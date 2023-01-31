Read full article on original website
Virginia Business
Phlow promotes chief biz officer to president
Dan Hackman joined Richmond pharma company in 2020. Richmond-based Phlow Corp. has promoted Dan Hackman from chief business officer to president, the pharmaceutical manufacturing company announced Thursday. Hackman joined Phlow in 2020. He previously worked with Kaleo Inc. as general manager of its Auvi-Q product — an injectable pen developed...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
Virginia Business
Ashland fire protection firm CEO retires
Ashland-based VSC Fire & Security (VSC) President Tommy Clements has assumed the added role of CEO, following former CEO Mike Meehan’s retirement, the fire protection and security company announced in mid-January. Meehan retired on Dec. 31, 2022. He will continue to serve on the board of directors as non-executive...
WSET
Save some money! Discount Treasures opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Discount Treasures held its grand opening off of Waterlick Road on Wednesday. One of the store's owners, Stephen Kozikowski, said that the goal is to save you money. "We are a liquidation discount store," Kozikowski explained. "So basically what we do is we go out...
Richmond leader responds to proposal to shut down five schools
A Richmond community leader is speaking out after a Richmond school board member proposed shutting down five schools.
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closed
Five Richmond Public Schools are proposed to be closed because of the budget. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school consolidation plan during the school board’s budget work session. He says closing five schools would save about $5 million.
proclaimerscv.com
Additional SNAP Benefits Will Soon Expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia has Received Big Donation
Smithfield Foods gave a major contribution of 30,000 pounds of protein to Serving Southwest Virginia on Friday. The University of Virginia and Virginia Tech set their disagreements behind to collaborate with Smithfield to assist their hometowns as part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games. Bud Foster, a legend at Virginia...
NBC12
Former Gov. Wilder: ‘I did the best I could with what I had’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder continues to make political history. Wilder is a son of Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and the grandson of James and Agnes - two slaves who toiled on a Goochland County plantation. When he was born in 1931, no one could...
vpm.org
Pete Buttigieg touts infrastructure investment in Virginia
Earlier this month, VPM News reporter Ian Stewart interviewed U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to hear what Virginians can expect from some of the grant programs under the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Funding from the BIL will cover a range of infrastructure fixes — including rebuilding bridges, widening highways,...
Why some Lakeside locals bought this neighborhood restaurant
A Lakeside restaurant has just gone through its third change of ownership in seven years. Bryan Park Bar & Grill sits near Lakeside Avenue’s intersection with Clarke Street.
She was told she got approved for rent relief. Then she got an eviction notice.
Dikeisha Washington said she was approved for rent relief, set to cover about $13,000 in rent over a span of several months.
cbs19news
Will the Regal at the Shops at Stonefield stay open or close?
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After a big announcement recently that the Regal at Stonefield would be closing, new information indicates that might not be a done deal. There’s been a lot of talk over the past two weeks on whether Regal will be closing the theater located at the Shops at Stonefield in Albemarle County. With no definite yes or no on if it will remain open, it’s a very fluid situation.
cbs19news
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
University of Virginia researchers identify genes responsible for coronary artery disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Coronary artery disease is the most common form of heart disease, affecting more than 20 million Americans. It’s estimated to be responsible for 1 in 4 deaths in the United States each year. Now, new findings by University of Virginia researchers will advance efforts to develop better treatments.
Virginia Restaurants Named Among 100 Best In America By Yelp
Yelp has released their 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with two Virginia restaurant making the cut.Richmond-area Bocata Arepa Bar came in at number 67, making the Venezuelan street food joint a hit .The restaurant is said to have the "best arepa in Virginia", according to Yelp.The owners …
Petersburg’s casino plan clears hurdle in Virginia House
A bill allowing Petersburg to host a casino resort and denying Richmond's second bid for one advanced in the Virginia House of Delegates days after the proposal gained support in the state Senate.
Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
He paints in Petersburg. His art hangs on walls worldwide.
For more than a decade, Ron Walton has been creating world-renowned art from his studio in Peterburg, Virginia. To Walton, Petersburg is a jewel.
