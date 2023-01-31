ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton, NC

Comments / 1

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia-Greensville Humane Society selling Boston Butts

On Friday, March 3, the EGHS hosts its semi-annual Boston Butt fundraiser. Tickets are $35 for the slow-cooked pork and $40 for the addition of Peggy Malone’s famous barbecue sauce. The pork will be available from 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. at the Main Street Baptist Church parking lot in...
EMPORIA, VA
cbs17

PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Louisburg Walmart

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services. At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way. A red SUV plowed...
LOUISBURG, NC
stnonline.com

North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins Lottery

A school bus driver from Warrenton, North Carolina won $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket, reported Fox LA News. Paula Harris, a 59-year-old school bus driver, bought a crossword-style Cashword Multiplier ticket from a gas station in the town of Ayden. According to the news article, Harris collected her...
WARRENTON, NC
WRAL

Mistaken ID leads Rocky Mount police to charge innocent man

Rocky Mount police say officer error led to an innocent man being charged with multiple crimes - and facing the possibility of being named a sex offender. The police department and the Nash County district attorney have now cleared Mark Silver of all wrongdoing, but Silver says he wants justice.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thenewsprogress.com

Brodnax resident graduates from James Madison University

HARRISONBURG, VA (01/30/2023)-- Christian Clary of Brodnax graduated with a degree(s) in Political Science - BA from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Clary was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families!. Founded in 1908, James Madison...
BRODNAX, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

New principals introduced for Greensville County High, Wyatt Middle School

At last week’s meeting of the Greensville County School Board, parents who packed the cafeteria at Greensville County High School were formally introduced to two of the people who have been tasked with shepherding their schools through this year and beyond. First introduced was new Greensville County High School...
rrspin.com

Woman charged with larceny of more than $700 in merchandise

A Roanoke Rapids woman who police say stole more than $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart Tuesday was arrested and charged along with a man who had no involvement in the case but ran when he saw law enforcement. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the events which led...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Man busted in Nash County with $1 million worth of heroin, deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities say they busted a Maryland man with $1 million worth of heroin in his truck. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Miguel Aburto Canela, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.
NASH COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy