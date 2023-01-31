Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
California recruiting more than 3,000 students for College Corps
Today, California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday and California Volunteers, Office of the Governor announced applications are now open for next year’s #CaliforniansForAll College Corps. More than 3,000 students will be selected from partner campuses to participate during the 2023-2024 academic year. College Corps is a statewide, paid service...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
California ends plans for kids’ COVID vaccine mandate
California state leaders seem to be quietly closing the door on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school children. The California Department of Public Health hasn’t made an announcement, but officials told EdSource that the end of the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency on Feb. 28 effectively ends its current plan to add COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of ten vaccinations children are required to have to attend school in-person.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom, Democrats Targeting Legal Gun Owners Rather than Felons in New Bill
“Had Senate Bill 2 or its predecessor Senate Bill 918 been in effect it would not have stopped the tragic incidents it claims to, but it would put more Californians in harms way.”. That is what Rick Travis of the California Rifle and Pistol Association told the Globe about Governor...
edsource.org
Learning to read by third grade requires evidence-based instruction, panel says
With nearly 60% of California children not meeting state reading standards by the third grade, strong parent-teacher partnerships and a statewide shift toward evidence-based reading strategies are crucial in helping students learn how to read, a panel of experts said during an EdSource roundtable on Tuesday. “Learning to read is...
‘It’s a big removal of a barrier’: What housing at California’s community colleges looks like
COSTA MESA, Calif. — This story was originally published in CalMatters. When Vivian McFarland decided to enroll in Orange Coast College, a community college in Costa Mesa, the college’s on-campus housing complex, The Harbour, was a major factor. Living on campus makes for an easier commute to class,...
Washington Examiner
Newsom can't see that California's soft-on-crime laws are deadly
A career criminal shot and killed a police officer in Selma, California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is upset that he and California state law are being blamed for it. Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed by Nathaniel Dixon, a man with multiple felonies on his record going back to 2019. Carrasco is the first Selma police officer to be killed in the line of duty since the city’s police department was founded in 1893.
oxy.edu
Cal Grant Promise Program Makes Oxy Even More Affordable for California Students
California students admitted to Occidental College who qualify for a Cal Grant will have 100% of their tuition covered by grants and scholarships under a new program to increase the affordability of an Occidental education for California families. Because Occidental is one of the small group of colleges and universities...
kpic
California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings
REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
California to end COVID-19 State of Emergency at end of February
SALINAS, California (KMUV-TV) - Governor Gavin Newsom's office released a statement in October announcing that California would lift the COVID-19 emergency mandate on February 28 of this year. This is three months before the United States will lift the federal State of Emergency for Covid-19 on May 11, 2023. The state of California says that The post California to end COVID-19 State of Emergency at end of February appeared first on KION546.
Will the state’s big Medi-Cal plan really fix mental health care for low-income Californians?
A year into the rollout of CalAIM, payment details are murky and obstacles remain in finding help for Medi-Cal recipients with mental health needs.
Don’t hold the guac: California’s avocado industry poised to take advantage of winter’s historic rains
A series of atmospheric river events that began in late 2022 and continued into 2023 dropped historic rainfall over the Golden State, which is considered beneficial for harvesters.
northcountydailystar.com
Water, Water, Everywhere…
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - In 2014 voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond, which included $2.7 billion for construction of new dams and reservoirs. Unfortunately, few projects are underway, or even being planned. Our largest dams and reservoirs were built before 1979, most...
calbrokermag.com
California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications
California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications. Since Jan. 1, 2023, a new California law (SB 1242) requires California insurance agents to list their insurance license numbers on all of their email communications. Existing California law from the 1990s requires insurance agents to print their license numbers...
edsource.org
Sonoma County trustee Gina Cuclis named president of California County Boards of Education
Gina Cuclis, a trustee on the Sonoma County Board of Education, has been named president of the California County Boards of Education. The board represents California’s 58 county boards of education. As president Cuclis also will serve on the board of the California School Boards Association. “County boards of...
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
Claim what’s yours on California’s 3rd National Unclaimed Property Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Californians are being urged by the State Controller to see if they are owed any lost or forgotten funds on this third annual National Unclaimed Property Day. According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), nearly 33 million, or 1 in 7, people nationwide have properties waiting to be […]
Bakersfield Channel
Current open enrollment period for Covered California ends at midnight
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For Californians in need of health insurance, time is ticking to sign up under Covered California. The deadline for applications for the 2023 enrollment period is midnight, January 31. The next open enrollment period starts November 1. "Covered California is California's state-based health insurance marketplace....
California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why
Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
mymotherlode.com
CA Democrats Propose Series Of New Climate Bills
Sacramento, CA — Democrats at the state capitol introduced a package of bills that would demand more transparency and regulations related to climate matters. They are supported by the California Environmental Voters coalition, but raising concerns from business groups, like the California Chamber of Commerce, who warn that it could increase the cost of doing business in the state.
sjvsun.com
Calif. medical misinformation law blocked by Federal judge
Nearly three years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, laws aiming to tackle so-called medical misinformation are coming under assault in the courtroom. The latest victim? California’s recently-adopted Assembly Bill 2098. In the news: On Friday, U.S. District Judge William Shubb blocked Newsom’s newly signed California law, as...
