenton and other cities. Hector Enrique Veliz Villeda, 31, of Hialeah had pleaded guilty in October of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
BRADENTON, FL
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy