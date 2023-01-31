Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
USC celebrates Black History Month
Black History Month is set to begin across the country on Feb. 1, and USC, along with Black organizations, has developed a wide array of events for students to enjoy. This year’s theme is “Reclamation through Resistance, Rebirth through Reconciliation.” Other groups on campus such as the Daily Trojan have begun preparations for special Black History Month edition papers, newsletters, meetings and ceremonies.
New anonymous social media platform takes USC by storm
A new social media platform has granted USC students an anonymous voice. Here’s Anthony Slade with the scoop. ”I get 20 new mental illnesses if I scroll on this app for longer than five minutes.” That’s one post on the most recent anonymous messaging platform, Sidechat. The trendy new app allows college students to sign in using their university email to weigh in on campus gossip, poke fun at University scandals, and crack a joke without the pressure of a username.
Where do you study on campus?
“I really don’t like Leavey [Library], it feels like a hospital to me, so I’m not really in for that,” said Jeremi Orlowski, a sophomore majoring in business administration. For many USC students like Orlowski, study spots such as Leavey and Doheny just don’t cut it.
USC students condemn war on DEI
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an initiative that would prohibit programs from teaching diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and critical race theory (CRT) at state colleges and universities on Tuesday. In his attempt at “higher education reform,” DeSantis said in a news conference that DEI and CRT programs would...
USC students weigh in on ChatGPT and the use of AI in education
The recent release of ChatGPT—a language model chatbot that can answer questions, program computer code and write essays—has garnered mass media attention as educators and students have raised questions about the role artificial intelligence will play in education moving forward. The New York City Department of Education has...
USC students share frustrations with new Shryft policy
If you have been on Sidechat, likely seen the word “Shryft” thrown around. Shryft stands for shared Lyft the new replacement to the free Lyft program. This change is quite the topic of controversy on USC campus, we spoke with students to get their opinions on the unpopular new change.
USC students partner with NASCAR to bring a sports car to Annenberg
USC’s Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) partnered with the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) to bring a Chevrolet Camaro to the Wallis Annenberg patio this morning. This is part of an effort to expand the event’s appeal to a major metropolitan area. The...
Seize your opportunity to check out an actual racecar at USC
One of USC’s most unique events of the year is back! Janey Zhang has more on how USC students collaborated with NASCAR to help bring awareness of the event to more students. Some students noticed an eye-catching car with the words “Clash at the Coliseum” outside Annenberg Hall this morning. If you were one of them, don’t be alarmed. NASCAR is promoting the Coliseum race on Sunday and this exhibition was a collaboration with USC Public Relations Student Society of America.
L.A. County receives $60 million grant to address homelessness
At a press conference today, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced they were giving Los Angeles a $60 million grant to help unsheltered and rural homelessness. It is the largest available amount to be awarded by HUD in the grant program. “These funds will enable the...
USC men’s golf has rocky start to spring season
USC men’s golf’s first tournament of the spring season concluded with a 10th-place finish out of 12 teams at the Southwest Invitational at North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif. After the tournament, head coach J.T. Higgins explained that the biggest challenges the team faced were their...
How a USC football game challenged segregation in the 1970s
Even in the early 1970s, many college football teams were still segregated, including the powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide. However, this took a turn when the USC Trojans – with fullback Sam Cunningham – played the Crimson Tide at Legion Field in Birmingham on September 12, 1970. For many,...
USG faces voter participation concerns ahead of upcoming election
The USC Undergraduate Student Government has announced the candidates for the annual spring election. Previous voter turnout hasn’t quite met the group’s expectations. Why aren’t students visiting the polls? Anthony Clingerman has the answer. The Undergraduate Student Government is a student-run organization who provides advocacy, legislative, programming...
SCoop: Trojans turn on the jets as March approaches
“SCoop” is a column by Nolan Ezzet about USC’s sports teams. USC has had a tough schedule the last two weeks, playing No. 11 Arizona and No. 8 UCLA in addition to a competitive Arizona State team. USC was hot going into these games after just nearly taking down UCLA and successfully securing two big conference wins against Colorado and Utah. Over the course of the following three games, the Trojans proved their validity as a respectable tournament team.
Ellis, Iwuchukwu help USC men’s basketball avenge loss to Washington State
Early in the night, it looked as if Washington State was going to shock USC once again. The Trojans were down 13 points halfway into the first period, they had just lost redshirt junior forward Joshua Morgan to injury, and the Cougars’ big man was well on his way to a career scoring night. Despite all these obstacles, USC rallied together as a team and avenged their New Year’s Day loss in Pullman, taking down Washington State at home 80-70 on Thursday night.
