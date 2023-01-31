ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lassen County News

California recruiting more than 3,000 students for College Corps

Today, California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday and California Volunteers, Office of the Governor announced applications are now open for next year’s #CaliforniansForAll College Corps. More than 3,000 students will be selected from partner campuses to participate during the 2023-2024 academic year. College Corps is a statewide, paid service...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

California ends plans for kids’ COVID vaccine mandate

California state leaders seem to be quietly closing the door on the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school children. The California Department of Public Health hasn’t made an announcement, but officials told EdSource that the end of the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency on Feb. 28 effectively ends its current plan to add COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of ten vaccinations children are required to have to attend school in-person.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Newsom can't see that California's soft-on-crime laws are deadly

A career criminal shot and killed a police officer in Selma, California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom is upset that he and California state law are being blamed for it. Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed by Nathaniel Dixon, a man with multiple felonies on his record going back to 2019. Carrasco is the first Selma police officer to be killed in the line of duty since the city’s police department was founded in 1893.
SELMA, CA
kpic

California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings

REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
REDDING, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California to end COVID-19 State of Emergency at end of February

SALINAS, California (KMUV-TV) - Governor Gavin Newsom's office released a statement in October announcing that California would lift the COVID-19 emergency mandate on February 28 of this year. This is three months before the United States will lift the federal State of Emergency for Covid-19 on May 11, 2023. The state of California says that The post California to end COVID-19 State of Emergency at end of February appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northcountydailystar.com

Water, Water, Everywhere…

- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - In 2014 voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond, which included $2.7 billion for construction of new dams and reservoirs. Unfortunately, few projects are underway, or even being planned. Our largest dams and reservoirs were built before 1979, most...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calbrokermag.com

California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications

California’s New Requirement for Insurance Agents’ Email Communications. Since Jan. 1, 2023, a new California law (SB 1242) requires California insurance agents to list their insurance license numbers on all of their email communications. Existing California law from the 1990s requires insurance agents to print their license numbers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?

California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Current open enrollment period for Covered California ends at midnight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For Californians in need of health insurance, time is ticking to sign up under Covered California. The deadline for applications for the 2023 enrollment period is midnight, January 31. The next open enrollment period starts November 1. "Covered California is California's state-based health insurance marketplace....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California to see much lower natural gas bills soon: here’s why

Finally, some good news about your home heating bill. California’s largest natural gas utility says bills should be significantly lower this month due to falling wholesale prices. A regulatory move announced Thursday will also help millions of Californians save money after January’s sticker shock. “After unprecedented highs due to West Coast market conditions, market prices for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

CA Democrats Propose Series Of New Climate Bills

Sacramento, CA — Democrats at the state capitol introduced a package of bills that would demand more transparency and regulations related to climate matters. They are supported by the California Environmental Voters coalition, but raising concerns from business groups, like the California Chamber of Commerce, who warn that it could increase the cost of doing business in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Calif. medical misinformation law blocked by Federal judge

Nearly three years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, laws aiming to tackle so-called medical misinformation are coming under assault in the courtroom. The latest victim? California’s recently-adopted Assembly Bill 2098. In the news: On Friday, U.S. District Judge William Shubb blocked Newsom’s newly signed California law, as...
CALIFORNIA STATE

