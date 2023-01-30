Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Woman killed in Birmingham Tuesday night found to have been pregnant
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Autopsy results found that Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, of Birmingham, was pregnant when she was shot and killed Tuesday night, Jan. 31, around 10:20 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department responded to a reported assault at 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Birmingham, where they found Hines, who was […]
wvtm13.com
2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house
BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Birmingham leaves behind kids, ages 7 and 4; family seeks help
A GoFundMe has been launched for a pregnant Birmingham mother who was killed in shooting that also injured her 7-year-old daughter and another young girl. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, died in the Tuesday-night gunfire in her apartment near Legion Field. Family said Hines’ daughter was shot up to nine times, and a 13-year-old girl also inside the apartment was injured as well.
2 charged with capital murder in fatal robbery of 57-year-old Birmingham man
Two suspects have been charged in the shooting death of a 57-year-old man inside his north Birmingham home earlier this week. Tanarence Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, are charged with capital murder in the slaying of Robert Chandler. Both were taken into custody in Huntsville. Birmingham police officers...
24-year-old woman shot, killed in Birmingham Tuesday night
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Birmingham Police Department responded to a reported assault at 10:20 p.m. last night, at the 100 block of 9th Avenue West. Upon arrival, they found 24-year-old Corieonna Shantrice Hines, who had been shot. Hines was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. “The decedent sustained gunshot wound injuries during […]
Human remains found in Birmingham garbage pile identified as 38-year-old man
Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.
84-year-old woman dies 3 days after husband following Hueytown house fire
A second victim has died following a weekend fire at a Hueytown home. Wanda Thompson Tucker, 84, died Tuesday, three days after her husband died, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Firefighters responded to the fire at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. When...
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
Birmingham PD investigates Tuesday morning shooting resulting in 1 death
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Robert Lee Chandler, 57, of Birmingham, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, after being shot at the 4200 block of Fairmont Way, Birmingham. Chandler was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:36 a.m. “The decedent sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault,” Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill […]
Man found dead in Birmingham trash pile ‘loved everybody’: Family fears ‘big heart’ got him killed
Human remains found in an east Birmingham trash pile over the weekend are those a man who had been missing since November. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim as Jeramy Dean Hallmon. He was 38 and lived in a house near where he was found.
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man who died in multi-vehicle wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 33-year-old man who died Monday in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, David Quinel Bishop, of Birmingham, was an occupant of a […]
Second person dies following Hueytown house fire
A second person has died following a January house fire in Hueytown.
Argument between two 14-year-old Birmingham boys leaves 1 shot, 1 in custody
A young suspect has been taken into custody in a Monday-night shooting in west Birmingham that left another teen injured. Both the injured victim and the suspect are 14 years old. West Precinct officers were dispatched about 5:45 p.m. Monday to Second Court West at 12th Street West on report...
Coroner searching for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is asking for help locating family of a man who died at William Donaldson Correction Facility in January.
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa investigator discusses cold case, new technology leads to serial rapist suspect
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Department Investigators discussed a sexual assault cold case solved using new technology. The case identified a serial rapist suspect who was active nationwide with multiple victims. Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced that new genetic genealogy research using DNA...
Students ‘traumatized’ after active shooter confusion leads police to respond to wrong Alabama school
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — He hoped a bass guitar would save him. The eighth-grader at Magic City Acceptance Academy, an LGBTQ-friendly charter school in central Alabama, had picked up the instrument after a police officer, gun drawn, had ordered him and his classmates back into the auditorium where he’d just finished music class. The officer […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies human remains found in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identification today of decomposing skeletal remains that were discovered at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the decedent as 38-year-old Jeramy Dean Hallmon, who resided in the […]
WAAY-TV
Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide
A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
ABC 33/40 News
Police searching for multiple people connected to different burglaries in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection to multiple burglaries over one weekend in Birmingham. Police have released a single photo of a truck which they believe is connected to the person of interest. Police said they also believe...
