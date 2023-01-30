Read full article on original website
Ancient Hercules Statue Discovered While Repairing SewersPrateek DasguptaRome, GA
Recovery BartowJennifer BonnCartersville, GA
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For RedmodelingJoel EisenbergCalhoun, GA
New locally-owned Southern-style restaurant opens in GeorgiaKristen WaltersTaylorsville, GA
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
tourcounsel.com
Calhoun Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Georgia
Calhoun Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Calhoun, Georgia. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Calhoun Premium Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Steals over $14,000 in Electricity
Robert Christopher Freeman, 50 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole over $14,000 in electricity from Georgia Power. Reports said that between November 21, 2017 and December 6, 2022, Freeman used jumper cables to connect power to his home. During the time span, Freeman allegedly used $14,035.18 worth of electricity.
tourcounsel.com
Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia
Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
3 dead, including mother, in mass fentanyl overdose in north Georgia
Deputies are now working to find who sold them the drugs.
allongeorgia.com
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
weisradio.com
Sheriff Schrader Announces Inmate Return to Chattooga County Jail
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that inmates returned to the Chattooga County Jail over the past weekend after being housed in Dade County for several days after a furnace malfunction. Monday, January 23rd a gas leak caused by the faulty furnace prompted the sheriff to evacuate the jail and...
WDEF
GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ga. (WDEF) — The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place on Thursday. Calhoun police shot a man who broke into a local business and was armed. GBI says the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Around 2 a.m., police noticed a vehicle was...
weisradio.com
Georgia State Patrol Update on Chattooga County Fatal Accident
The Georgia State Patrol post in Rome has released the following statement about a woman who fell from a vehicle last Friday on the Gore/Subligna Road:. A female, identified as Lauren Lewis, age 35 of Summerville, was traveling west on Gore/Subligna Road in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup truck, the Sonoma was being driven by her mother, Shirley Warren.
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards $150,000 grant to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The office of Governor Kay Ivey has announced that a $150,000 grant will be awarded to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The grant will be used to “improve public safety in DeKalb County” and allow the department to purchase equipment to establish a special response team. According to the statement released by Governor Ivey’s office, the response team will be made up of specially trained deputies.
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fentanyl vaccine could prevent opioid drug overdoses
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new vaccine in the works could help fight metro Atlanta’s opioid crisis. From 2019 to 2021, fentanyl-involved overdose deaths in Georgia increased by 232%. Jocelyn Wallace is a recovered heroin addict who has been sober now for six years. “This is a...
Tip Jar Thief Strikes King’s Pizzeria in Cartersville
CARTERSVILLE — A man walked into King’s Pizzeria Thursday night asking for free food, and made off with the store’s tip jar, according to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. Video footage showed the suspect taking the clear glass jar off the counter and hiding it on...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, February 1st
Brnadi Deerman, 28 of Gadsden – Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd (x3) and TOP 4th (x2);. Angela Rochester, 51 of Cedar Bluff – Bond Revocation?UPOCS (x2) and TOP 3rd and Theft by Deception 4th;. Larry Hill, 39 of Cedar Bluff – DV 3rd;. Sheldon Williams, 46 of...
wrganews.com
Summerville Woman dies as a result of accident on Gore Subligna Road
A Summerville woman has died as a result of an accident that occurred on Gore Subligna Road. According to preliminary information provided by the Georgia State Patrol, 35-year-old Lauren Lewis of Summerville was traveling west on Gore Subligna Road in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup truck, the Sonoma was being driven by her mother, Shirley Warren.
wrganews.com
Five arrested on Walnut Avenue for meth possession
Rome-Floyd Metro task Force Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Walnut Avenue early Thursday and arrested five people on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. According to Floyd County Jail records:. Officers found meth and a set of digital scales in the home.
Police search for NE Ga robbery suspect
The theft happened Wednesday at the North Georgia Premium Outlet Mall.
WDEF
Health Dept. warns of overdose spike at hospitals
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local health officials are warning of an uptick in drug overdoses. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a spike in non-fatal overdoses at local hospitals over the last couple of days. “This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Found with Drugs Hiding Behind Store
Keelan Mark May, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found him behind a convenience store on East 20th Street in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Police said that they found May with a clear plastic baggie containing meth. He was also found with a grinder...
mcnewstn.com
Multi-agency effort ends with capture of those who led high-speed chase
On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:00 pm, a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) prisoner transport van was carjacked at gunpoint and stolen by two males driving a Nissan Versa at Exit 143 on I-24. The juvenile prisoner in the van escaped with the carjackers and got onto I-24 East Bound. Law Enforcement spotted the DCS Van and a Nissan Versa at Exit 152 in Kimball, and a high-speed chase began. The chase ended just before the I-24 / US-27 split in Chattanooga when Law Enforcement boxed the Nissan Versa in and forced it up against the concrete barrier wall. At that location, the male juvenile escapee was captured along with Bryan Stone. The DCS transport van was recovered at a second location in Jasper, and Richard Gerald was later taken into custody.
