Calhoun, GA

tourcounsel.com

Calhoun Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Georgia

Calhoun Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Calhoun, Georgia. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Calhoun Premium Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding...
CALHOUN, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Steals over $14,000 in Electricity

Robert Christopher Freeman, 50 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole over $14,000 in electricity from Georgia Power. Reports said that between November 21, 2017 and December 6, 2022, Freeman used jumper cables to connect power to his home. During the time span, Freeman allegedly used $14,035.18 worth of electricity.
ROME, GA
tourcounsel.com

Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia

Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
DALTON, GA
allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Sheriff Schrader Announces Inmate Return to Chattooga County Jail

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that inmates returned to the Chattooga County Jail over the past weekend after being housed in Dade County for several days after a furnace malfunction. Monday, January 23rd a gas leak caused by the faulty furnace prompted the sheriff to evacuate the jail and...
WDEF

GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Calhoun

CALHOUN, Ga. (WDEF) — The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place on Thursday. Calhoun police shot a man who broke into a local business and was armed. GBI says the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Around 2 a.m., police noticed a vehicle was...
CALHOUN, GA
weisradio.com

Georgia State Patrol Update on Chattooga County Fatal Accident

The Georgia State Patrol post in Rome has released the following statement about a woman who fell from a vehicle last Friday on the Gore/Subligna Road:. A female, identified as Lauren Lewis, age 35 of Summerville, was traveling west on Gore/Subligna Road in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup truck, the Sonoma was being driven by her mother, Shirley Warren.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards $150,000 grant to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The office of Governor Kay Ivey has announced that a $150,000 grant will be awarded to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The grant will be used to “improve public safety in DeKalb County” and allow the department to purchase equipment to establish a special response team. According to the statement released by Governor Ivey’s office, the response team will be made up of specially trained deputies.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fentanyl vaccine could prevent opioid drug overdoses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new vaccine in the works could help fight metro Atlanta’s opioid crisis. From 2019 to 2021, fentanyl-involved overdose deaths in Georgia increased by 232%. Jocelyn Wallace is a recovered heroin addict who has been sober now for six years. “This is a...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, February 1st

Brnadi Deerman, 28 of Gadsden – Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd (x3) and TOP 4th (x2);. Angela Rochester, 51 of Cedar Bluff – Bond Revocation?UPOCS (x2) and TOP 3rd and Theft by Deception 4th;. Larry Hill, 39 of Cedar Bluff – DV 3rd;. Sheldon Williams, 46 of...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Summerville Woman dies as a result of accident on Gore Subligna Road

A Summerville woman has died as a result of an accident that occurred on Gore Subligna Road. According to preliminary information provided by the Georgia State Patrol, 35-year-old Lauren Lewis of Summerville was traveling west on Gore Subligna Road in a 1999 GMC Sonoma pickup truck, the Sonoma was being driven by her mother, Shirley Warren.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

Five arrested on Walnut Avenue for meth possession

Rome-Floyd Metro task Force Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Walnut Avenue early Thursday and arrested five people on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. According to Floyd County Jail records:. Officers found meth and a set of digital scales in the home.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Health Dept. warns of overdose spike at hospitals

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local health officials are warning of an uptick in drug overdoses. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a spike in non-fatal overdoses at local hospitals over the last couple of days. “This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Found with Drugs Hiding Behind Store

Keelan Mark May, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found him behind a convenience store on East 20th Street in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Police said that they found May with a clear plastic baggie containing meth. He was also found with a grinder...
ROME, GA
mcnewstn.com

Multi-agency effort ends with capture of those who led high-speed chase

On January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:00 pm, a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) prisoner transport van was carjacked at gunpoint and stolen by two males driving a Nissan Versa at Exit 143 on I-24. The juvenile prisoner in the van escaped with the carjackers and got onto I-24 East Bound. Law Enforcement spotted the DCS Van and a Nissan Versa at Exit 152 in Kimball, and a high-speed chase began. The chase ended just before the I-24 / US-27 split in Chattanooga when Law Enforcement boxed the Nissan Versa in and forced it up against the concrete barrier wall. At that location, the male juvenile escapee was captured along with Bryan Stone. The DCS transport van was recovered at a second location in Jasper, and Richard Gerald was later taken into custody.
KIMBALL, TN

