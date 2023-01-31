ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Health Management Associates Acquires Lovell Communications and Establishes Nashville Office

Jay Rosen, founder, president, and co-chairman of Health Management Associates (HMA), has announced the firm’s acquisition of Lovell Communications, a leading strategic communications and change management firm that exclusively serves the healthcare industry. Founded in 1988 and based in Nashville, Tenn., award-winning Lovell Communications provides communication solutions and strategies...
Sigma Chi Vanderbilt University gets suspended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Executive Committee (EC) of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the Vanderbilt University chapter. The decision was made due to accountability issues within the chapter. Vanderbilt University stated that the organization’s risk management policies and expectations created unsafe conditions for members of the Vanderbilt community.
While owing parents $20K, daycare director intends to open new center under different name

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Middle Tennessee parents looking for daycare online could come across a site for Evergreen Montessori and be easily impressed. Scroll down from the attractive logo of a white house with green trees growing behind it, and you’ll come across a picture of founder Holly Jennings, described as a “long time educator in the community and the founder of Little Tree Schoolhouse.”
Bass, Berry & Sims elevates 5 attorneys

Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed five attorneys across its offices in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C. to serve in the following leadership roles:. • Paul G. Jennings (Nashville) and Michael C. Gibson (Washington, D.C.) have been elected to the firm’s executive committee. • Richard R. Spore, III (Memphis)...
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Franklin (Tennessee)

Welcome to the enchanting city of Franklin, Tennessee, where history and culture come alive in the most magical way. Whether you’re strolling through the charming streets of downtown Tennessee, surrounded by grand antebellum homes and the echoes of the past, or devouring the city’s mouth-watering flavors of southern cuisine, there’s something for everyone in Franklin, Tennessee!
Rev. Roderick Belin Named “Pastor of the Year”

NASHVILLE, TN — Roderick Dwayne Belin is President/Publisher of the AME Sunday School Union, the publishing house for the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He is an anointed preacher and teacher with a prophetic voice and a global mission to empower God’s people to reach their full potential and fulfill their divine purposes.
Educators face tough decision to delay, close schools for weather

Metro Police is expanding its presence in the entertainment district as a part of a new initiative. A 19-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in East Nashville in October 2022. Family speaks after woman shot in Green Hills. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The family...
In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands.  Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Nashville chefs named semifinalists for national awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Some of the biggest names in the Nashville culinary scene have been named semifinalists in a national food award contest. Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed, of Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria were named Outstanding Restaurateur semifinalists in the 2023 James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards, which were established in 1990. The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to “celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity and sustainability.”
Icy roads prompt school closures

Slim & Husky’s owner talks about their humble beginnings …. Slim & Husky's owner talks about their humble beginnings out of a garage. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. Ice causes travel troubles. Travel delays following winter...
Bill to cut Nashville city center funding calls into question tax plan for new $2.2B Titans stadium

(The Center Square) – A new proposed bill in the Tennessee not only proposes cutting some of the state tax funding to pay debt on the Music City Center, but it also calls into question plans to build a new $2.2 billion Tennessee Titans stadium. Senate Bill 648, filed Thursday by Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, on behalf of Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, would change the way taxes flow to Metro Nashville to pay debt from the Music City Center, which opened in 2013....
