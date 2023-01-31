ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Clouds increase, very cold overnight; Bitter cold through rest of week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Clouds increase overnight
  • Even colder tonight
  • Bitter cold through most of the week

>> TRACK THE CONDITIONS WITH LIVE DOPPLER 7

DETAILED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Clouds will increase. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney says a stray flurry is possible south of Dayton but everywhere else should be dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxLT0_0kX3yPPB00

Very cold overnight with overnight lows dropping to near 11. Single digit wind chills likely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYsag_0kX3yPPB00

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the low teens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1Q9z_0kX3yPPB00

A mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon with highs near 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVzj1_0kX3yPPB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Kxqu_0kX3yPPB00

THURSDAY: Can’t rule out a snow shower south of Dayton early Thursday, then dry conditions. Partly sunny and less cold with a high near 39.

FRIDAY: Bitter cold in the morning. Teens early. Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 20s.

SATURDAY: Cold in the teens again in the morning. Highs reach low 30s. Sun with clouds increasing into the evening.

SUNDAY: Mainly dry as we look ahead to Sunday. More clouds and milder with highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Starting off in the upper 20s. A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A chance for showers returns. At this point it looks like it will be an all rain event with highs in the lower 50s.


Comments / 0

 

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

