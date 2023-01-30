ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slide 1 of 6: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 changed a lot of rules, but one thing remains the same: It is exceedingly difficult to evade the long reach of the taxman. That’s even true of Social Security benefits. Many people know that if you work while collecting benefits before reaching your full retirement age, it can result in a reduced benefit. But earn too much money — even by simply making withdrawals from some types of retirement plans — and you also can end up owing income taxes on your Social Security benefits. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA): “Some of you have to pay federal income taxes on your Social Security benefits. This usually happens only if you have other substantial income in addition to your benefits (such as wages, self-employment, interest, dividends and other taxable income that must be reported on your tax return).” Whether you owe taxes on these benefits depends on your “combined income.” The SSA defines this as the sum of: Your adjusted gross income Your nontaxable interest One-half of your Social Security benefits If you file an individual tax return and your combined income is between $25,000 and $34,000, you may owe income taxes on up to 50% of your Social Security benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% of your benefits could be subject to taxes. If you file a joint return and your combined income is between $32,000 and $44,000, you may owe taxes on up to 50% of your benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% could be taxable. Fortunately, there are ways to reduce your income and reduce — or even avoid paying — taxes owed on your Social Security benefits. They include: It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
The rules governing where -- and, in many cases, if -- military members and their spouses pay state income taxes are changing thanks to a new law signed early this year. The Veterans Auto and Education Improvement Act of 2022, which became law Jan. 5, makes amendments to the tax residency rules in the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, a law that gives financial and legal protections to troops and their families.
• There are seven qualifying tests to determine eligibility for the Child Tax Credit: age, relationship, support, dependent status, citizenship, length of residency and family income. • If your aren't able to claim the Child Tax Credit for a dependent, they might be eligible for the Credit for Other Dependent.
How common sources of income are taxed is one of the most overlooked aspects of retirement planning. If you're like many Americans, you may have a number in mind as to how much you want to accumulate...
In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
During tax season, Americans need to consider federal taxes as well as state taxes. There are a few states in which no state income tax is required, and those states make up revenue from other sources. As you prepare your tax returns, here are the 15 states with the highest income tax rates for 2022.
The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers not to expect as much money back in their tax refunds this year. The average tax refund this year is expected to be about $2,750, down from $3,200 last year. The change is due to the expiration of several pandemic-era programs, mostly Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit and Child and Dependent Care Credit, as well as deductions allowed for charitable contributions.
Estate planning matters if you're hoping to preserve as much of your wealth and assets as possible for future generations. One of the biggest challenges is finding ways to minimize your tax liability, as taxes can shrink the value of … Continue reading → The post The Basics of Estate Tax Planning appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Benefit reforms in recent decades have pushed more people into work, but often into part-time, low-paid jobs with little prospect of future high wages, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said.Benefit policy should look beyond the headline employment number and promote longer-term career progression, which would in turn boost tax revenues, the think tank suggested.In a study of the UK benefit system, the IFS found that universal credit – the current flagship reform of means-tested benefits – appears to have helped claimants return to work more quickly.(The study) casts doubt on the value of recent conditionality regimes taking a...

