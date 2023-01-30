ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

WSPY NEWS

Batavia man charged in Kane Courthouse incident

A Batavia man is facing charges after police allege that he threatened to harm himself with a pair of scissors at the Kane County Courthouse in St. Charles Wednesday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Daeshawn J. Clemons was at the courthouse for a scheduled court appearance when he learned that there was a warrant for his arrest from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Police allege that Clemons grabbed a pair of scissors from a desk and began threatening to harm himself.
BATAVIA, IL
Q985

Coincidence? Employee & $136K Are Missing From Illinois Walmart

Illinois police are searching for an employee and $136,000 that has gone missing from a Walmart in Joliet. Melissa Vanderwall was working as a supervisor at a Walmart in Joilet. On the last day she was seen at work, the suspect told another manager she had to leave early to help out with a family emergency. Later on, her daughter called the store looking for the woman. She had gone to visit her mom but all she found was a note. The message stated that the house was foreclosed on and so she took off.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Aurora man gets 50 years for execution-style killing of West Chicago man he thought was in rival gang

WEST CHICAGO - An Aurora man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a West Chicago man in 2018. On November 9, 2018, around 7:34 a.m., West Chicago police responded to the 600 block of E. Forest Avenue where they found 26-year-old Alexander Nicolas lying on the ground face up with blood coming from the back of his head.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Man with weapon taken into custody at Kane County Courthouse

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody for allegedly having a weapon at the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles Wednesday. The sheriff's office did not specify what kind of weapon. Police say it is an isolated incident and that no one has been hurt....
KANE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
DIXON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County sheriff warns of new phone scam that appears legitimate

COOK COUNTY - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new phone scam that seems legitimate, but isn't. According to Sheriff Tom Dart, a caller who identifies themselves as the sheriff's office tells victims they must pay a large fine for missing court, or they'll go to jail.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
CHICAGO, IL

