AI in healthcare market was valued at $8.23 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $194.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2021 to 2030. Artificial intelligence assists machines to perform any task without human interventions. It uses different algorithms and software that help the machine to inculcate perception and reasoning for various situations. AI is widely applicable in the healthcare sector for various purposes such as drug discovery and precision medicine. In addition, it is used to analyze a patient’s medical data, predict disease onset, and personalize treatment provided to the patient.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO