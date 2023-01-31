Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen to expand to Tulsa
Fixins Soul Kitchen is expanding outside California. The Sacramento-based soul food restaurant founded by Kevin Johnson, the former NBA star and Sacramento mayor, is opening up a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The restaurant confirmed to KCRA 3 that the new location will open at 222 N. Detroit Ave in...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Roseville, CA
Here, away from the hustle and bustle of California’s political hub, you can find a culinary scene that’s brimming with vibrant options, including a growing number of craft breweries. Best Breweries in Roseville. Roseville is part of the greater Sacramento metro area, which comprises seven counties and is...
sjvsun.com
Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters
Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
Freezing temperatures continue in Sacramento area
(KTXL) — Thursday morning saw some of the coldest weather in the Sacramento area so far this week with temperatures in the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service. – Video above: Second snow survey of the season Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto each plummeted to 32 degrees compared to Wednesday’s morning temperatures of 37 […]
Mayor Darrell Steinberg is piloting a reparations program for Black Sacramento residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Last week, the California Reparations Task Force held meetings in San Diego. During the hearings, Sacramento’s mayoral team discussed their reparations pilot project. Sacramento is following suit as cities across the country are starting to push for reparations at a local level including San Francisco,...
KCRA.com
Downtown Sacramento business community reacts to plan to convert offices into housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The downtown Sacramento business community is reacting to the state's plan to turn some of its office buildings near the Capitol into housing. Many businesses have been hurting since employees started working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Sacramento Partnership said there were about...
Sacramento's Beers Books closing location, reopening at new spot after renovations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beers Books in downtown Sacramento on 915 S St. is temporarily closing at the end of February for renovations shop owners say are "behind schedule." The store will be reopening in the coming months at a new location just a few blocks away at 712 R Street.
KCRA.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory celebrating 45 years in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the oldest family-run restaurants in Sacramento is celebrating 45 years in the business. The Old Spaghetti Factory has been up and running on 19th & J streets since 1978. In honor of the major milestone, the restaurant is bringing back its original menu featuring...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Racist Instagram post at Dixon school, Newsom seeks limits on concealed guns, $1.3 billion expansion at SMF
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
'We appreciate you': Tyre Nichols' siblings in Sacramento thank hundreds of supporters at skate park vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds gathered Monday night at Regency Community Skate Park in North Natomas fora vigil for Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old, who was fatally beaten by police in Memphis, grew up in Sacramento and was a student in the Twin Rivers Unified School District. His friends and family...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CA
San Joaquin County is a place in the valley that is home to approximately 800,000 people. Small towns, Delta landscapes, and a couple of cities surrounded by farmland. Being just outside of the Bay Area; the valley is mostly a place that outsiders pass through onto other places for destination-entertainment and travel. For stand-up comedians seeking clubs and professional stages, it has been the same song and dance. A struggle felt by local performers and audiences alike. That is until this year came along. The 209 will be home to its very own club, the ‘Deaf Puppy Comedy Club’ and that is set to open mid-April.
villagelife.com
EDH mom makes a splash on ‘Shark Tank’
“We were trying to make it something that almost every pool owner could have by their pool,” said El Dorado Hills mom Bianca Wittenberg, who late last year snagged a “Shark Tank” contract on an invention that is both timely and potentially lifesaving. With the spate of...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Yuba City, CA
The charming Yuba City is close to the Feather River at the base of Sutter Buttes, part of Sutter County, California. The city is home to many festivals and events that tourists visit yearly. Yuba City is known for its fantastic agricultural products and has the world's largest dried fruit...
KCRA.com
'Plate it, Sacramento!' chefs create meals using ingredients from East Sacramento grocery store
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Very Local's new cooking competition "Plate It, Sacramento!" pits two local chefs in a challenge to create specialized meals sourced from the area. In each episode, host Katerina Boback, a Sacramento-based nutritionist, personal trainer, and food lover, takes the chefs shopping at local farmers' markets and neighborhood stores. The chefs return to the kitchen to cook up a three-course meal for Katerina and the guest judges.
Economic mobility adviser Michael Tubbs says inequities and old narratives about multifamily housing need to be fixed
Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs has been an advocate for overcoming adversity since he was a child. No surprise, then, that California’s housing shortage — and broader poverty crisis — has been a major focal point throughout his political career. In 2016, Tubbs was elected as mayor...
saccityexpress.com
Diana Tapia | Staff Writer
Diana Tapia is a staff writer for The Express. This is her last year at City College and first semester on the Express. Diana was born and raised in what once was a small town called Sacramento. Along with her five siblings and parents, she is the first in her family to attend college and expects to graduate in summer of 2023. Diana not only wants the American Dream but is determined to establish her career as a journalist. Diana will continue her educational goals in Southern California where she will obtain a master’s degree in Communications. Meanwhile, she is also working towards becoming a sports analyst for the NFL.
Fox40
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Sacramento area this spring
(KTXL) — A new location of the fried chicken fingers chain Raising Cane’s is expected to open in the Sacramento area in the next few months. Raising Cane’s is known for its minimalistic menu which offers only chicken fingers, its signature dipping sauce and a limited number of sides.
Freezing and near freezing temperatures felt across the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — In what was predicted to be a cold morning by the National Weather Service, the Sacramento Valley recorded freezing and near freezing temperatures on Wednesday morning. On Friday the NWS predicted that a cold weather system could drop temperatures as low as 28 degrees on Tuesday night. Although temperatures did not drop that […]
thisisrnb.com
Sol Blume 2023 Festival Returns to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California
Sol Blume the independently-owned R&B music festival will return to Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, 2023. This year, the R&B, Soul & Hip-Hop Music Festival line-up includes some of today’s hottest acts such as Brent Faiyaz, Ella Mai, Kehlani, Chloe, Pink Sweat$, Sabrina Claudio, Teyana Taylor, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Badda$$, Jessie Reyez, Mariah The Scientist, Amber Mark, Alex Isley, Larussell, Fana Hues, Rini, Christain Kuria, and so many more exciting artists.
