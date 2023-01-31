Why Enhanced Confirmation Testing is Critical to Understanding Nashville’s Drug Landscape and Improving Public Health

(NASHVILLE) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, has filed legislation that would expand TennCare eligibility on a temporary and limited basis. House Bill 1087 would extend TennCare benefits on a temporary basis to Tennesseans who do not have an individual or family income that is greater than 138 percent of the federal poverty level and who are not currently eligible for medical assistance through the TennCare program.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO