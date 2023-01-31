Clouds increase, very cold overnight; Bitter cold through rest of week
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Clouds increase overnight
- Even colder tonight
- Bitter cold through most of the week
>> TRACK THE CONDITIONS WITH LIVE DOPPLER 7
DETAILED FORECAST:
OVERNIGHT: Clouds will increase. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney says a stray flurry is possible south of Dayton but everywhere else should be dry.
Very cold overnight with overnight lows dropping to near 11. Single digit wind chills likely.
WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the low teens.
A mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon with highs near 31.
THURSDAY: Can’t rule out a snow shower south of Dayton early Thursday, then dry conditions. Partly sunny and less cold with a high near 39.
FRIDAY: Bitter cold in the morning. Teens early. Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 20s.
SATURDAY: Cold in the teens again in the morning. Highs reach low 30s. Sun with clouds increasing into the evening.
SUNDAY: Mainly dry as we look ahead to Sunday. More clouds and milder with highs in the upper 40s.
MONDAY: Starting off in the upper 20s. A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TUESDAY: A chance for showers returns. At this point it looks like it will be an all rain event with highs in the lower 50s.
Comments / 0