Farmville, VA

Virginia Business

Phlow promotes chief biz officer to president

Dan Hackman joined Richmond pharma company in 2020. Richmond-based Phlow Corp. has promoted Dan Hackman from chief business officer to president, the pharmaceutical manufacturing company announced Thursday. Hackman joined Phlow in 2020. He previously worked with Kaleo Inc. as general manager of its Auvi-Q product — an injectable pen developed...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Verizon Wireless service out areawide

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Business

Ashland fire protection firm CEO retires

Ashland-based VSC Fire & Security (VSC) President Tommy Clements has assumed the added role of CEO, following former CEO Mike Meehan’s retirement, the fire protection and security company announced in mid-January. Meehan retired on Dec. 31, 2022. He will continue to serve on the board of directors as non-executive...
ASHLAND, VA
WSET

Save some money! Discount Treasures opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Discount Treasures held its grand opening off of Waterlick Road on Wednesday. One of the store's owners, Stephen Kozikowski, said that the goal is to save you money. "We are a liquidation discount store," Kozikowski explained. "So basically what we do is we go out...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Margaret Minnicks

Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closed

Five Richmond Public Schools are proposed to be closed because of the budget. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school consolidation plan during the school board’s budget work session. He says closing five schools would save about $5 million.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
VIRGINIA STATE
vpm.org

Pete Buttigieg touts infrastructure investment in Virginia

Earlier this month, VPM News reporter Ian Stewart interviewed U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to hear what Virginians can expect from some of the grant programs under the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Funding from the BIL will cover a range of infrastructure fixes — including rebuilding bridges, widening highways,...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Will the Regal at the Shops at Stonefield stay open or close?

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After a big announcement recently that the Regal at Stonefield would be closing, new information indicates that might not be a done deal. There’s been a lot of talk over the past two weeks on whether Regal will be closing the theater located at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County. With no definite yes or no on if it will remain open, it’s a very fluid situation.
Virginian Review

Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA

