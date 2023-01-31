Album Review: The Crystal Casino Band’s “Maryland House” is a tumultuous world and tumultuous relationships

Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Jim Croce: The Tragic Death of the Pop-Rock-Country Music Star
Jim Croce remains one of the most beloved pop-rock-country music stars of all time, decades after his demise. As explained on the performer's official website, when Croce "stepped on stage at Northwestern State University in Louisiana on September 20, 1973, he was riding a wave of long-overdue success. Over the prior year and a half, the 30-year-old singer/songwriter had gone from an opening act to the headliner. He had released two much-loved albums with a third, I Got A Name, due to come out in 10 days.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Van Conner, co-founder and bassist of the grunge band Screaming Trees, dies at age 55
His brother Gary Lee Conner announced the death, revealing Conner had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time before ultimately losing a battle with pneumonia.
Inkcarceration Music + Tattoo Festival Unveils Full 2023 Lineup – Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot + A Lot More
The 2023 lineup for the Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio has officially been unveiled with Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot tabbed as the headliners of the three-day event. A total of 68 bands have been booked for the fest that will be...
Behind The Band Name: My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance excited many an emo nostalgist after making the decision to reunite last year. The group broke up in 2013 to pursue other projects. After coming together privately in 2017 just to see if things still felt right, they decided to launch back into the world with a reunion tour.
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
David Crosby: The velvet-voiced hell-raiser who became synonymous with the late-Sixties counterculture
When The Byrds arrived in the UK for the first time in August 1965, they were hyped as the spearhead of an American Invasion. “The US Beatles!” headlines screamed as their lush cover of Bob Dylan’s “Mr Tambourine Man” topped the charts and their similarly titled debut album broke big on both sides of the pond.Witnesses of their rammed half-hour show of multi-harmonied folk pop at London’s Flamingo Club were left unimpressed – “Flopsville!” declared Melody Maker – but in the end, the hype won out. Within two years The Byrds would stamp their mark on pop history, laying the...
Tom Verlaine Dead: Rockers Suffer Heartbreak After Losing 'Hero' in Music Industry
The music industry is mourning following Tom Verlaine's death. Multiple news outlets, including The Guardian and Fox News, reported that the legendary guitar player of the New York City band, Television, has died. He was 73. Patti Smith's daughter, Jesse Paris Smith, confirmed his passing. Verlaine's publicist also released an...
For Post-Rock Octet caroline, Everything Is Up for Debate
Two weeks before the biggest show of their lives, the experimental folk octet caroline squeeze into a south London rehearsal space the size of a pub bathroom, shuffling around to accommodate incoming bandmates. Amid the stream of trumpeters, flautists, and violinists, the core trio—Casper Hughes, Jasper Llewellyn, and Mike O’Malley—confer in the far corner. The founding three, all 29 and promiscuous with their instruments, are reluctant bandleaders, forever dreaming up ways to usurp their authority and make caroline an autonomous, eight-person democracy.
Pearl Jam’s Yield Signaled Their Evolution Into Rock and Roll Lifers
Pearl Jam’s Yield was released on February 3rd, 1998. To coincide with its 25th anniversary, we’re republishing this feature, which was originally posted in 2018. Studies in human development depict a person’s life as a series of crises to be negotiated and, for lack of a better word, mastered before moving on to the next challenge. Experts argue that if someone fails to come to terms with a particular phase in a healthy and productive manner, they run the risk of developmental paralysis and missing out on the stages that come afterward. For some reason, this information from a bygone professorial career crept into my mind while I listened to Pearl Jam’s Yield over and over again this past week. I wondered, do similar hurdles exist for rock bands? Because Yield always felt like a daunting hurdle cleared to me — a clear division between who Pearl Jam are now and who they once were.
ANOHNI Announces New Blacklips Performance Cult Compilation and Book, Shares Songs: Listen
On March 14, ANOHNI and Marti Wilkerson are releasing Blacklips: Her Life and Her Many, Many Deaths, a new book about the Blacklips Performance Cult. It’s being paired with a companion compilation called Blacklips Bar: Androgyns and Deviants - Industrial Romance for Bruised and Battered Angels, 1992–1995. The album is out March 10, via Anthology Recordings, and it has contributions from ANOHNI, Diamanda Galás, Dave Vanian, and more. Below, hear ANOHNI’s take on “Rapture” and James F. Murphy’s performance of “Satan’s Li’l Lamb.”
New Song Saturday! Hear New Music From Aly&AJ, P!NK, Janet Jackson, Tom Odell & More!
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we...
Karen Jonas Breaks Free on Gothic ‘Rock the Boat’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Karen Jonas weaves an irresistible rhythm on her new song, "Rock the Boat." It's a gothic swirl of liberation and possible menace, an inexorable pull of tides as the narrator urges us to swim against them. The track is just the first taste of her sixth album, The Restless, out on March 3.
Legendary Producer Rick Rubin Names the Best Bassist of All Time
Rick Rubin's worked with hundreds of musicians throughout his career, and he's given his take on who he thinks is the best bassist of all time. Rubin's producing credits span across a variety of genres, having really kicked off his career working with hip-hop artists in the '80s, before delving into the metal world with Slayer. Red Hot Chili Peppers, System of a Down, Nine Inch Nails, AC/DC, Slipknot, Metallica and Limp Bizkit are just a handful of other groups he's worked with since.
The music world reacts to the death of Television's Tom Verlaine: "You introduced me to a world that flipped my life upside down. I am forever grateful"
R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, Steve Albini, Vernon Reid, Alice In Chains' William DuVall and more pay tribute to Tom Verlaine, who passed away on January 28
Dunlop honors Jimi Hendrix's iconic effects with Authentic Hendrix '68 Shrine mini pedals
Four stompboxes inspired by the Uni-Vibe, Octavio, Fuzz Face and Band of Gypsys Fuzz are included, featuring artwork remixed from John Van Hamserveld's Shrine Auditorium concert poster. Dunlop has paid tribute to Jimi Hendrix and some of his most iconic effects pedals by introducing the Authentic Hendrix ‘68 Shrine Series...
Guitarist Ayron Jones’ 10 Favorite Songs—From Prince to Beastie Boys
Ayron Jones is fast becoming one of the most exciting musicians in rock ‘n’ roll. The iHeartRadio Music Awards-nominee and Sir Mix A Lot collaborator released his latest LP, Child of the State, in 2021 and it has garnered millions of streams chart-topping singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”
The ultimate all-star tribute to Jeff Beck: only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Also in this issue: Iron Maiden, Neil Young, Those Damn Crows, Uriah Heep, Stranglers, Mike Oldfield, Kings X, Steve Vai, Ry Cooder, Skindred and more
‘The best six words I have ever written’: Robert Forster on finding inspiration in his wife’s illness
Creating art after Karin’s cancer diagnosis seemed obscene to the former Go-Betweens frontman. But then the sound of a recent piece of music he’d written was in his ear, and a lyric came to him
