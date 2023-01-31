Clouds increase, very cold overnight; Bitter cold through rest of week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Clouds increase overnight

Even colder tonight

Bitter cold through most of the week

DETAILED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Clouds will increase. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney says a stray flurry is possible south of Dayton but everywhere else should be dry.

Very cold overnight with overnight lows dropping to near 11. Single digit wind chills likely.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the low teens.

A mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon with highs near 31.

THURSDAY: Can’t rule out a snow shower south of Dayton early Thursday, then dry conditions. Partly sunny and less cold with a high near 39.

FRIDAY: Bitter cold in the morning. Teens early. Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 20s.

SATURDAY: Cold in the teens again in the morning. Highs reach low 30s. Sun with clouds increasing into the evening.

SUNDAY: Mainly dry as we look ahead to Sunday. More clouds and milder with highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Starting off in the upper 20s. A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A chance for showers returns. At this point it looks like it will be an all rain event with highs in the lower 50s.



