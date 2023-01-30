Effective: 2023-02-02 14:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 14:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 245 PM CST. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Cypress Bayou At Wallace Lake affecting Caddo and De Soto Parishes. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cypress Bayou At Wallace Lake. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 151.0 feet, High water will overflow and result in some significant flooding on some secondary roadways around the Southern Kingston Road area. Livestock near the lake should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 151.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM CST Thursday was 151.2 feet. - Forecast...The lake is expected to crest around 155 feet on Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 151.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO