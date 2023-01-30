ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Journal

Meet MathGPT: a Chatbot Tutor Built Specific to a Math Textbook

Micro-tutoring platform PhotoStudy has unveiled a new chatbot built on OpenAI’s ChatGPT APIs that can teach a complete elementary algebra textbook with “extremely high accuracy,” the company said. PhotoStudy, an on-demand 1:1 tutoring solution developed by Hung Tran in 2015, said it can now transform any math...
Futurism

People Thought an AI Was Brilliantly Analyzing Their Personalities, But It Was Actually Giving Out Feedback Randomly

Myers-Briggs. Astrology. BuzzFeed quizzes that tell you what kind of bread you are, according to your favorite Twilight quote. Based on their abundance alone, it's safe to say that people — whether they're seeking to self-categorize as a means of self discovery or simply as a way to quell some existential dread — really, really love a personality test.
digg.com

Areas That People Think AI Will Impact The Most, Visualized

These are the parts of our lives people predict AI will change most drastically in the coming years. Artificial intelligence has made many of the things we do and the ways we work easier and more efficient, but the technology has also sparked fierce debate (take the recent ChatGPT controversy, for example) about its ever-growing presence in our day-to-day lives.
makeuseof.com

OpenAI Launches an AI Detector Tool to Counter ChatGPT-Generated Text

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OpenAI's automated AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, has taken the internet by storm, but not without creating a few issues on the way. With writers, coders, marketers, and seemingly everyone else in between using ChatGPT to generate content, companies worldwide are staring down a tsunami of AI-generated content.
CBC News

From instant essays to phishing scams, ChatGPT has experts on edge

The artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT launched in November and has already become so popular around the world that people cannot access the platform because it is routinely at capacity. That's largely because people have flocked to see for themselves the tool draft emails, craft cover letters for job applications and...
psychologytoday.com

ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence, and the Future of Writing

ChatGPT and other AI-assisted writing softwares have arrived. And by all accounts, they are surprisingly good. From the perspective of writing education, this kind of software is more than a little problematic. This software may well reduce writing, communication, and thinking abilities dramatically in future generations. The potential of Artificial...
The Windows Club

Best AI tools for Students

Artificial intelligence has come into every industry and it is impacting the functionalities in some way. There are some of the best tools for students that they can use to learn and understand things easily. Students can use those AI tools to better their learning process as well as know the nuances of the concepts they are learning. In this guide, we show you a few best AI tools for students.

