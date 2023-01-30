HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama Department of Public Health District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield said, when you go to the Emergency Room you are triaged and put into a list of patients from the sickest to the least sick. "You will be seen in the order of sickness because there are people coming in with heart attacks and strokes and motor vehicle accidents that may be placed in front of you. What they need to know about the emergency room is that emergency room is for emergencies. If you go to the emergency room, you will be seen," he explained.

