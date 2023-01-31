Read full article on original website
Related
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
Augusta Free Press
USDA invests $2.7 billion so three Virginia electric cooperatives can work smarter
A $2.7 billion U.S. Department of Agriculture investment is making it possible for three Virginia electric cooperatives to soon be “working smarter.”. The cooperatives will be able to provide enhanced services to more than 270,000 customers with the expansion of the nation’s rural power grid and modernization for increased security.
Are Virginia ratepayers and residents subsidizing the data center industry?
By Chris Miller Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Jan. 20 announcement that Amazon Web Services plans to spend $35 billion to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia was not welcome news for all. Here’s why: it seems that Virginia is chasing an initiative that will require our energy system size to double or triple, with ratepayers […] The post Are Virginia ratepayers and residents subsidizing the data center industry? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
Everyone in Virginia Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Amish communities began to form in Virginia as far back as the late 1800s. Today, there are still a few thriving and located along the borderlands of the northern and central region, you’ll find one of Virginia's best Amish markets located within the town of Culpeper.
Augusta Free Press
Report: Virginian’s out-of-pocket costs for health insurance continue surge
A new report on health care costs and spending data in the Commonwealth shows that while Virginians spend less on health care than the national average, their out-of-pocket costs for health insurance premiums and deductibles continue to surge year-after-year. The Altarum Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and consulting organization, examined...
Youngkin blocked a battery factory from coming to Va. and an entire economic sector’s potential
By Michael O’Grady Recently, Gov. Glenn Youngkin blocked a deal with Ford Motor Company and Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) to bring car battery research and manufacturing to Southside Virginia, an area desperately needing this type of investment. The move is odd given that Youngkin left the Carlyle Group to champion Virginia workforce development. Furthermore, […] The post Youngkin blocked a battery factory from coming to Va. and an entire economic sector’s potential appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org
Six reasons why people are moving out of Northern Virginia
Editor’s note: In his Jan. 25 column, executive editor Dwayne Yancey wrote about how Virginia has more people moving out than moving in, with the bulk of that net out-migration driven by Northern Virginia. He wrote that Governor Glenn Youngkin has cited Virginia’s tax policies as the reason and wrote: “I haven’t heard anyone advance an alternative theory. It would be nice to hear Democrats offer their own explanation for these migration numbers because something sure seems to be happening here.” Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax County, sends this response:
NBC 29 News
Fiber cut affects some Verizon service
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fiber cut Thursday led to an interruption in Verizon service for some customers in southwest Virginia, according to the company. As of 4:30 p.m., the company says, “Our engineers have been working hard to identify the issues and restore service this afternoon. As of 4p ET, engineers have restored many of the sites, and work continues to bring the reminder back online as soon as possible. Customers along I-77 from Fort Chiswell to Lambsburg remain most impacted at this time.”
WSET
Scam Alert: Virginia warns of rise in real estate sales scams
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR ) has issued a warning to real estate brokers about a rise in fraudulent real estate scams in neighboring states. The scams typically target unencumbered and vacant lots owned by someone out of state and often involve a person acting as a seller seeking to sell the property quickly and under market value.
Virginia union membership drops
Union membership dropped in Virginia last year, per recently released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The big picture: In 2022, 10.1% of U.S. workers were unionized, down from 10.3% in 2021 and a high of 20.1% in 1983, the first year the BLS reported comparable figures, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.
sungazette.news
After roller-coaster ride, Va. home sales back to pre-pandemic levels
A lot of people probably wish they could turn back the clock to 2018 or 2019. And in a sense, the Virginia real-estate market already has. New data from the Virginia Realtors trade group suggest that the market – knocked higgledy-piggledy from its traditional norms by COVID – has returned to something akin to pre-pandemic behavior.
Brookings Institution
Virginia’s big bet on tech talent is working. Other regions are watching closely and taking notes.
There is ample evidence that talent considerations have come to dominate the selection criteria of companies when deciding where to place job-creating business investments. For instance, “availability of skilled labor” has climbed to first on the list of factors companies care about most when making their site-selection decisions. This growing emphasis on talent has led to a much-needed reconsideration of local economic development strategy, which has traditionally focused on the provision of tax incentive packages that largely benefit a small set of firms. Research has found that these narrow tax incentives are largely ineffective at spurring local employment growth in part because they do little to attract new firms to the area. This stands in stark contrast to incentives that are directed at local skill development, which have been found to lead to far higher returns for communities. The good news is that policymakers have taken notice of these facts, leading to a shift toward economic development strategies that focus on investments in talent.
Virginia Business
Incubator hopes to grow Virginia winemaking
Tim and Ben Jordan are first-generation grape growers on a Shenandoah Valley farm that has been in their family since the 1700s. Although the brothers “leapt off the ground quite blindly” to pursue their passion, Tim Jordan says — first planting grapes in 2007 — their dream of building a winery on the farm proved “a wall of investment” they couldn’t scale.
Virginia Business
Cox expands Myers’ role to East Coast
Exec oversees cable provider's operations from Rhode Island to Florida. Cox Communications Inc. has expanded Virginia executive J.D. Myers II’s’ role so that he now oversees much of the East Coast. Myers, who is based in Chesapeake, previously had oversight of operations and business growth in Virginia. As...
Washington Examiner
Glenn Youngkin in rare territory, 56% approval, Virginia ascending
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the first top Republican elected statewide since the commonwealth turned blue in 2013, has moved into rare territory with a high enough approval rating to bolster his pro-parent, anti-tax agenda. In the latest Mason Dixon survey, Youngkin has a 56% approval rating, his highest in a...
Augusta Free Press
Twelve Virginia hospitals named ‘best’ in the nation for clinical excellence
Twelve Virginia hospitals have been recognized by Healthgrades as the 2023 “Best Hospitals” in the nation for clinical excellence. The rankings are based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
cardinalnews.org
Give state regulators the power to lower electric bills
In late December 2022, all Virginians faced below freezing temperatures for several days in a row. Some people lost power due to outages. They didn’t know when their power would be restored, but they took comfort in the fact that eventually it would be. Energy burdened Virginians whose power is shut off because they cannot pay high utility bills face much greater uncertainty and stress. They worry about how they will be able to afford to have their power turned back on and how they will manage without it during extreme temperatures. Losing power during very cold or hot days can be lethal, especially for older people, young children, people with disabilities, and people with medical conditions requiring access to electricity. Shutoffs also expose households to evictions, job loss, and mental health impacts.
WBTM
Caesars Virginia Hosting Supplier Outreach Events on Wednesday
Caesars Virginia will host a supplier outreach event on Wednesday at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. The two sessions will teach people how to do business with Caesars Entertainment and will also discuss upcoming supplier opportunities at Caesars. The first session will be from 9:30 am-noon and the...
royalexaminer.com
Is your child in middle school? Take time now to review survey being asked of our children
URGENT Message for Parents re: 2023 Virginia School Survey of Climate & Working Conditions. Please find attached a copy of my address to the Warren County Public School Board last evening, Feb. 1, 2023. I was the ONLY public participant to address the Board and could not fully complete this message within the 3-minute limit. I politely stated that since I was the only one, could I please be able to finish? The Chair declined and said I could email them. I had the packets ready for all 5 Board members and left them with the clerk, which included:
Comments / 0