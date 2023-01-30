Read full article on original website
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Essence
Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Event With Award-Winning Author
Author Derrick Barnes says he believes cancellations are part of a nationwide trend of limiting access to books that feature Black protagonists and that tell the truth about American history. Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes was scheduled to visit three schools in Alabama during Black History Month. But just...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
Bills to end two Confederate holidays pre-filed for Alabama’s upcoming legislative session
A set of bills pre-filed for the Alabama Legislature's upcoming session would end two holidays honoring Confederate leaders and add holidays for Juneteenth and Election Day.
Whitmire: The Alabama State House is a dump. We need a new one. Really.
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. Three years ago, the federal government...
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
alreporter.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Alabama
Governor Ron DeSantis speaking with attendees at a "Unite & Win Rally" at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Gage Skidmore. The Alabama Republican Party stated they were “excited to announce that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be the special guest at its annual Winter Dinner.”. “Governor DeSantis needs...
Should I go to Urgent Care or ER?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama Department of Public Health District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield said, when you go to the Emergency Room you are triaged and put into a list of patients from the sickest to the least sick. "You will be seen in the order of sickness because there are people coming in with heart attacks and strokes and motor vehicle accidents that may be placed in front of you. What they need to know about the emergency room is that emergency room is for emergencies. If you go to the emergency room, you will be seen," he explained.
The 10 Smallest Towns in Alabama Have Shockingly Low Populations
Some would argue that small-town life is the best but major cities are where the excitement is located. My thoughts, wherever my paycheck doesn’t bounce is a perfect spot for me. (That actually happened when our paycheck didn’t clear) Another story for another time, lol!. All jokes aside,...
WPMI
Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The popularity of Alabama ABC Board’s annual fall allocated whiskeys sweepstakes has opened up more opportunities to shop for hard-to-find brands. In order to maximize interest and improve the shopping experience, the Board announced today a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held March, June and September 2023. The first quarterly sweepstakes will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25, 2023.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn student wins Miss Alabama 2023
The 2023 Miss Alabama USA Pageant was held in the Gogue Performing Arts Center on January 27th and 28th. There were 37 women competing in this pageant. The contestants competed in multiple competitions such as swimwear, ball gown and interviews. On the second night of the pageant, the number of contestants decreases to 16, continuously going down until one contestant was ultimately chosen.
wdhn.com
Mayors want Alabama lawmakers to look into banning trigger activators, renew economic incentives
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba among 10 other mayors from Alabama’s largest cities for their quarterly meeting in Mobile — The Alabama 10. “To share ideas of what each one of us is dealing with in our cities and for this time of year to talk about what we think should be our legislative agenda for this upcoming year,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
WPMI
Report: Alabama Hospitals lose $1.5 billion since pandemic
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new report out today says Alabama hospitals are worse off now financially than they were before the pandemic. This puts patient care at risk—especially in rural areas. Marsha Raulerson has worked as a pediatrician with D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton since 1980....
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces almost $200 million more available for broadband expansion
Alabama’s efforts to extend access to broadband service to unserved areas received a boost Jan. 26 with the U.S. Treasury Department approval of the state’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund. The approval makes $191.8 million available for broadband expansion, Gov. Kay Ivey said. The Alabama Department of...
Alabama schools delay start due to winter weather threat on Wednesday, Feb. 1
Several Alabama school systems have announced plans to delay starting times on Wednesday, Feb. 1 due to the threat of winter weather. Colbert County Schools – Delayed 3 hours Wednesday. Florence City Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday. Franklin County Schools - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday. Lauderdale County Schools...
wtvy.com
Cervical Cancer kills thousands of women each year, doctors emphasize the importance of routine screenings
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - January is a time where experts emphasize awareness of prevention for Cervical Cancer, which is a life threatening disease that kills thousands of women each year. Cervical cancer is caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV). “It’s one of the few cancers that we almost 100 percent know...
weisradio.com
“Not So Fast…” / Alabama Attorney General Lays Down the Law
After news of hundreds of Alabama inmates leaving prison early and a Monday lawsuit from the Alabama Attorney General, less than half of the originally reported inmates were released on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 369 state inmates were set to be released early from prison following implementation of a 2021 state...
WAFF
Former corrections officer, NAACP react to mass prison release
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the North Alabama community are reacting to the mass release of Alabama inmates on Tuesday. While some believe an uptick in crime is possible, others believe the inmates served their time and need to be freed. Former corrections officer Stacy George used to work...
Guest opinion: The most dangerous man in Alabama prisons was not released today
The most dangerous man in Alabama’s prison system was one not released today. In fact, he is more dangerous now than he was when he thought he was going to be released. More dangerous to the other inmates, more dangerous to the correctional officers, more dangerous to himself. “Give...
