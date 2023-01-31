ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

KCRA.com

Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen to expand to Tulsa

Fixins Soul Kitchen is expanding outside California. The Sacramento-based soul food restaurant founded by Kevin Johnson, the former NBA star and Sacramento mayor, is opening up a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The restaurant confirmed to KCRA 3 that the new location will open at 222 N. Detroit Ave in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Roseville, CA

Here, away from the hustle and bustle of California’s political hub, you can find a culinary scene that’s brimming with vibrant options, including a growing number of craft breweries. Best Breweries in Roseville. Roseville is part of the greater Sacramento metro area, which comprises seven counties and is...
ROSEVILLE, CA
sjvsun.com

Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters

Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Freezing temperatures continue in Sacramento area

(KTXL) — Thursday morning saw some of the coldest weather in the Sacramento area so far this week with temperatures in the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service. – Video above: Second snow survey of the season Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto each plummeted to 32 degrees compared to Wednesday’s morning temperatures of 37 […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory celebrating 45 years in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the oldest family-run restaurants in Sacramento is celebrating 45 years in the business. The Old Spaghetti Factory has been up and running on 19th & J streets since 1978. In honor of the major milestone, the restaurant is bringing back its original menu featuring...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Michelsen Report

Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CA

San Joaquin County is a place in the valley that is home to approximately 800,000 people. Small towns, Delta landscapes, and a couple of cities surrounded by farmland. Being just outside of the Bay Area; the valley is mostly a place that outsiders pass through onto other places for destination-entertainment and travel. For stand-up comedians seeking clubs and professional stages, it has been the same song and dance. A struggle felt by local performers and audiences alike. That is until this year came along. The 209 will be home to its very own club, the ‘Deaf Puppy Comedy Club’ and that is set to open mid-April.
MANTECA, CA
villagelife.com

EDH mom makes a splash on ‘Shark Tank’

“We were trying to make it something that almost every pool owner could have by their pool,” said El Dorado Hills mom Bianca Wittenberg, who late last year snagged a “Shark Tank” contract on an invention that is both timely and potentially lifesaving. With the spate of...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Yuba City, CA

The charming Yuba City is close to the Feather River at the base of Sutter Buttes, part of Sutter County, California. The city is home to many festivals and events that tourists visit yearly. Yuba City is known for its fantastic agricultural products and has the world's largest dried fruit...
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

'Plate it, Sacramento!' chefs create meals using ingredients from East Sacramento grocery store

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Very Local's new cooking competition "Plate It, Sacramento!" pits two local chefs in a challenge to create specialized meals sourced from the area. In each episode, host Katerina Boback, a Sacramento-based nutritionist, personal trainer, and food lover, takes the chefs shopping at local farmers' markets and neighborhood stores. The chefs return to the kitchen to cook up a three-course meal for Katerina and the guest judges.
SACRAMENTO, CA
saccityexpress.com

Diana Tapia | Staff Writer

Diana Tapia is a staff writer for The Express. This is her last year at City College and first semester on the Express. Diana was born and raised in what once was a small town called Sacramento. Along with her five siblings and parents, she is the first in her family to attend college and expects to graduate in summer of 2023. Diana not only wants the American Dream but is determined to establish her career as a journalist. Diana will continue her educational goals in Southern California where she will obtain a master’s degree in Communications. Meanwhile, she is also working towards becoming a sports analyst for the NFL.
SACRAMENTO, CA
thisisrnb.com

Sol Blume 2023 Festival Returns to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California

Sol Blume the independently-owned R&B music festival will return to Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, 2023. This year, the R&B, Soul & Hip-Hop Music Festival line-up includes some of today’s hottest acts such as Brent Faiyaz, Ella Mai, Kehlani, Chloe, Pink Sweat$, Sabrina Claudio, Teyana Taylor, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Badda$$, Jessie Reyez, Mariah The Scientist, Amber Mark, Alex Isley, Larussell, Fana Hues, Rini, Christain Kuria, and so many more exciting artists.
SACRAMENTO, CA

