Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
ChatGPT Is Just the Beginning – AI Is Quietly Reshaping Every Aspect of Your Life
ChatGPT became a viral sensation upon its release to the public on Nov. 30, 2022. It hit over 1 million users in under a week and has only continued to grow, with hundreds of companies using its application programming interface (API) integrations to create or improve their products. While ChatGPT...
‘Everybody is cheating’: Why this Wharton professor has adopted an open ChatGPT policy
Ethan Mollick has a message for the humans and the machines: can’t we all just get along?. After all, we are now officially in an A.I. world and we’re going to have to share it, reasons the associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton School.
Meet MathGPT: a Chatbot Tutor Built Specific to a Math Textbook
Micro-tutoring platform PhotoStudy has unveiled a new chatbot built on OpenAI’s ChatGPT APIs that can teach a complete elementary algebra textbook with “extremely high accuracy,” the company said. PhotoStudy, an on-demand 1:1 tutoring solution developed by Hung Tran in 2015, said it can now transform any math...
People Thought an AI Was Brilliantly Analyzing Their Personalities, But It Was Actually Giving Out Feedback Randomly
Myers-Briggs. Astrology. BuzzFeed quizzes that tell you what kind of bread you are, according to your favorite Twilight quote. Based on their abundance alone, it's safe to say that people — whether they're seeking to self-categorize as a means of self discovery or simply as a way to quell some existential dread — really, really love a personality test.
Areas That People Think AI Will Impact The Most, Visualized
These are the parts of our lives people predict AI will change most drastically in the coming years. Artificial intelligence has made many of the things we do and the ways we work easier and more efficient, but the technology has also sparked fierce debate (take the recent ChatGPT controversy, for example) about its ever-growing presence in our day-to-day lives.
OpenAI Launches an AI Detector Tool to Counter ChatGPT-Generated Text
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OpenAI's automated AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, has taken the internet by storm, but not without creating a few issues on the way. With writers, coders, marketers, and seemingly everyone else in between using ChatGPT to generate content, companies worldwide are staring down a tsunami of AI-generated content.
From instant essays to phishing scams, ChatGPT has experts on edge
The artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT launched in November and has already become so popular around the world that people cannot access the platform because it is routinely at capacity. That's largely because people have flocked to see for themselves the tool draft emails, craft cover letters for job applications and...
ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence, and the Future of Writing
ChatGPT and other AI-assisted writing softwares have arrived. And by all accounts, they are surprisingly good. From the perspective of writing education, this kind of software is more than a little problematic. This software may well reduce writing, communication, and thinking abilities dramatically in future generations. The potential of Artificial...
Best AI tools for Students
Artificial intelligence has come into every industry and it is impacting the functionalities in some way. There are some of the best tools for students that they can use to learn and understand things easily. Students can use those AI tools to better their learning process as well as know the nuances of the concepts they are learning. In this guide, we show you a few best AI tools for students.
The Company Behind ChatGPT Just Released A Tool To Detect Text Written By AI. It Only Works About 1 In 4 Times.
“It appears that the problem of distinguishing human writing from software-generated text remains unsolved.”
Teachers rejoice! ChatGPT creators have released a tool to help detect AI-generated writing
Amid concerns that ChatGPT makes it easier for students to cheat, the company behind the buzzy AI bot released a way to detect its writing.
Exploring how to add hidden electronic watermarks to works written by AI systems
A team of computer scientists at the University of Maryland has developed a means of adding watermarks to text generated by AI systems. They have posted a paper describing their approach on the arXiv preprint server. Text generating AI systems such as ChatGPT have been in the news a lot...
