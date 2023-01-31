Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia-Greensville Humane Society selling Boston Butts
On Friday, March 3, the EGHS hosts its semi-annual Boston Butt fundraiser. Tickets are $35 for the slow-cooked pork and $40 for the addition of Peggy Malone’s famous barbecue sauce. The pork will be available from 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. at the Main Street Baptist Church parking lot in...
cbs17
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Louisburg Walmart
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services. At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way. A red SUV plowed...
45+ elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh, NC
From public to private, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Raleigh.
stnonline.com
North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins Lottery
A school bus driver from Warrenton, North Carolina won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, reported Fox LA News. Paula Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, bought a crossword-style Cashword Multiplier ticket from a gas station in the town of Ayden. According to the news article, Harris collected her...
Someone in Wake County won $1 million in the latest Powerball drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Wake County is now a millionaire. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that a ticket sold in Garner for the drawing Wednesday night is worth $1 million. The ticket purchased at the Food Lion on state Route 50 matched all five white balls. […]
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
Nash County town terminates police chief
Officials in Bailey told ABC11 that the Board of Commissioners voted earlier this week to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan.
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
WRAL
Mistaken ID leads Rocky Mount police to charge innocent man
Rocky Mount police say officer error led to an innocent man being charged with multiple crimes - and facing the possibility of being named a sex offender. The police department and the Nash County district attorney have now cleared Mark Silver of all wrongdoing, but Silver says he wants justice.
thenewsprogress.com
Brodnax resident graduates from James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, VA (01/30/2023)-- Christian Clary of Brodnax graduated with a degree(s) in Political Science - BA from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Clary was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families!. Founded in 1908, James Madison...
Leader of motorcycle gang will spend his life in federal prison for meth trafficking operation
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh-based leader of a national bike gang will spend the rest of his life in prison for trafficking massive amounts of methamphetamine and firearms across the East Coast. Christopher Baker, who lives in Wake County, is a leader within the Pagan Motorcycle Club, recognized by...
WRAL
SBI searches home of former Granville sheriff
The legal problems continue to pile up for Brindell Wilkins. The legal problems continue to pile up for Brindell Wilkins. Reporter: Cullen BrowderWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
1 dead, 1 injured after car hit with ‘rapid gunfire’ from ‘high-powered rifle’ in North Carolina
A driver fled the scene and the car was later found abandoned about five blocks away near the intersection of Roberson and Clark drives.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
New principals introduced for Greensville County High, Wyatt Middle School
At last week’s meeting of the Greensville County School Board, parents who packed the cafeteria at Greensville County High School were formally introduced to two of the people who have been tasked with shepherding their schools through this year and beyond. First introduced was new Greensville County High School...
North Carolina man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.
Mom wants answers after 6th grader leaves school, found more than a mile away
HENDERSON, N.C. — An 11-year-old student with autism walked out a front door at STEM Early High School undetected and was eventually found by strangers wandering around a parking lot two miles away. Nikita Blumenshine said she received a call around 11 a.m. on Jan. 26 from an employee...
rrspin.com
Woman charged with larceny of more than $700 in merchandise
A Roanoke Rapids woman who police say stole more than $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart Tuesday was arrested and charged along with a man who had no involvement in the case but ran when he saw law enforcement. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the events which led...
cbs17
Man busted in Nash County with $1 million worth of heroin, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities say they busted a Maryland man with $1 million worth of heroin in his truck. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Miguel Aburto Canela, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids police looking for masked, armed suspect in attempted robbery at Hardee’s
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are looking for an armed person who tried to rob a Hardee’s restaurant. Police said Thursday that officers were sent to the restaurant on U.S. Route 158 at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday because a masked person entered the store and pointed a gun at the staff.
Teen admits to killing North Carolina man initially reported missing: Sheriff
A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after law enforcement in North Carolina said he admitted to killing a man who had initially been reported missing.
