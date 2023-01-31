Thanks to prequel spinoffs 1883 and 1923, fans of Taylor Sheridan's wildly popular Yellowstone know quite a bit about the history of the series' Dutton family, but it turns out there are still quite a few mysteries and surprises in store — particularly when it comes to the family tree. The biggest current mystery is who, exactly, is the grandfather of Kevin Costner's Yellowstone character, John Dutton. At the outset of 1923, fans thought they had things sorted out and that Jack (Darren Mann) or John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) would be his grandfather. However, that changed when the series' third episode saw John Sr. killed while Jack's fiancée Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) was shot in the abdomen after an attack by Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn). The incident caused many fans to assume that Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) may end up being the grandfather in question, but according to Sklenar, that's a detail that Sheridan hasn't revealed just yet.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO