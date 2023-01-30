Read full article on original website
2nd death results from Hueytown residential fire
From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN – A second person has died after a house in Hueytown caught fire on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Wanda Thompson Tucker, 84, succumbed to her injuries and died at UAB Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:45 p.m. According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, the Hueytown […]
Two people shot inside Bessemer home
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot in a home in Bessemer early Friday morning. It happened in the 600 block of 12th St N. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. No word on...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies human remains found in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released the identification today of decomposing skeletal remains that were discovered at the 8400 block of 7th Avenue South in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates identified the decedent as 38-year-old Jeramy Dean Hallmon, who resided in the […]
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two types of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection […]
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man who died in multi-vehicle wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 33-year-old man who died Monday in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, David Quinel Bishop, of Birmingham, was an occupant of a […]
UPDATE: Woman killed in Birmingham Tuesday night found to have been pregnant
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Autopsy results found that Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, of Birmingham, was pregnant when she was shot and killed Tuesday night, Jan. 31, around 10:20 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department responded to a reported assault at 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Birmingham, where they found Hines, who was […]
Coroner searching for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is asking for help locating family of a man who died at William Donaldson Correction Facility in January.
Coronor’s Office seeks help locating family of deceased inmate
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating the family of 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders, who was found unresponsive in his cell at William Donaldson Correctional Facility on Sunday. Medders was found by a fellow inmate at 8:42 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
Students ‘traumatized’ after active shooter confusion leads police to respond to wrong Alabama school
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — He hoped a bass guitar would save him. The eighth-grader at Magic City Acceptance Academy, an LGBTQ-friendly charter school in central Alabama, had picked up the instrument after a police officer, gun drawn, had ordered him and his classmates back into the auditorium where he’d just finished music class. The officer […]
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
Body discovered inside vacant apartment in Center Point
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The body of what authorities believe is a man was found inside a vacant apartment in Center Point Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said shortly after noon, deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE on reports of the discovery.
Authorities searching for Birmingham man missing since November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man they say was last heard from in November. Jerry Wayne Barclays, Jr. told family late last year that he may be going to Georgia. They say it is unusual for him to not have regular contact with his family.
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
25-Year-Old Northport Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A Wednesday morning crash in Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a 25-year-old Northport man. According to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, the crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Upper Columbus Road near Sam Hutton Road, approximately two miles north of Northport.
1 killed in Blount Co. house fire early Wednesday morning
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Standridge Drive. Locust Fork Fire Chief says a fatality occurred in the house. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. A man escaped from the home, according to firefighters. The...
Authorities continue to search for missing man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities continue to search for a man who went missing while fishing on a kayak. Richard Fields, 34, was last seen on Jan. 28 fishing on Bayview Lake. Officials said Fields was wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, he has black hair and brown eyes....
