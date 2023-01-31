Lunch time at Los Fresnos High School is the best time for students to converse with friends or catch up on work, and what better way than to do so on a full stomach. The food can be the highlight of the day for some students and they can’t seem to get enough of a few specific meals. In fact, a few of the senior class students spoke out and rated the best cafeteria school food.

