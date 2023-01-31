Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Kevin Bacon began his amazing career featuring in the 1984 classic movie, Footloose, which made the audience and critics fall in love with him. He then went on to star in films like A Few Good Men, Mystic River, and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. The actor has been married...
Lance Kerwin, a former child actor best known for roles on the coming-of-age TV series James at 15 and in the Stephen King adaptation Salem's Lot, has died. His daughter, Savanah Kerwin, confirmed his passing in a message to Facebook Wednesday, revealing that her father died Tuesday morning at 62. A cause of death was not provided.
Friends to lovers is a tried and true romantic comedy trope. But in the trailer for Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon – rom-com royalty, really – flip the script, going from lovers to friends with the potential for something more to bubble to the surface. Arriving on the streaming platform on February 10, the film follows Kutcher’s Peter and Witherspoon’s Debbie as they swap lives for long enough to realize that their emotions are more complicated than they may have realized. Two decades before Your Place or Mine takes place, Peter and Debbie’s chance...
Love is in the air at Hallmark Channel this February, with four brand-new movie premieres, plus new episodes of 'The Way Home.'
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's kids are following in their footsteps. The Hollywood power couple, who have been married since 1988, are proud parents to two adult children: son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 30. Both have pursued careers in the entertainment industry, with Travis working as a musician and producer, and Sosie becoming a successful actress in her own right.
She was everyone's favorite Aunt Bee. That is, at least on television, where she lives immortal on The Andy Griffith Show, which debuted on CBS in 1960. Her real name was Frances Bavier.
For nine seasons, Night Court dominated the NBC lineup with its hilarious cast of comedy greats. Harry Anderson, Markie Post, John Larroquette and more led the cast of the show set in a Manhattan municipal courtroom. In January 2023, the series was revived, bringing back one of the original cast members for the new iteration.
Annie Wersching, an actress best known for her work in 24, Bosch, Runaways and voicing the character Tess in the video game The Last of Us, has died following a battle with cancer. She was 45. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today," Wersching's husband,...
Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 20+ years, you know that plenty of Hollywood's greatest movies and tv shows have filmed practically right in our backyard. Like when Gilded Age was filmed right here in Albany, Cohoes, and Troy. Karolyi even posted some cool before and after shots of Troy locations they filmed at during Season 2 of the show. And who could forget about Salt, the movie where Angelina Jolie performed a shootout chase scene on I-787. Townsquare Media's own Brian Cody from WGNA's morning show has 10 unforgettable facts about this epic scene if you'd like to read more. Regardless of what show or movie it is, it's great to see your hometown on the big screen, but what about hearing its name come out of a famous actor's mouth? That's pretty satisfying if you ask me.
Thanks to prequel spinoffs 1883 and 1923, fans of Taylor Sheridan's wildly popular Yellowstone know quite a bit about the history of the series' Dutton family, but it turns out there are still quite a few mysteries and surprises in store — particularly when it comes to the family tree. The biggest current mystery is who, exactly, is the grandfather of Kevin Costner's Yellowstone character, John Dutton. At the outset of 1923, fans thought they had things sorted out and that Jack (Darren Mann) or John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) would be his grandfather. However, that changed when the series' third episode saw John Sr. killed while Jack's fiancée Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) was shot in the abdomen after an attack by Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn). The incident caused many fans to assume that Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) may end up being the grandfather in question, but according to Sklenar, that's a detail that Sheridan hasn't revealed just yet.
One of the biggest Bridgerton stars has left the Netflix series, ahead of its Season 3 premiere. Deadline reports that Phoebe Dynevor, who portrayed Daphne Bridgerton, has officially exited the show. The British actress was a main star of Bridgerton Season 1 and reprised her role for a handful of episodes in Season 2.
Director Misha Green won’t be tackling “Tomb Raider 2” next but is instead focusing on an older original thriller project that she co-wrote with Craig J. Flores. A new report from Deadline reveals that Green will be directing “Sunflower” and will see actress Jurnee Smollett (“Spiderhead“) taking a lead role in the new thriller. As per the logline, the Lionsgate pic will focus on “two women struggle to escape from a deranged college professor who holds them hostage on a remote sunflower farm.” However, it’s a mystery who will take on this key character of the villainous college professor that is keeping these folks captive on this isolated farm but certainly sounds like a meaty part to fill.
Known for his roles in films such as The Shape of Water and Take Shelter, Michael Shannon is now heading to back to the realm of comedy with the release of A Little White Lie. With the film only a little over a month away from release, an official trailer has been revealed by Saban Films, which features the actor as an imposter finding himself entangled in a growing lie.
