4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Viral post leads to increased business for Valley taqueria thanks to community supportSara IrshadPharr, TX
Trending discount store chain opening new location in Cameron CountyKristen WaltersCameron County, TX
Valley residents can help ‘Tackle Hunger’
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fulfilling effort is now underway to help others to get their fill. Tackle Hunger is a partnership with ValleyCentral.com, Junior’s Supermarket, and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. This initiative is collecting can goods for families in need of a meal. If you walk inside any Junior’s Supermarket, […]
Experts weigh in on Rio Grande Valley rental property prices
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You may have heard that prices on rent are going down across the nation but things are not quite the same in the Rio Grande Valley. Craig Grove the owner and operator of GRT Realty in Brownsville said with more people needing to rent than available properties it creates […]
Valley Baptist’s top administrator reflects on career ahead of 2023 retirement
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The top administrator of Valley Baptist Health Systems and the Valley Baptist Medical Center will soon retire. CEO Manny Vela has amassed 19 years of service within the healthcare organization, according to the VBHS’s office of communications. “After much thought, I have made the decision to formally retire from healthcare and […]
dcnewsnow.com
Invasive water plants clog Rio Grande and South Texas water canals
LA FERIA, Texas (Border Report) — An invasive water plant is spreading across the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States, clogging U.S. canals that supply water to South Texas towns. It’s called water hyacinth, which originated in aquariums in South America. Somehow, it spread to North America...
thetalonnewspaper.net
LFHS Students Rank Their Favorite Cafeteria Food
Lunch time at Los Fresnos High School is the best time for students to converse with friends or catch up on work, and what better way than to do so on a full stomach. The food can be the highlight of the day for some students and they can’t seem to get enough of a few specific meals. In fact, a few of the senior class students spoke out and rated the best cafeteria school food.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Food Inspector: Elote employee ‘didn’t know anything’ about safety
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.”. This week’s Top Performer sticker recipient for a clean health inspection report is Ceviche Xpress at 206 E. Expressway 83 in La Joya. The...
PVAC provides $150 for fostering nursing moms and pups
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Animal Society will be handing out $150 gift cards to the first 12 people to foster a nursing mom and her puppies, it announced Thursday. The gift card distribution is made possible by a grant from Maddie’s Fund. The grant also funds the shelter’s stock of foster supplies, […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Manny Vela announces his retirement from Valley Baptist Health System
HARLINGEN, Texas – Manny Vela has announced his decision for formally retire as Chief Executive Officer for Valley Baptist Health System & Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen, effective April 30, 2023. Vela broke the news in a memo to staff on Jan. 2, 2023. Vela has been associated with Valley...
valleybusinessreport.com
TSC Opens New Diesel Mechanics And Pipefitting Labs
Texas Southmost College is upping the game when it comes to hands-on career training at the ITEC Center on Mexico Boulevard in Brownsville. Last month, the 96-year-old institute of higher learning cut the ribbon on two new learning labs for diesel mechanics and pipefitting. The labs will bolster the offerings for students looking to get trained, certified and start a high-paying career fast.
KRGV
City of McAllen makes a deal with new ambulance service
The city of McAllen has made a deal with Lone Star Ambulance to provide emergency services. The city will pay Lone Star about $600,000 a year once the year-long contract starts in three weeks. City officials will evaluate how things are going after six months. "If they do well, and...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Found: Missing woman out of Harlingen now under the care of area hospital
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are looking for a 60-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday. The woman was last seen in front of the Valley Baptist Medical Center Emergency Room near Ed Carey Drive in Harlingen, according to police. The woman suffers from dementia and “may be...
thehealthcareblog.com
13 Year Old McAllen
As a Scot, obviously I am a whisky fan, and although I prefer the smoky malts of Islay (where my grandfather was from and where I visit my friends there frequently), I am also a huge fan of McCallan 18-year-old whisky, the sticky toffee pudding of single malts. But as...
KRGV
Outreach program bringing those in need to Brownsville shelter
The Good Neighbor Settlement House is working overtime to help bring people in need of a warm place to stay during the cold weather. Members of the organization's Street Outreach Program are driving around Brownsville, hoping to convince anyone they see living on the streets to go to their facility.
riograndeguardian.com
State legislators learn about RGV’s public education system, economy
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Did you know that the Port of Brownsville is home to the nation’s largest ship recycling operation?. How about the public education system partnering with the private sector to prepare students to work in industries?. Or that the Harlingen local district has a firefighter academy...
kurv.com
La Joya ISD To Close Two Schools
The La Joya school district plans to close two schools due to low enrollment. The school district confirmed Wednesday that Leo James Leo Elementary and Rosendo Benavides Elementary will close at the end of the current school year. Both schools currently have less than 400 students enrolled. The school district...
KRGV
Closures announced for two La Joya ISD schools
Two elementary schools with the La Joya Independent School District will close at the end of the school year, the district confirmed Wednesday. Leo James Leo Elementary School near Palmview and Rosendo Benavides Elementary School in Sullivan City will close due to low student enrollment, according to a district spokesperson.
Who’s hiring? 6,500 jobs up for grabs at upcoming McAllen expo
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen in February will host the largest career expo in the Rio Grande Valley. Jumpstart Career Expo will allow potential job seekers to speak to over 150 employers to speak about their business, interview and hire on the spot. “The expo is strategically focused on connecting the community with new opportunities […]
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Bahia Grande Rejuvenation
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tens of thousands of redhead ducks are once again overwintering on the Bahia Grande Unit of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. The 22,000-acre tract, with some 10,000 acres of wetlands, situated between Brownsville and Port Isabel, is undergoing a remarkable resurgence since the acquisition of the property by Fish and […]
Local health authorities discuss yearly COVID booster
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron County Health authorities are weighed in on the FDA’s recent discussion regarding annual COVID vaccines. This week the FDA proposed an annual COVID shot schedule but the FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biology Products Advisory Committee expressed doubts about the proposal. Dr. Ivan Melendez, Hidalgo County Health […]
Hidalgo County Judge Cortez underwent surgery to remove tumor
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez says he is eager to get back to work after receiving good news after a medical operation. Cortez is recovering from a surgery to remove — what turned out to be — a cancerous tumor. He reported that tests found no evidence that the […]
