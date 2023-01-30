Effective: 2023-02-02 11:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 04:09:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1115 AM CST. Target Area: Gregg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Expect flooded trails and a private boat launch. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CST Thursday was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.6 feet on 03/24/1973. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

