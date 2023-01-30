Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Morris man who missed Kane County trial sentenced for punching woman
A Morris man is being sentenced to three and half years in prison for punching a woman at a Geneva bar in February of 2021. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 42-year-old David Hietschold skipped his trial and now is wanted on an arrest warrant.
WSPY NEWS
Batavia man charged in Kane Courthouse incident
A Batavia man is facing charges after police allege that he threatened to harm himself with a pair of scissors at the Kane County Courthouse in St. Charles Wednesday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Daeshawn J. Clemons was at the courthouse for a scheduled court appearance when he learned that there was a warrant for his arrest from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Police allege that Clemons grabbed a pair of scissors from a desk and began threatening to harm himself.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police handing shooting investigation over to Aurora Police Department
The Montgomery Police Department is now saying that a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Monday night did not happen in Montgomery. The department says that it has turned the investigation over to the Aurora Police Department. Rush Copley Hospital, which is where the victim was treated, is in APD's jurisdiction.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora chief of police says there is no justification for death of man at the hands of Memphis police
Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross says there is no justification for the death of Tyre Nichols in January at the hands of five Memphis police officers who are now facing second degree murder charges. Cross spoke about it in a letter to the community earlier this week. Cross acknowledges...
Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart
Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang
WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WSPY NEWS
Man with weapon taken into custody at Kane County Courthouse
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody for allegedly having a weapon at the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles Wednesday. The sheriff's office did not specify what kind of weapon. Police say it is an isolated incident and that no one has been hurt....
Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in north suburbs: Wheeling police
A 53-year-old Wheeling woman was killed after 2 vehicles hit her Thursday night, police said.
Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
Cash reward offered for information in Naperville robbery
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about a robbery inside a business earlier this month. The robbery happened at a business in the 700 block of East Ogden Avenue around 6 a.m. on Jan. 5 by an individual standing in line. The offender...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County sheriff warns of new phone scam that appears legitimate
COOK COUNTY - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new phone scam that seems legitimate, but isn't. According to Sheriff Tom Dart, a caller who identifies themselves as the sheriff's office tells victims they must pay a large fine for missing court, or they'll go to jail.
DuPage County Sheriff confirms that deputies will be enforcing assault weapons law
The sheriff of DuPage County has now issued his own new statement on the state’s assault weapon ban and his recent meeting with other DuPage officials.
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
proclaimerscv.com
As Other Officer Holds Him Down, Chicago Cop Beats Man Inside Holding Cell
Damien Stewart, 31, admitted his past crimes, including violating the law, but maintained that he did nothing to deserve the assault he received from 2 Chicago police officers in the 4th District holding cell nearly 4 years ago. “They moved me. I had no idea why they affected me. I...
Harrowing Video Shows Illinois State Trooper Thrown from Vehicle
It was a traffic stop in Chicago that went terribly wrong. Video from a woman who was nearby in traffic shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from a fleeing vehicle. Solo Bree shared this video on Facebook capturing the moment when the vehicle fled throwing the Illinois...
Caught on video: Chicago police officer beats man in holding cell as another cop holds him down
CPD said both officers have served their time and are back on the street.
Woman charged after 96-year-old mother found dead in freezer at Cragin home
The 96-year-old woman found dead in a freezer on the Northwest Side was identified as a Polish immigrant who survived World War II.
Illinois quick hits: Troopers injured pursing carjacking suspect; Congressional papers find home
Troopers injured pursuing carjacking suspect Two Illinois state troopers were injured while trying to apprehend a carjacker Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side. Police were patrolling the Dan Ryan Expressway when they spotted a black BMW that was stolen an hour earlier. The vehicle sped off but got caught in heavy traffic. Officers approached the BMW...
At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
Patrick Haley Mansion in Joliet damaged in large fire
Firefighters have extinguished a fire that broke out at The Haley Mansion in Joliet Wednesday afternoon.
