Transfer deadline day: Chelsea battle for Fernández, Bayern sign Cancelo – live

Done deal: Spence joins Rennes

Djed Spence’s loan move to Rennes has been confirmed. Olivier Cloarec, the Ligue 1 club’s executive chairman and general manager, is a happy man, saying: “We had very good feedback and we are very pleased that he chose Stade Rennais FC because he had possibilities at other European clubs … the recruitment team works all year round and this is not a last-minute discovery. He is a player that we have been following for a while.”

Djed Spence has joined Rennes until the end of the season. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA

Just when it looked like Southampton had done all their business for the day, it seems that Paul Onuachu, the Nigeria striker, could also be on his way to St Mary’s after a €21m (£18.5m) fee was agreed with Belgian side Genk. Everton had also been linked with a move for the 28 year old, who is a towering 6ft 7in in his socks and has 16 senior international caps, but Southampton have now struck a deal and are hoping to complete the transfer before the deadline.

Admir Pajic has some further observations to make. “If Chelsea had a WhatsApp group and all of their players had joined it at once, the whole application would probably crash worldwide. As for Jorginho, from the Arsenal fan point of view, our season is relying on Thomas Partey’s fitness. We don’t have anyone who is half as good as he is to deputise and we’ll have at least 21 games until the end of the season. Jorginho is hardly the worst possible back-up out there.

“I reckon most Arsenal fans put a lot on our transfer inactivity from last January as a main reason we failed to make top four while completely forgetting Spurs made two big January transfers that improved them 30-40% in the second half of the season: [Dejan] Kulusevski and [Rodrigo] Bentancur. Now, if we draw parallels, City haven’t made any significant additions while losing an important player in Cancelo (yeah, he may be down the pecking order of late but he was a key player last season) and we have added three players to our squad in three critical positions (a left-footed centre-back, a versatile forward and an experienced midfielder). I’m not saying that we will win the league but Jorginho is hardly a Kim Källström signing!”

Guy Stephenson writes in with a subtle joke about Jorginho’s penalty technique. “No need for a flight for Jorginho of course. It’s just a hop, skip and a jump to the Emirates.”

Aston Villa have been busy organising loans in the last few hours, it seems. Aaron Ramsey, who spent the first half of the season at Norwich only for his time at Carrow Road to be cut short by a knee injury, has made a temporary switch to Middlesbrough. The younger brother of Jacob Ramsey, he made 20 appearances for Norwich all told. Meanwhile, Villa have recalled Bertrand Traoré from his loan at Istanbul Basaksehir.

The WSL transfer window officially closed for domestic transfers at 5pm, though deals that were done in good time could still be announced. It’s midnight for international transfers, mind, so clubs can still sign players from abroad for several hours yet.

There’s news from the Championship, where Luton have completed the loan signing of Marvelous Nakamba from Aston Villa. Rob Edwards, the Luton manager, is suitably chuffed, saying: “We’re so pleased to be able to bring Marvelous in. That position is one we’ve been looking to fill for a while. I think we’ve got a lot of good midfielders, but not many natural, deep midfield players and I really like what he’s about. He’s got a brilliant attitude, great physicality, good quality and I think he really suits the way we play, so he will fit in really well with us.”

Sound the alarm! Ring the bells! Jorginho has been spotted in an Arsenal shirt! In lieu of someone tracking his plane – presuming he didn’t take a one-minute flight from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates in a private jet – this will have to do.

Peter Oh writes in via email. “ Hi Will, Pep wasn’t happy with João’s attitude so he loaned him out? Cancelo culture rearing its head again!” Sorry, but that’s a yellow card and next time it’ll be a straight red.

Marc Cucurella, the Chelsea left-back, seems to have been taken by surprise by Jorginho’s imminent departure. You’d think they’d have a WhatsApp group to discuss this sort of thing.

Sergi Canós has officially swapped Brentford for Piraeus until the end of the season. Phil Giles, Brentford’s director of football, has suggested that it is not necessarily the end for the former Barcelona and Liverpool youngster in west London, saying: “[Sergi] has not played as many games this season as he would have liked, and this is a great opportunity for him. We have the option to extend Sergi’s contract in the summer, so it is very possible that we will see him back with us.”

There is increasing confidence that Chelsea will reach an agreement with Benfica for Enzo Fernández. I’m told they think this is the player who will revive their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. The midfielder has been given permission to have a medical in Portugal in case the deal goes through.

In case it wasn't clear, "imaginary dinner party guests" are guests at an imaginary dinner party as opposed to guests who are themselves imaginary. Like it or not, Sunak, Rees-Mogg and Boehly are all very much real.

Football Daily has landed and Scott Murray has some thoughts on Rishi Sunak, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Todd Boehly, AKA the Blues Brothers . The worst imaginary dinner party guests imaginable? Quite possibly. Here’s Scott with several other, funnier, jokes.

James Hupp, an Arsenal fan, writes in with further reflections on the Jorginho hoo-ha. “Unless it’s just (understandable) dislike of Chelsea, the Jorginho angst is so odd. From all reports it’s a low fee and short contract for someone who is best at the base of a midfield with lots of possession. Yes, he’s a departure from the strategy that built this squad. So is [Leandro] Trossard. But that’s the whole point. A young cohesive squad that can win a title doesn’t need every single move to be focused on building for something, the something is already here. If you can help yourself now without hurting yourself tomorrow, why wouldn’t you?

“I get preferring Caicedo, but Arsenal didn’t choose not to buy him, they made a substantial offer that was rejected. Brighton said no. It’s weird to me that departing from the strategy in one way – ageing player, but affordable and ready for this style of play – is being scoffed at, but departing in another – exciting talent, but paying so much that anything less than a regular team-of-the-season contender is a failure – is what people want the club to do.”

Union Berlin have confirmed that Isco will not be heading to the Alte Försterei after all. Oliver Ruhnert, the club’s managing director, has suggested that the two parties had an agreement in place, only for it to collapse.

In WSL-SWPL transfer news, Natasha Flint, the Leicester striker, has joined Celtic on loan until the end of the season. “I’m delighted to bring Tash to Celtic,” said Fran Alonso, the Hoops’ head coach. “I’ve known her for a few years and I suffered a few times when she scored against my previous team [Lewes]. On top of that, Tash brings lots of experience at the highest level and I’m hoping the move to Celtic will add more silverware to her CV.”

Fabrizio Romano has the latest on Iván Fresneda, the teenage Real Valladolid right-back who has been the subject of interest from Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund. Let’s just say it’s good news for Valladolid fans.

Pete Mumola writes in with some musings on Arsenal’s transfer strategy and the mixed reaction to their interest in Jorginho. “In fairness to Arsenal fans (including myself), buying ageing players from Chelsea is so different from the current model that’s rebuilt the club. He’s not awful, but it’s a major comedown from [Moisés] Caicedo … personally I would have loved to see [Yunus] Musah instead (at least half as cheap and more first-team fixtures despite being even younger than the Brighton player).”

Tottenham’s resurrected move for Pedro Porro inches ever closer. Here’s the latest from David Hytner.

Elsewhere, Di’Shon Bernard, the young Manchester United centre-back, has joined Portsmouth on loan for the remainder of the campaign. “Di’Shon is a fantastic young player with a great pedigree behind him,” said John Mousinho, Pompey’s new head coach . “He also has first-team experience from his previous loan spells, including in the Championship, so we know what he can do. It was someone we didn’t think we were going to be able to bring in, so we’re really pleased to have him here.”

Back in the Premier League, Fulham have agreed “a mutual termination of contract” with Josh Onomah. Signed from Tottenham in 2019 as part of the same deal which took Ryan Sessegnon to Spurs, he has been part of two promotion-winning Championship campaigns at Craven Cottage but has found his game time limited since their most recent return to the top flight.

Me again, is it? How have I ended up back here? I only just left! Look, fine, let’s get back under way with the news that Terem Moffi, a reported target for West Ham and Southampton, has been snapped up by Nice. While they have agreed an initial loan deal with Lorient for the 23-year-old forward, it comes with an obligation to buy which will bring the total package to around €30m (£26.5m).

And so, with two hours remaining until the WSL window shuts, eight until the English men's leagues one does, and nine to go in Scotland, I'm going to hand you back to Will Magee to separate the transfer wheat from the "ITK" chaff for the rest of the afternoon.

Crystal Palace are closing in on a loan deal to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal having also agreed a deal to sign 20-year-old Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart for £10.5m. Both signings are expected to be completed before today’s deadline, with the Belgium midfielder having agreed the switch to south London after the pending arrival of Jorginho. Meanwhile the highly-rated teenage St Mirren midfielder Dylan Reid also looks set to join on loan.

More from the Sky ticker of frenzy: Marseille look like they’re jumping ahead of Southampton in the race for Braga’s attacker Vitinha, though Saints have landed one player today in Kamaldeen Suleman. And Felipe and Jonjo Shelvey have been to the City Ground for their Nottingham Forest medicals.

Isco’s intriguing move to high-flying Union Berlin appears to have hit a snag:

News from Scotland , with the 21-year-old Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin arriving at Rangers’ training centre ahead of his proposed move from Standard Liège. Celtic ’s Ange Postecoglou, on the other hand, has ruled out any later moves for players. Elsewhere , St Johnstone are set to secure the Dundee striker Zak Rudden on loan and Aberdeen have ended a turbulent month with a deal for the Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter, subject to a work permit.

Back to Manchester , and Jamie Jackson’s latest update from Old Trafford:

Bayern’s Marcel Sabitzer, now a target for Erik ten Hag. Photograph: DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Fulham: Josh Onomah’s contract at Craven Cottage has been terminated by mutual consent, PA Media reports. The 25-year-old midfielder, who has featured only twice in the Premier League this season for Marco Silva’s high-flying side, having arrived in summer 2019 as part of the deal under which Ryan Sessegnon joined Tottenham.

A bit more background on that João Cancelo move to Bayern Munich: turns out Pep Guardiola was unhappy with the full-back’s attitude to having a reduced role in the team in recent matches. Our man in Manchester has more …

Done deal: Kamaldeen Suleman to join Southampton

Southampton have agreed to pay a club record fee to sign Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes. The Ghana winger will cost an initial €25m plus a potential €5m in future bonuses having spent 18 months in Ligue 1 since joining from FC Nordsjælland. Everton and RB Leipzig had also been linked with a move for the highly-rated 20-year-old. That should be it for Nathan Jones, who has already brought in Mislav Orsic, Carlos Alcaraz and defender James Bree.

The Sky Sports ticker of hubbub is reporting that Arsenal ’s move for Manchester United’s Alessia Russo is off. Lyon’s Signe Bruun is now a likelier target, as Jonas Eidevall tries to find cover for the injured Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema.

A few more nuggets: Crystal Palace are close to a loan deal for the highly regarded teenage St Mirren midfielder Dylan Reid, Brentford ’s Sergi Canós is on his way to Olympiakos and Leicester have secured a move for the Ghanaian striker Nathan Opuku, who will be loaned out straight away to the Belgian club Oud-Heverlee. Also arriving at the King Power Stadium is Stoke’s Harry Souttar on a £15m deal. That could be a smart move by Leicester, giving Brendan Rodgers’s team some much-needed steel. The Australian international is currently having his medical.

News of Christian Eriksen’s indisposition has prompted Manchester United to enquire about Bayern Munich ’s Marcel Sabitzer, as the man who never sleeps at this time of year confirms. Panic-buy?

At the bottom of the Premier League, Bournemouth have agreed a deal for the Dynamo Kyiv centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi worth around £20m. The 20-year-old is currently coughing for the docs at the Vitality Stadium.

A couple of stories for you : first, more details on Christian Eriksen’s injury:

Related: Christian Eriksen faces at least three months out in Manchester United blow

Then, some rather unedifying news about the Women’s World Cup’s sponsors.

Still no white smoke over Stamford Bridge with Chelsea and Benfica still locked in talks over the structure of the payment – Chelsea want it in instalments, Benfica want a bit more up front. This one’s going to drag the day into all manner of shapes isn’t it?

On the subject of the big deal that is set to go through today, Jorginho to Arsenal, the north London club have confirmed that Mohamed Elneny is out for a lengthy period, probably the rest of the season, with his “significant” knee injury, which adds a bit of context to Arsenal’s move for the Italian.

Some WSL latest: Natasha Dowie of Reading is set to rejoin Liverpool on loan for the rest of the season. The former England striker Dowie spent three fruitful years at Liverpool a decade ago.

Natasha Dowie in action for Reading earlier this season. Photograph: K Hodgson/SPP/Shutterstock

“If Jorginho’s career trajectory is going to be similar to Willian’s on moving from Chelsea to Arsenal,” wonders Richard Hirst, “can we cut out the bad patch and have him come straight to Fulham? At least then we’ll have someone who usually scores penalties.”

Some other bits and bobs – Southampton have agreed a £24.6m deal for the Rennes and Ghana wideman Kamaldeen Sulemana, while Saints manager Nathan Jones's old club Luton have secured a loan deal for Aston Villa 's Marvelous Nakamba.

Right, it’s lunchtime, so I’ll hand over to Tom Davies for a while. Play nice!

Chelsea remain in negotiations with Benfica over a fee for Enzo Fernández. Last night there were indications that an offer of £115m – a new British transfer record – would be enough to land the midfielder. That would have seen Chelsea pay more than Fernández’s €120m release clause – but the payment would have been spread out in six instalments. However Benfica are continuing to insist that Chelsea pay the full clause in one lump sum. It’s left the deal looking unlikely at the moment, but there’s time for that to change. As an aside, this could stop Conor Gallagher from leaving Chelsea today.

Having sustained an ankle injury in the FA Cup win against Reading , Christian Eriksen looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines. Asked whether he could make a late move to sign a midfielder in response, Erik ten Hag has played down the prospect. “Something coming out on Deadline Day is difficult and you can’t make policy on such bad injuries,” he said. “But we have players in the midfield department, good players. We also have players who can fill the gap.”

Christian Eriksen will be unavailable for some time. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA

Bottom of the Bundesliga with the second-worst defensive record in the division, Schalke have attempted to strengthen their spine by signing Éder Balanta from Club Brugge. Thomas Reis, Schalke’s head coach, is delighted to have gained “a very robust defensive midfielder who is good at winning challenges and is defined by his physicality … I’m convinced that his style of play will help ease the pressure on our defence and be of benefit to us.” Football Manager fans may remember Balanta as a must-buy circa 2015. Whether or not he will have the same impact at Schalke as he did in the game is yet to be seen.

Julian Nagelsmann, the Bayern manager, is equally pleased. “[Cancelo] can feature in a number of positions and is a very attacking-minded defender,” he said. “He’s able to cut in and is good from crosses. He’s got a different character to some of the other players [we have] in his position. It’s a logical signing for us.”

Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern’s sporting director, has been practically purring over Cancelo’s arrival. “We’re very happy that João Cancelo will now play for FC Bayern,” he said. “We’ve signed him on loan now and have the possibility of signing him permanently in the summer. João is a player we’ve been thinking about for a while now because we very much appreciate his qualities. He’s the optimal fit in our system with his attacking style of play and dynamism, and his mentality and experience fit very well in our team. I’m convinced João will help us in the coming weeks and months where we want to win titles.”

In his debut press conference as a Bayern Munich player, Cancelo has spoken about his first impressions of the club. “It’s a great feeling so far [to have signed],” he said. “I knew how big the club is and wanted to take this opportunity and be able to train with the other players as soon as possible. I’m looking forward to getting to work.”

Let's start with some big news from Aberdeen. Having just parted ways with their manager, Jim Goodwin, they have brought in Jay Gorter, a 22-year-old goalkeeper, for the benefit of his successor. Gorter arrives on loan from Ajax until the end of the season and will compete with Joe Lewis and Kelle Roos for a starting spot between the sticks.

With a little over 11 hours of this nonsense remaining, this lightweight is off for a lie down in a darkened room.

Nottingham Forest: With Wayne Henessey the only fully fit senior goalkeeper currently on their books, Forest are in the market for a new one and had been trying to get Keylor Navas in from Paris Saint-Germain. Reports suggest they are now looking elsewhere as talks between the two clubs have reached an impasse.

In better news for Forest fans, Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe are expected to finalise their moves to Forest today, while the club are trying to trim squad numbers by offloading Steve Cook, Lyle Taylor and Cafu. Reading are interested in taking Taylor and Cafu off their hands, while Steve Cook is attracting interest from Luton Town, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté is facing three weeks out with a hamstring injury. He’ll miss Premier League games against Wolves, Everton and Newcastle and possibly the Champions League last 16 first leg against Real Madrid. With Virgil van Dijk also sidelined, his absence could affect Nat Phillips’ chances of leaving Liverpool today.

Done deal klaxon! Cancelo to Bayern Munich confirmed

Manchester City full-back João Cancelo has completed his loan move to Bayern Munich. City are not expected to bring anyone in to replace him.

Related: ‘The optimal fit’: João Cancelo seals Bayern move from Manchester City

Swindon Town: A lifelong Swindon Town, Squires will be excited by the news that his beloved club have just appointed the former Chelsea midfielder Jody Morris as their new manager. It’s the 44-year-old’s first job in management following spells as Frank Lampard’s No 2 at Derby County and Chelsea.

David Squires: The latest masterpiece from our resident cartoonist has dropped and even by his own lofty standards, this one is an absolute belter. Feast your eyes and prepare to LOL …

Arsenal: Five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their nearest rivals, Arsenal have just agreed a deal to sign an excellent European Championship and Champions League winner as back-up for their midfield. The response from the more deranged elements of their Twitter fanbase? Calls for the head of their sporting director Edu. You really couldn’t make it up. #EduOut

Burnley: Manchester United academy graduate Deji Sotana has signed for Championship leaders Burnley from French side Nice and claims to be happy happy about the move, although you wouldn’t know it to look at his face in this photo. As well as Manchester United, the 20-year-old from Waterford has had spell at Brentford B and made two appearances for Kilmarnock during a loan spell earlier this season.

Jorginho to Arsenal ...

A winner of the Euros with Italy and the Champions League with Chelsea, Jorginho is almost certainly leaving Chelsea for Arsenal in an 18-month deal worth around £13m. Likely to serve as midfield cover for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, his move does not mean Arsenal have given up on their pursuit of Moises Caicedo but has nevertheless sent vast swathes of Arsenal Twitter into a weird and inexplicable fury. Never change, Gooners. Never change.

Everton: Sunderland have completed the signing of 21-year-old Everton centre-back Joe Anderson on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee. “Joe fits the profile of player we want to keep adding to the club and we look forward to supporting his development in a senior environment,” said Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray. “He will add immediate competition and depth to our squad and is going to be a real long-term asset for the club.” An academy graduate who has been at Everton since the age of 15, Anderson has never made a senior appearance for the club.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Enzo Fernandez: “Benfica’s president, Rui Costa, is trying to line up a replacement for Fernandez,” writes Jacob Steinberg. “I’m told that the man in the frame is the Feyernoord midfielder, Orkun Kokcu. But Chelsea still need to agree a fee with Benfica for Fernandez.”

Spurs are clearing the decks at right wing-back ahead of Pedro Porro’s arrival from Sporting, which will be on an initial loan until the end of the season. Spurs are then obligated to pay the €45m fee in the summer to make the move permanent. Matt Doherty is primed to join Atlético Madrid on loan until the end of the season while Djed Spence is set to go to Rennes – also on loan for the remainder of the campaign. Antonio Conte’s remaining option at right wing-back is Emerson Royal.

Sporting defender Pedro Porro (centre). Photograph: Patrícia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

Djed Spence is off to Rennes

Tottenham Hotspur: Unloved by Antonio Conte who clearly doesn’t rate him, Tottenham right-back Djed Spence is reported to be undergoing a medical ahead of a loan move to Ligue 1 side Rennes. Brought in from Middlesbrough last summer, Spence signed a five-year deal with Spurs after impressing on loan at Nottingham Forest. He has made just six appearances for Tottenham this season but, paperwork permitting, could make his Rennes debut against Strasbourg tomorrow night.

Meanwhile at Everton: “I might be a bit late to the party on this one but I have just spotted tenacious midfielder Vinny Samways tucking into a sandwich in a trendy Liverpool cafe,” writes Darrien Bold. “It seems as if Sean Dyche’s first act as Everton manager is to reintroduce some of the old dogs of war spirit into the midfield, with rumours of a cool £2m deal doing the rounds over here.”

It is likely to be a very quiet day for Jürgen Klopp. Having moved quickly to sign Cody Gakpo at the start of the window for an initial £35m, the Liverpool manager has insisted repeatedly there will be no further incomings this month despite the clamour for him to revitalise midfield. There is interest from the Bundesliga in defender Nat Phillips but otherwise little need for Sky to hang around the AXA training centre in Kirkby all day.”

The latest on Jorginho:

Related: Arsenal close to sealing £12m Jorginho deal after accepting defeat on Caicedo

Porro coming to Spurs on loan

Doherty’s departure for La Liga will have had Spurs fans jumping to all sorts of conclusions about Pedro Porro and the news is positive. The Spanish defender is undergoing a medical today and will sign on loan for £5m until the end of the season, at which point Tottenham will be obliged to pay an additional £34m to make his transfer permanent.

10.13am GMT

Doherty off to Atlético Madrid on loan

Nobody saw this one coming but Tottenham’s Republic of Ireland international right wing-back is off to Spain to play for Diego Simeone. Doherty is going to the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on loan until the end of the season and the Spanish club will have no option or obligation to buy him in the summer.

Matt Doherty is leaving Tottemnham for a loan spell at Atlético Madrid. Photograph: Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Pep Guardiola always insists he does not wish to keep any player who wishes to leave so João Cancelo must have pushed for his loan to Bayern Munich.

It is a definite head scratcher though: this is a footballer good enough for the past two PL XIs of the season – at left- and right-back and who is a classic Pep midfielder masquerading in defence.

Rico Lewis’s emergence as the manager’s new Philipp Lahm in this hybrid stopper-creator role probably means he felt able to sanction Cancelo’s departure – Lewis may move to the left and Kyle Walker again be selected regularly on the right of the rearguard. But in a season in which Pep has bemoaned his players’ spirit (and that of all the club), it seems a gamble he could do without.

Newcastle sign Ashby from West Ham

Newcastle United have announced the signing of 21-year-old right-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham for £3m including add-ons. Eddie Howe tried and failed to sign Ashby in the summer but has landed the young defender, who had made it clear he would not be signing a new deal with West Ham in the summer because he was unhappy with the limited number of opportunities he was getting under David Moyes.

Fulham are on the verge of signing Serbian central midfielder Sasa Lukic from Torino for the thick end of £9m but are believed to have cooled their interest in taking Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares on loan as they are not prepared to cover all his wages. Fulham are also believed to be favourites ahead of Newcastle United in the race to sign the Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, who is expected to leave Sheffield United today. It’s not all one-way traffic at Craven Cottage, mind, as Nathaniel Chalobah is dropping a division and heading to West Brom.

It’s not going to be a quiet day at Chelsea. Is it ever a quiet day at Chelsea? Anyway, all the focus at the moment is on their pursuit of Enzo Fernández from Benfica, with talks still ongoing over the structure of what would be a record fee in English football. I’m also told not to rule out a late bid for Moises Caicedo.

As for outgoings, Jorginho to Arsenal is advancing and Hakim Ziyech is expected to join PSG on loan. The Jorginho deal would appear to suit both parties. He’s out of contract in the summer, so Chelsea can make some money on him now, and Arsenal get some cover and experience in midfield.

Leicester City: A rock in the heart of Australia’s defence during the World Cup despite having spent the previous year sidelined with a serious knee injury, Stoke central defender Harry Soutar is on his way to Leicester in a deal worth £15m.

Jorginho to leave Chelsea for Arsenal?

While Arsenal have not given up on their pursuit of Moises Caicedo, Brighton are showing no great inclination to sell the young Ecuadorian midfielder. They’ve lined up Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as an alternative and it seems Graham Potter would have no issues with the Italian international leaving for the Emirates. Should Jorginho sign for Arsenal, one imagines it would hugely diminish Newcastle’s chances of signing Conor Gallagher.

Everton: Having appointed Sean Dyche as their new manager and with the thick end of £40m in readies in the war-chest following the sale of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle, today could be an interesting one for Everton.

Genk striker Paul Onuachu, Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher are among those to have been linked with a move to Goodison Park.

Gallagher is keen on staying at Chelsea but could find his opportinities limited if they are successful in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez. The 22-year-old is also believed to have admirers in Newcastle.

Conor Gallagher is happy at Chelsea but could be off to Everton or Newcastle United. Photograph: Paul Greenwood/REX/Shutterstock

Marquinhos joins Norwich from Arsenal on loan

Norwich City : Arsenal’s 19-year-old Brazilian winger Marquinhos has signed for the Canaries and moves to Carrow Road on loan for the rest of the season.

Leeds sign Diogo Monteiro

Leeds United have completed the signing of Swiss-born Portuguese international central defender Diogo Monteiro from Servette. Monteiro has been brought in to replace Spanish centre-back Diego Llorente, who is off to Roma.

Leeds have also finalised the loan signing of Weston McKennie from Juventus and in an interview conducted with Sky Sports in the stand at Elland Road following the announcement, the clearly delighted American midfielder described his club’s new stadium as ““dope”. McKennie’s move could be made permanent in the summer.

The American midfielder Weston McKennie has moved to Leeds on loan from Juventus. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur ’s reportedly aborted effort to sign Pedro Porro from Sporting is very much back on again. The Spanish right-back flew into Luton Airport overnight to undergo a medical at Spurs, while his current and prospective new employers thrash out the terms of a deal that could amount to £42m. Should negotiations come to a satisfactory conclusion, Sporting are expected to sign former Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin from Barcelona as Porro’s replacement.

Chelsea are closing in on the £115m signing of Enzo Fernández after productive talks with Benfica over a deal that would break the British transfer record, writes Jacob Steinberg.

Manchester City: Unhappy with the amount of playing time he’s been getting at Manchester City, having featured in fewer than half of their games since the World Cup, Joao Cancelo is off on loan to Bayern Munich, who will have an option to buy the Portuguese full-back in the summer.

8.36am GMT

Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee with Atlético Madrid to sign the veteran Brazilian centre-back Felipe, who is on his way to England to cough for the Forest medics. Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is also Nottingham-bound, while Steve Cooper is also hiopeful of bringing Keylor Navas in from Paris Saint-Germain as cover for his injured goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Atlético Madrid defender Felipe is on his way to the CIty Ground. Photograph: Jose Breton/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

Leicester City: Former Syracuse University striker Nathan Opoku has forfeited the opportunity to be first pick in the MLS draft to sign for Leciester City instead. The Ghanaian youngster has signed a three-year deal at the King Power Stadium and will be loaned out to Belgian side OHL Leuven in Belgium to further his development.

Women’s football: “Arsenal have tabled a world-record bid for the Manchester United and England forward Alessia Russo,” reports Suzanne Wrack. Read on …

Bournemouth: Gary O’Neil’s relegation-threatened side have just agreed a £24m deal to sign Ukrainian central defender Ilya Zabarnyi from Dinamo Kiev. The 20-year-old will travel to London this morning to conduct his medical. Bournemouth have already finalised the loan signing of Uruguayan left-back Matias Vina from Roma and are also reported to be after Sassuolo’s Ivorian midfielder Hamed Traore.

Dynamo Kyiv defender Ilya Zabarnyi is en route to Bournemouth. Photograph: Łukasz Gągulski/EPA

Preamble

Here we are, then. With the transfer window due to close at 11pm (GMT), there's still time for plenty of horse-trading as football clubs the length and breadth of the country engage in a last-minute scramble to get their ducks in a row ahead of the final months of the season.

On a day when the good and the great of Sky Sports News are forced to reassess their life choices as they stand in the freezing cold outside stadiums and training grounds around the country, we’ll bring you all the news that’s fit to print and much that almost certainly isn’t as the final Deadline Day deals of the window are thrashed out.